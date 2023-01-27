Read full article on original website
WBBJ
School & Business Closings: Tuesday, January 31
The following schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 31 due to inclement weather:. Freed-Hardeman University (Henderson campus closing at 2:30) Henderson County Schools (Closed Tuesday & Wednesday) Humboldt City Schools. Henry County Schools. Jackson-Madison County Schools. Jackson State Community College (Starting at 8:30 p.m. on Monday) Lexington City Schools...
WBBJ
Support group aims to help West TN mothers
JACKSON, Tenn. —One group held their first meeting for mothers in the West Tennessee area. Hub City Doula hosted their first Postpartum Support Group at the Your CBD Store in Jackson. At the meetings, they will focus on community building and plan to expand on having outings and events,...
WBBJ
Additional information on Hub City Doula
Hub City Doula hosted their first Postpartum Support Group on Sunday, January 29 at the Your CBD Store in Jackson. The meetings will focus on community building and also plan to expand on having outings and events, so moms can get to know one other. For more information on Hub...
WBBJ
LIFELINE releases list of February 2023 mobile blood drives
JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services has released a list of their upcoming blood drives for February 2023. First Baptist Church in Somerville on Feb. 8 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Union University in Jackson on Feb. 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can check out...
WBBJ
GALLERY: Demo day kicks off remodel at local dealership
JACKSON, Tenn. — Allen Samuels is taking aim at meeting their customer’s expectations. The team held a demolition event to kick off the remodel of their dealership. The Jackson Chamber, along with several other groups, were present for the event. Allen Samuels Group plans to completely demolish their...
WBBJ
Conger gives 2023 State of the City address
JACKSON, Tenn. — The 2023 State of the City address was held Tuesday in Jackson. Mayor Scott Conger spoke on the future of Jackson and what he hopes to accomplish this year. Conger addressed housing needs in the Hub City, saying we still have a housing shortage despite the approval of 750 new lots.
WBBJ
Program to promote health for those with chronic conditions
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new grant will allow people an all new way to get into shape. The City of Jackson Recreation and Parks Department staff will soon be offering a new way to stay fit. This is thanks to a grant provided from the National Recreation and Park...
WBBJ
Grammy nominated singer-songwriter visits Jackson students
JACKSON, Tenn. — Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Valerie June gave students at Jackson Christian School a special show. The critically-acclaimed songstress recently wrote a children’s book called, “Somebody to Love: The Story of Valerie June’s Sweet Little Baby Banjolele.”. It tells the story of how June came...
WBBJ
Plans approved for new Pope School, construction begins this year
JACKSON, Tenn. — The plan for the new PreK-8 Pope School is moving forward. The Jackson-Madison County School System confirms zoning approval for the project has been received from the City of Jackson, and the new school is now entering its final design phase. The school system says a...
WBBJ
Pace Industries to invest $2.8 million in Jackson facility, add 49 jobs
JACKSON, Tenn. — Pace Industries, North America’s leading die cast manufacturer, is planning to expand its operations in Madison County. The company is planning to invest $2.8 million into its Lower Brownsville Road facility in Jackson, bringing 49 new job opportunities. A news release states that once complete,...
WBBJ
School & Business Closings: Wednesday, Feb. 1
The following schools will be closed on Wednesday, February 1 due to inclement weather:. Stay with us on-air and online as we receive information on additional closings. Stay up-to-date on weather conditions in our area with the WBBJ Weather App, now available on iTunes or Google Play.
WBBJ
Crystal Ball gala returns to Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. —Jackson symphony supporters have a ball!. Several people here in the Hub City put on their best gowns for an annual event that returned to downtown Jackson. The Jackson Symphony held their annual Crystal Ball gala this evening. This event is put on each year by the...
thunderboltradio.com
Officers respond quickly to incident at Dresden Middle School
This morning, an isolated discipline incident occurred involving a student at Dresden Middle School. Weakley County Schools Communications Director Erica Moore says school officials, the School Resource Officer, and a D.A.R.E. Officer onsite teaching a class all responded immediately. In an effort to de-escalate the situation quickly, officers on the...
WBBJ
Patti Bishop Foster
Memorial services for Patti Bishop Foster, 70, will be held Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother Rodger Graham officiating. Interment will follow at a later time at Mixie Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Sunday, February 5, 2023 from 1:00 pm until service time. All visitations will be at the funeral home. Mrs. Foster, a Mail Carrier/Clerk for the United States Postal Service, died Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Baptist Hospital Carroll County in Huntingdon. She was born on August 24, 1952 in Memphis, Tennessee to `Pat Bishop, Sr. and Patti Jean Bishop Sayle. She was a member of the Church of Christ, active with the Carroll County Fair’s Dog Show, coached softball, a “Big” Tennessee Vols fan, and loved the Lady Vols. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 31 years Lewis Foster, and a son Chad Turman.
WBBJ
Organizations advocate for safer roads, offer solutions
JACKSON, Tenn. — Companies are coming together to make the roads a safer place, and you play a major role. Organizations all over the U.S. are getting more information out to the public on how to be better drivers. Two of those companies are Verra Mobility, and “Streets Are For Everyone”, also known as SAFE.
WBBJ
City of Jackson shares schedules for offices, trash pick up
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is pushing back office opening hours on Tuesday. The city says due to the threat of freezing rain, all of their offices will open one hour later at 9 a.m. The city also announced on Monday that due to the potential for...
WBBJ
Jimmy Dwain Antwine
Jimmy Dwain Antwine, age 84, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, at his home in Gadsden, TN. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home. Mr. Jimmy was born in Gadsden, TN, on November 1, 1938, to the late Verner Andrew Antwine and Pennye Margarette Reasons Antwine. He enjoyed sports, especially golfing, bowling, and fishing. He was a technician for Sears and Roebuck for over 42 years. He was also preceded in death by two brothers: Robert Antwine and Billy Antwine; and one sister: Brenda Antwine.
‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed
The first sign of something awry was the road closure on the two-lane country road that goes right past Will Burton’s Weakley County farm, his fields, barns and the one-story house he shares with his fiancee and three kids. White trucks — emblazoned with the seal of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and “fire and […] The post ‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WBBJ
Peabody High student removed after gun found
TRENTON, Tenn. — A local student was removed from school after a concerning discovery. Monday morning, tipsters alerted us to an incident at Peabody High School. According to Tim Haney, Director of Schools for the Trenton Special School District, Peabody administration received information that a student was in possession of a gun.
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Found in Commercial Flock in Western Tennessee
According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in a commercial flock in the western portion of the state. The H5N1 virus, a highly pathogenic avian influenza - commonly referred to as "bird flu" - has been detected in a flock of commercial broiler chickens located in Weakley County, Tennessee. The chickens were tested after a sudden spike in avian deaths. It was confirmed through those tests that the flock had been impacted by the H5N1 virus. According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture,
