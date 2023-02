Along Route 724 in Robeson Township, north of Gibraltar, many tiny hamlets cropped up on both sides of the highway. They were born from the iron and canal industries. Naomi came into existence shortly after the Schuylkill Navigation Co. opened the Schuylkill Canal in the 1820s. The 108-mile artificial waterway connected Port Carbon in Schuylkill County to Philadelphia. The impetus for its creation was the movement of coal because the Schuylkill River’s depths were often too shallow to let heavy boats pass.

