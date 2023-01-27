ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Wisconsin's only Black ski club works to diversify winter sports

By Andrea Williams
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
"We're the best-kept secret in America!"

Edna Abernathy is a founding member of the Ebony Ice Ski Club. The Milwaukee-based club was started in 1989 by Greg Patterson, Vickie Underwood, and Edna.

"The ultimate mission is to find and expose young people and people in general of color and get them on snow and winter sports," said Abernathy.

The Ebony Ice Ski Club is an offshoot of the National Brotherhood of Skiers; the second largest ski organization, second only to the Olympics.

"There were two African American males that got together and pulled it together in 1973 and it just starting snowballing," said Abernathy.

Statistics from Snowsports Industries America show that skiing is a predominately white sport, meaning people of color are egregiously underrepresented in the sport and industry as a whole. Ebony Ice Ski Club has been working to change that narrative for the last three decades.

"I think it's a lack of exposure and a lack of maybe even feeling welcome," said Abernathy.

According to a 2021-22 survey by the National Ski Areas Association, only 1.5% of skiers at resorts were Black.

The Rock Sports Complex in Franklin is committed to helping make a difference.

Laura Zabrauskis is the Groups Coordinator at The Rock. She said, "Groups are a big way that we help get new people on the snow whether it's a school group, scout group, or anything in between so that's one way that we're working to get more diversity and inclusion in Alpine Sports."

Ebony Ice is hosting an event Saturday at The Rock where kids and young adults will learn the fundamentals of skiing and snowboarding...and that's not all they're exposed to.

"You're skiing alongside PhDs in Pharmacy, my brother, a vascular surgeon, lawyers, accountants. All types of people to be role models for children of color as well," said Abernathy.

Curtis Jordan has been a member of the ski club for 31 years and feels winter sports like skiing are important.

"Just to get you exposure to other things in life to do, other than it's cold...I got to stay in the house. I got to do this, it's just a different atmosphere altogether," said Jordan.

Curtis is also a youth instructor and attempted to give me a few pointers.

"That's the biggest thing really is just learning to get up," said Jordan.

How very true! I realized that skiing is not the easiest sport I've tried, but I learned quickly that a pair of skis are the ultimate transportation to freedom.

To find out more about Ebony Ice Ski Club visit their website.

Comments / 17

Renee Gagnon
3d ago

so it's okay for them to exclude everyone NOT of color? hmmmm.....They're right, racism does still exist....🙄 it's called REVERSE racism.

Reply(1)
22
Michael Thiemer
3d ago

What happened to" not by the color of your skin but by the content of your character"? So much for Black History month.

Reply
13
Lisa K
3d ago

Explain how you use the words black only and inclusive in the same sentence? They're literally opposites!

Reply
6
 

