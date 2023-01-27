ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Center, MI

Visitors enjoy final day of Zehnder’s Snowfest

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - The 32nd annual Zehnder’s Snowfest is in the books after providing winter fun for the family. “I’ve been coming up here for years. The first thing I do is go to the bakery and get a Zehnder’s strudel,” said Carol Lepoudre, a visitor of the festival.
Flint Twp PD holds free A.L.I.C.E. training

Community members came together for a candlelight vigil on Tuesday, Jan. 31 to honor victims and survivors of human trafficking.
See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
Human trafficking candlelight vigil

The Flint Township Police Department hosted a free A.L.I.C.E. training session for residents in light of the multiple mass shootings across the nation at the start of 2023.
GM Talks Flint Plant's Key Role in 2022 Success

Saginaw Twp Board of Education approves $242.9M proposal for May 2023 ballot. Millions of dollars are on the line with the Saginaw Township Community Schools' Board of Education approval of a nearly $243 million bond proposal headed for the May 2023 ballot.
Mid-Michigan schools cancel Monday classes after weekend snow

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of Mid-Michigan students will get to sleep in and enjoy a three-day weekend. Several schools canceled classes for Monday after a significant snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Many of the schools that closed by Sunday evening were located north of the Great Lakes Bay Region and in the Thumb.
Community holds vigil to honor human trafficking victims

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Community members came together for a candlelight vigil on Tuesday, Jan. 31 to honor victims and survivors of human trafficking. “Today we stand in solidarity against human trafficking,” said one vigil attendee. Tuesday, Jan. 31 was the last day of Human Trafficking Awareness month...
Winter Storm Warning issued for Great Lakes Bay Region

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Great Lakes Bay Region for Saturday night and Sunday morning. Winter Storm Warning issued for Great Lakes Bay Region. The National Weather Service issued the Winter Storm Warning for 7 p.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday. It includes...
Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?

Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
MSP: 81-year-old Clio man killed in Genesee Co. crash

THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly Genesee County crash involving multiple vehicles. Flint Post Troopers responded to the scene at the intersection of Bray Road and Vienna Road on Jan. 28 around 2:40 p.m. Investigators said a 2004 Chevrolet Classic, driven by a 64-year-old...
Woman receives probation for exploiting 72-year-old mother

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Davison woman who investigators said stole thousands of dollars from her elderly mother was sentenced to probation. Investigators from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said Maria Leemhuis took about $50,000 from her elderly mother while she was her mother’s legal guardian. At the...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect crashes into clothing store, steals merchandise

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are looking for a suspect accused of crashing his vehicle into a Saginaw Township clothing store and stealing $2,700 in merchandise. On Thursday, Jan. 26 at 5:30 a.m., a man crashed the back of the pickup truck he was driving into the front of the DXL at 4434 Bay Road in Saginaw Township, according to the Saginaw Township Police Department.
Michigan State Police investigating deadly crash

THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in northern Genesee County. It happened around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Bray and Vienna roads in Thetford Township. Investigators say a 2004 Chevrolet Classic driven by a 64-year-old Flint woman was northbound on...
