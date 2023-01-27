Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Proof showing the refs’ missed call that helped the Chiefs beat the Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs put on another show in the AFC Championship Game for the second straight season. This time, it was the Cheifs who came out on top 23-20 and punched their ticket to the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons. When the...
WOWK
Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs heading to Super Bowl
(NEXSTAR) – After ousting the San Francisco 49ers and the Cincinnati Bengals, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to go head-to-head in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona next month. It was the Eagles that punched their ticket first on Sunday,...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WOWK
Brock Purdy, 49ers ousted by Eagles in NFC title game
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brock Purdy’s magical run from being the last pick in the NFL draft to winning his first seven starts for the San Francisco 49ers ended when Haason Reddick knocked him out in the first quarter of the NFC championship game. Purdy was forced to return...
WOWK
Julian Edelman Responds to Rumors He’ll Return to NFL
The three-time Super Bowl champion has been retired since April 2021. Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman continues to be asked whether or not he will come out of retirement to return to the NFL. It sounds as if the three-time Super Bowl champion finally put those rumors to rest...
