3 people injured following fiery tractor-trailer crash in Smyth County, police say
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — We have new details on a tractor-trailer crash that injured multiple people and backed up traffic for several miles in Smyth County. According to Virginia State Police, the crash involving two tractor-trailers happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Authorities say the tractor-trailer was...
supertalk929.com
Crash on Interstate 81 involving three big rigs snarls traffic for miles
The Virginia State Police said a wreck involving three tractor-trailers caused traffic to be diverted off of Interstate 81 Tuesday in Marion. The crash occurred just before 11 a.m. near Exit 44 when the first big rig ran off the left side of southbound 81, plowed through the median, and then into a tractor-trailer in the northbound lanes.
VSP: 3 taken to hospital after fiery Smyth Co. crash involving tractor-trailers
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A crash involving multiple tractor-trailers in Smyth County has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 Tuesday and left three people injured. According to the Virginia State Police (VSP), the crash occurred at 11:03 a.m. when a tractor-trailer in the Southbound lanes went off the left side of the road, […]
WSET
Go Mart gas station in Wytheville received a bomb threat, later deemed safe: Police
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WSET) — On Saturday around 1:00am a Go Mart gas station in Wytheville received a bomb threat, according to police. The Go Mart is located on East Main Street. According to police, explosive detection K9 searched the premises. No device was located and the business was deemed...
wfxrtv.com
Incident in Pulaski leaves one dead, another hospitalized
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s office is reporting that one man is dead, and another has been hospitalized following an incident that occurred in Hiwassee on Jan. 30. According to the sheriff, they are continuing to investigate an incident that took place at a...
WSLS
Charges pending after bomb threat made to Wytheville gas station, area deemed safe
WYTHEVILLE, Va. – A 14-year-old from West Virginia is allegedly at the source of a bomb threat made to Go Mart gas station in Wytheville around 1 a.m. Saturday, police said. Authorities said explosive detection K9 searched the premises and no device was located. The business was deemed safe by 3 a.m.
WSLS
One dead, one hospitalized after Pulaski County incident
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – One man is dead and another is in the hospital after an incident in Pulaski County, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened on Jan. 30 in the 6000 block of Baptist Hollow Road, authorities said. One man died during the...
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested in North Carolina after Patrick Co. shooting
PATRICK Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Keith Samuel Gunter, 59 of Mt. Airy, NC, has been arrested after a shooting along Chestnut St. in Stuart Thursday. Deputies responded to 315 Chestnut Street around 12:20 p.m. January 26 and found numerous shots had been fired into the building. Three people were inside and told law enforcement that Gunter had left in a vehicle.
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: VSP explosive team removes suspicious package, East Main Street is open
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department has reported that East Main Street is closed from Withers Road to Withers Lane as officers investigate a suspicious package in a mailbox. Police ask that drivers avoid this area at this time. WFXR News will update this story as details...
Concerned Tazewell resident proposes “bounty” to stop littering
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–Trash is piling up on the shoulders of Route 460 between Bluefield and Tazewell and people are starting to notice. Danny Addison is one of the owners of Back of the Dragon which is a 32-mile stretch of curvy roads that attract tourists internationally. He said tourists came up to him amazed at […]
pmg-va.com
Two arrested for drug possession
Galax Police Department officers serving a warrant charged two men with felony drug possession last week. On Jan. 29, Galax officers responded to an address on Bedsaul Road in an attempt to locate a wanted person with an outstanding warrant. Officer Tiffany Melton made contact with the manager of the...
Mount Airy News
Teen’s body discovered in Dobson
The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is reporting officials there found the body of a 15-year-old on Sunday morning in Dobson. A report issued by Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt said his office received a call “in reference to an unattended death,” and when deputies arrived on the scene at 2000 Prison Camp Road, Dobson — which is the listed address for the Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina — they found a dead 15-year-old.
wfirnews.com
Officer-involved shooting in Craig County involves Christiansburg man
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. – On Wednesday, (Jan 25) the Craig County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police responded to a residence in the 400 block of John’s Creek Road in Craig County for a domestic disturbance. After Deputies and Troopers arrived a firearm was discharged in the residence. Officers did not approach the residence and attempted to contact the individual inside the residence from a distance. Information was obtained that the subject inside the residence was armed, and officers requested negotiators to speak with the subject and a tactical team. At 8:57 p.m. an armed subject exited the residence onto the front porch. Officers fired striking the suspect.
WDBJ7.com
Space Rabbit Coffee opens drive-thru in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Space Rabbit Coffee has opened a new brick-and-mortar location in Christiansburg. The coffee business has operated out of a mobile trailer since 2020. It now has a drive-through building in Christiansburg. Space Rabbit offers a variety of coffee drinks and made-in-house donuts. Owners say they are...
Policer discover two metal cans inside man’s rectum that contained drugs
BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges after bringing and hiding two metal cans of drugs inside his rectum into Southern Regional Jail. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at around 12:30 pm, State Police were contacted about drugs being brought into SRJ. The Correctional Officer told troopers that Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies dropped John Sparks off for domestic battery charges. During an exam, an x-ray machine showed that Sparks had something in his rectum. Sparks went to the bathroom and removed a silver metal canister from his rectum, and inside contained a crystal-like substance. When Sparks was x-rayed again, it showed something else in his rectum. Sparks was returned to the bathroom, and a second canister was removed from his rectum containing white and brown powder.
Family searches for identities of Good Samaritans
BRAMWELL, WV (WVNS) — Nearly two months have passed since a car crash claimed the lives of two people in Bramwell. Now, the families of Michael Tessa and Jaden Spradlin are searching, not for answers, but rather the identities of two good Samaritans who stopped to try and help. On December 3rd, 2022, Tessa and […]
WSLS
VSP: Grayson County crash leaves one dead, two hospitalized
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – One person is dead and two are hospitalized after a crash in Grayson County Thursday, according to Virginia State Police. Police said the two-vehicle crash happened at 7:07 p.m. on Route 21. We’re told one person has died as a result of the crash, and...
Authorities confirm bodies found in New River are connected to double homicide
The medical examiner's office has identified a body pulled from the New River on January 21 as 25-year-old Jamie Frazier. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, 52-year-old Johnny Thomas and Frazier were last heard from in mid-December. They say Frazier was Thomas' girlfriend.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia escapees arrested: How far had they gone before they were apprehended?
Two inmates who escaped from an Abingdon jail on Thursday were captured on Friday in Hawkins County, Tenn. Johnny Shane Brown, 51, and Albert Lee Ricketson, 31, were captured about four miles from where the stolen vehicle was located this morning in Bulls Gap, Tenn., according to a report from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
NRVNews
Accident kills one and injures another
Today there was an accident in the 6000 block of Baptist Hollow Road in Hiwassee involving two males. One male is deceased and the other was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
