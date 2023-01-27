Holocaust survivor reflects during International Holocaust Remembrance Day
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Friday marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
People across the globe paid tribute to the millions of lives lost during one of the darkest periods in history.
PIX11 News spoke to a local Holocaust survivor on a mission to make sure we all never forget. Watch in the video player.
