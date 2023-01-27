ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ovid, MI

Mother, 12-year-old son expected to survive fatal crash near Ovid

By Ken Palmer, Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago
DUPLAIN TWP. − A mother and son who were critically injured in a crash that killed the boy's older brother Thursday near Ovid remained hospitalized on Friday but were expected to survive, police said.

Clinton County Undersheriff Mike Gute said the woman, 46, was in critical but stable condition on Friday afternoon, more than a day after the sedan she was driving went out of control and crossed into the path of an oncoming sport utility vehicle on Hollister Road, near Kinley Road, about 7:25 a.m.

Her 12-year-old son was listed in stable condition on Friday, Gute said. The child was riding in the back seat and was ejected from the vehicle, police said the day of the crash.

The woman's 14-year-old son, who was riding in the front passenger seat, was killed.

All three people are Ovid residents. Their names have not been released.

"The roads got icy, just like they were everywhere," the undersheriff said. But it was unclear whether road conditions or speed were factors in a crash, he said.

Police said the car, a Pontiac Grand Prix, was northbound when the mother lost control and collided with a southbound Chevrolet Equinox. A southbound F-150 pickup truck then rear-ended the Equinox, they said.

The driver of the Equinox, a 59-year-old Elsie woman, was taken to Memorial Healthcare in Owosso with minor injuries. The driver of the pickup, a 38-year-old Elsie man, refused medical treatment.

Contact Ken Palmer atkpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj.

