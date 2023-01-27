Read full article on original website
WNEM
Visitors enjoy final day of Zehnder’s Snowfest
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - The 32nd annual Zehnder’s Snowfest is in the books after providing winter fun for the family. “I’ve been coming up here for years. The first thing I do is go to the bakery and get a Zehnder’s strudel,” said Carol Lepoudre, a visitor of the festival.
WNEM
Flint Twp PD holds free A.L.I.C.E. training
Community members came together for a candlelight vigil on Tuesday, Jan. 31 to honor victims and survivors of human trafficking.
abc12.com
See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
WNEM
Human trafficking candlelight vigil
The Flint Township Police Department hosted a free A.L.I.C.E. training session for residents in light of the multiple mass shootings across the nation at the start of 2023.
WNEM
GM Talks Flint Plant's Key Role in 2022 Success
Saginaw Twp Board of Education approves $242.9M proposal for May 2023 ballot. Millions of dollars are on the line with the Saginaw Township Community Schools' Board of Education approval of a nearly $243 million bond proposal headed for the May 2023 ballot.
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools cancel Monday classes after weekend snow
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of Mid-Michigan students will get to sleep in and enjoy a three-day weekend. Several schools canceled classes for Monday after a significant snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Many of the schools that closed by Sunday evening were located north of the Great Lakes Bay Region and in the Thumb.
Ithaca mourns the loss of Brady Hessbrook; family plans to create ‘B#4 Foundation’ in his honor.
ITHACA, Mich. (WLNS) – The Hessbrook last name is well known in the Michigan high school football community. With Terry Hessbrook as head coach, the program won five state championships and went on a 69-game winning streak from 2010 to 2014. On Friday, the Hessbrook family suffered a defeat way worse than any loss on […]
WNEM
Community holds vigil to honor human trafficking victims
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Community members came together for a candlelight vigil on Tuesday, Jan. 31 to honor victims and survivors of human trafficking. “Today we stand in solidarity against human trafficking,” said one vigil attendee. Tuesday, Jan. 31 was the last day of Human Trafficking Awareness month...
WNEM
Saginaw Twp Board of Education approves $242.9M proposal for May 2023 ballot
The Flint Township Police Department hosted a free A.L.I.C.E. training session for residents in light of the multiple mass shootings across the nation at the start of 2023. Community members came together for a candlelight vigil on Tuesday, Jan. 31 to honor victims and survivors of human trafficking.
abc12.com
Winter Storm Warning issued for Great Lakes Bay Region
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Great Lakes Bay Region for Saturday night and Sunday morning. The National Weather Service issued the Winter Storm Warning for 7 p.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday.
Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For Performance
27-year-old Armani Kelly is an aspiring rap artist who goes by the name Marley Whoop. Armani lives in Standish, Michigan, but on Saturday, January 21, 2023, he traveled over 100 miles from his home to Detroit for a performance. As he arrived in Detroit that evening, he called his mother, Lorrie Kemp, to let her know he made it into the city.
Body discovered in water near Holloway dam in Genesee County, sheriff confirms
An investigation is underway after authorities say they recovered a body near the Holloway Reservoir Dam in Genesee County on Monday, the Genesee County sheriff said on Monday
Former clerk in Michigan pleads to felony for tampering with ballot box, so votes could not be counted
A Michigan woman has entered a plea to a felony charge for her alleged role in election tampering back in 2020. The Attorney Genera’s Office says Kathy Funk of Flint Township pleaded no contest to one count of Misconduct in Office.
Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?
Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
Michigan girl, 14, stabbed by man she met over social media
Deputies were called to the girl's Springfield Township home around midnight Wednesday where she was bleeding from wounds to her back and midsection, the Oakland County sheriff's office said in a release.
WNEM
MSP: 81-year-old Clio man killed in Genesee Co. crash
THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly Genesee County crash involving multiple vehicles. Flint Post Troopers responded to the scene at the intersection of Bray Road and Vienna Road on Jan. 28 around 2:40 p.m. Investigators said a 2004 Chevrolet Classic, driven by a 64-year-old...
WNEM
Foul play not suspected after body recovered from Genesee Co. dam
RICHFIELD TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Foul play is not suspected after a body was recovered from a Genesee County dam Monday night. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said his deputies were called to the Holloway Reservoirs in Richfield Township for a body that was lodged in the intake port of the dam.
WNEM
Woman receives probation for exploiting 72-year-old mother
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Davison woman who investigators said stole thousands of dollars from her elderly mother was sentenced to probation. Investigators from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said Maria Leemhuis took about $50,000 from her elderly mother while she was her mother’s legal guardian. At the...
WNEM
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect crashes into clothing store, steals merchandise
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are looking for a suspect accused of crashing his vehicle into a Saginaw Township clothing store and stealing $2,700 in merchandise. On Thursday, Jan. 26 at 5:30 a.m., a man crashed the back of the pickup truck he was driving into the front of the DXL at 4434 Bay Road in Saginaw Township, according to the Saginaw Township Police Department.
abc12.com
Michigan State Police investigating deadly crash
THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in northern Genesee County. It happened around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Bray and Vienna roads in Thetford Township. Investigators say a 2004 Chevrolet Classic driven by a 64-year-old Flint woman was northbound on...
