2news.com
Washoe Education Association Discusses School Safety Ahead of State of Education Address
In a board meeting this month, four teachers from Dilworth Middle School spoke out about their concerns for their safety. Some of the teachers said they have even been attacked by students. The Washoe County School District has declined an interview with KTVN about the issue multiple times, but today...
mynews4.com
Carson City coffee shop cleared to reopen after multiple health district violations
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — After being forced to shut down in mid-January due to various health and safety violations — a popular coffee shop in downtown Carson City has been cleared to reopen for business. Comma Coffee, which sits in the heart of the capital...
2news.com
Man Arrested In Fatal Carson City Crash
Edward Barbosa is facing multiple charges including Driving under the Influence causing death. The crash happened Saturday night at the intersection of U.S. 50 and College Parkway.
2news.com
WCSD holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new expansion at Swope Middle School
Washoe County School District (WCSD) staff, students and families held a ribbon cutting at the newly expanded Darrel C. Swope Middle School on Monday. The Swope Middle School project includes a new gym, basketball courts, a two-story classroom building, expansion of the administrative offices and entryway, a new kitchen and renovations to the older section of the building including an updated HVAC system.
2news.com
Nevada State Police Identify Driver in Fatal Crash in Lyon County
Nevada State Police (NSP) have identified a driver that died in a crash on Sunday in Lyon County. NSP responded to the crash on I-80 east of mile marker 53 in Lyon County on January 29 just after 6 a.m. Upon police arrival, it was determined that a white Ford...
2news.com
ER At Spanish Springs Opens To Patients
A variety of emergency medical needs is expected to be treated there. The ER at Spanish Springs will be open 24/7 and welcomes all ages from pediatrics to seniors.
mynews4.com
Investigation underway after employee dies at Reno-Sparks Convention Center
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after a Reno Sparks Visitor Authority employee died at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center Monday. RSCVA president and CEO Charles Harris said in a statement the incident happened on Monday, January 30 and the employee has since died at a local hospital.
2news.com
Sparks Police warn locals of phone scam
The Sparks Police Department has been made aware of citizens receiving calls from our dispatch number advising them they had a warrant and asking them for their personal information. Please remember, the Sparks Police Department will never call and ask for money or your personal information. If you get a...
KOLO TV Reno
Man suspected of driving under the influence arrested after crash kills elderly man
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash in Carson City at the intersection of US50 and College Parkway left one person dead this past Saturday. On Jan. 28 at around 8:30 p.m., Nevada State Police responded to the area for a reported crash. During their investigation, they determined that a...
2news.com
Winter Weather, Slick Roads Result In School Delays Around Washoe County
Some schools delays include Truckee Meadow Community College and the University of Nevada, Reno. We will add more delays and or school cancellations to this story if they are announced.
2news.com
Construction On Mall Drive In Sparks
RTC says the closure is part of the ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project. A portion of Mall Drive in Sparks will close on Monday as part of ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project.
2news.com
Douglas County Sheriff's Office Welcomes New K-9 Bubba
Thanks to a donation from a philanthropic Douglas County family, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) welcomed a new K-9 officer, Bubba, to the team on Tuesday, January 31. Sheriff Daniel Coverley, along with donors Scott and Laure Slothower and members of the Sheriff’s Advisory Committee, attended a welcoming...
mynews4.com
Midtown Reno businesses call on RTC to remove Virginia St. median
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Several midtown Reno business owners are calling on RTC to remove the median that separates traffic on S. Virginia St., which they say prevents customers from getting to their businesses. The owners of Pangolin Cafe and the Emerson Bar vented about...
fernleyreporter.com
Victim identified in fatal I-80 crash Sunday
The person who was killed in a fatal crash on Interstate 80 just east of Fernley Sunday morning has been identified as Leo Alexander Camarena Nunez, 22. The Nevada State Police did not list his hometown. According to the State Police, at approximately 6:12 am, troopers responded to a crash...
2news.com
Two men on parole arrested for allegedly breaking into vehicles at Sparks business
Officers with the Sparks Police Department arrested two men Sunday morning who were allegedly tampering with vehicles at a local business. At about 5:57 a.m. officers with the Sparks Police department responded to the 2100 block of Glendale Ave for a possible vehicle burglary in progress. The reporting party advised...
2news.com
Investigation Underway After Fire Breaks Out on High Street in Reno
Reno firefighters are investigating what caused flames to break out at an apartment complex Monday morning. The fire happened at the Jet Apartments on High Street just before 9:30 a.m. Firefighters say the fire started in between floor joints but no one was hurt. The fire impacted a unit on...
2news.com
RTC Flips Switch on New Traffic Signal at S. Meadows and Wilbur May Pkwy.
The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County activated a newly installed traffic signal at the intersection of South Meadows Parkway and Wilbur May Parkway on Monday. City of Reno Councilmember Naomi Duerr helped flip the switch to activate the new signal. Drivers are encouraged to use extra caution in...
FOX Reno
Nevada Police trooper vehicle struck multiple times on I-80
LOCKWOOD, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A crash involving a Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division (NHP) trooper's vehicle happened on I-80 near Lockwood on Sunday morning. The crash happened on Jan. 29 when a trooper was responding to an incident on I-80. The vehicle was struck by one car while the trooper was inside, then subsequently struck by three more vehicles that authorities say were traveling too fast for winter conditions.
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks business owner sees suspected burglars on security camera
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Spaks Police Department arrested two men early Sunday after a business owner watching on a security camera saw them allegedly trying to break into vehicles. Police arrested Christopher Bruffett, 35, of Reno and Vincent James Wilks, 25, of Sparks. Both are charged with motor vehicle tampering,...
FOX Reno
I-80 reopens east of Sparks after closing due to multiple crashes
SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — Update as of 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 29: The crashes have been cleared, according to NDOT. Westbound Interstate 80 is closed east of Sparks due to multiple crashes. The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) said the roadway is closed near the area of Patrick and...
