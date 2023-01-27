ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard sends message to Clippers ahead of trade deadline

The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
The richest basketball players in the world

You might be curious to learn about the net worth of your favorite basketball players around the globe. This Tik Tok video went viral revealing the richest basketball players in the world. It amassed over 560,000 views, more than 1,800 likes, and dozens of comments.
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
49ers quarterback situation reportedly decided

The San Francisco 49ers have an interesting situation. Regardless of who they have under center, the 49ers seem to win. The Niners are in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles and they got there with a third-string rookie who was Mr. Irrelevant less than a year ago. Brock...
Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team?

The Boston Celtics have been all biscuits and gravy over the last year or so, but one player on their roster may soon be looking to dip. Celtics guard Payton Pritchard appeared this week on Andre Iguodala’s “Point Forward” podcast and made some comments hinting at a possible departure from the team. “Obviously after I’m... The post Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ref has straightforward response to LeBron no-call vs. Celtics

Referees have to call games like they see them. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, the officials didn't see Jayson Tatum foul LeBron James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation Saturday night at TD Garden. Tatum clearly hit James' left arm as James went up for...
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Ranking the top 5 offensive coordinator candidates for Cowboys

DALLAS (BVM) – The Dallas Cowboys are in search of a new offensive coordinator after agreeing to mutually part ways with Kellen Moore, who served in that role for the team from 2019-2022. Moore’s final game as the Cowboys offensive coordinator was a disappointing divisional-round playoff loss to the...
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Knicks reportedly willing to pay big price for Raptors' Anunoby

The Knicks (27-24) expect to make a few moves ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline to prepare for a potential postseason run. The Athletic's Shams Charania reports they may be willing to give up a haul in exchange for a premier defender. According to Charania, the Knicks have "shown...
Why Coby White-Jae Crowder trade rumors need tweaking

As the NBA trade deadline draws ever closer, Bulls fans continue to wonder whether the team will be big time sellers this year. There’s been talk of widespread interest in Alex Caruso, and speculation that the front office could move on from Nikola Vucevic since he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season. On Sunday, a report from Matt Moore emerged that the Bulls have at least engaged in talks with the Suns for a swap of Coby White and Jae Crowder. But in his latest mailbag, NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson said the Bulls aren’t hot to move White.
