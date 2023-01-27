Demolition set for Dayton condos damaged by 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A demolition plan is in motion for a group of Dayton condos that were damaged by the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes.

The structures, located on Lofty Oaks Lane, will be demolished with support from state funding from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program , according to a release from Governor Mike DeWine.

The program was created by the DeWine-Husted Administration to help communities demolish dilapidated buildings.

“By ridding our state of eyesores that are hindering development and impacting property values, we can revitalize our communities and attract new investments, businesses, jobs, and housing opportunities,” Governor DeWine said.

“Many of our communities have truly transformative ideas for these properties, and I’m pleased that we’re able to help remove these barriers to development.”

The Lofty Oaks Lane site will be prepared for future redevelopment after the demolition, the release states.

