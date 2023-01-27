Johnson County girls basketball finish off tough 3-game home stand with loss to Happy Valley

Read full article on original website
Related
wjhl.com
Family hold vigil and hangs flyers for missing teen
Family and friends gather in Hardin Park to hold a vigil for missing 16-year-old, Danielle Owens. Family hold vigil and hangs flyers for missing teen. Family and friends gather in Hardin Park to hold a vigil for missing 16-year-old, Danielle Owens. Mutts’ near triple double sends Va. Tech past Syracuse...
Johnson City Press
Sky is the limit: West Ridge Junior heads to Air Force Flight Academy this summer
BLOUNTVILLE — Some high schoolers look forward to earning their drivers license before graduation, but a local student plans on earning her airplane pilot's license before starting her senior year. Lindsay Chapman, a 17-year-old junior at West Ridge High School from the Rock Springs community of the Sullivan County,...
The Tomahawk
Elijah Dougherty and local industries
Elijah Dougherty was born on 6/9/1892 in a cabin on the banks of Roan Creek. He was the son of Elijah and Esther Dougherty. After he was born, the family moved to Turkeytown near present-day Elizabethton, where they lived until 1820, when they moved back to the Mill Creek area of present-day Johnson County.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga & Ashe – Sunday January 29, 2023
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-291530- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
Discovering the Hidden Gem: Why Johnson City, Tennessee, is a Great Place to Call Home
When it comes to small towns in the South, Johnson City, Tennessee, might not be the first place that comes to mind. But this charming city nestled in the foothills of the Appalachians has a lot to offer residents and visitors alike. From natural beauty to a thriving arts and culture scene, here are just a few reasons why Johnson City is a great place to call home.
North Wilkesboro Speedway Executive Director updates fans on the 2023 All Star Race
On Friday afternoon Jessica Fickenscher the Executive Director for the 2023 All Star Race at North Wilkesboro took to SiriusXM Radio during track presidents day segments to update fans on progress at the track. For weeks fans have taken to social media to watch the progress at the track as...
WXII 12
Sunday shower chances arriving by morning & a rainy pattern developing for next week
Sunday is a Weather Impact Day for the Sparta, Galax, Boone, Mount, Airy, Wilkesboro, Yadkinville for rain chances at 50% that begin in the morning. Light scattered showers are also possible in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Lexington, and Burlington continuing north into the Northern Piedmont through the afternoon. Rainfall totals are forecast to be light and under 1/4" totals through Sunday afternoon. Additional rainfall is possible into early Monday morning for parts of the Triad and Southern Piedmont with showers lingering through the morning commute.
wcyb.com
Saved from slaughter: racehorse finds forever home in Chilhowie
CHILHOWIE V.a. (WCYB) — A Chilhowie family now houses a retired racehorse who was saved from slaughter. Allison Smith with Colby's Crew Rescue non-profit in Charlottesville, says Killargue was an award-winning race horse who's career ended when he suffered a race injury. He was later sent to stud, which is when male horses mate with female horses across the country.
Earthquake shakes NC mountains near Virginia border; just 30 miles from site of ‘major damage’ in 2020
The quake hit less than 30 miles from Sparta, where a 5.1 magnitude event shook the town and caused widespread damage in August 2020.
wjhl.com
Limestone, TN man charged after crash kills 5 in Wyoming
A Tennessee man is facing five aggravated homicide charges after police say he caused a fiery multi-car crash in Wyoming. Limestone, TN man charged after crash kills 5 in …. A Tennessee man is facing five aggravated homicide charges after police say he caused a fiery multi-car crash in Wyoming.
USGS: Earthquake felt near Tennessee-North Carolina border
ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – An earthquake shook Ashe County near the Tennessee-North Carolina border Saturday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 1.8-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 4:09 a.m. near the South Fork New River, close to the Fleetwood area. The earthquake reportedly had a depth of about 2.4 miles. As […]
wcyb.com
DIVING DEEPER: Johnny Shane Brown breakdown
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — At the beginning of 2022, 51-year-old Johnny Shane Brown of Rogersville, Tennessee was held in the Sullivan County Correctional Facility on charges of domestic assault, aggravated stalking, and harassment. Other charges include, failure to appear, driving on suspended or revoked license, harassment, and violation of...
wataugaonline.com
1.8 magnitude earthquake measured near Fleetwood this morning
An earthquake near Fleetwood in Ashe County was recorded early this morning. The 1.8 quake was centered at 6.0 miles south-southeast of West Jefferson and 13.4 miles east-north-east of Boone at 4:09 am, according to the United States Geological Society. The last time an earthquake occurred close to Boone was...
Visiting the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter this week for Tails and Paws
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Our own Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds highlights some of the animals up for adoption at the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter at (423)-547-6359. To find animals up for adoption in your area, you can call or […]
Kingsport Times-News
MyRide TN expanding to Johnson City
MyRide TN, a senior-friendly volunteer transportation service, has launched a branch in Johnson City. The program officially began on Jan. 10, providing older Tennesseans with rides to a variety of destinations, including medical appointments and grocery stores. Rides are provided Monday through Friday and priority is given to doctor appointments, according to their website.
THP: One dead following Wednesday night crash in Hampton
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL)– The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reports one person died following a crash in the 5600 block of Highway 19E in Hampton Wednesday night. A crash report from the THP states Mitchell Oliver, 33, was killed after the pickup truck he was driving reportedly ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected […]
wcyb.com
Crews respond to house fire in Carter County, no injuries reported
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A fire caused significant damage to a house in Carter County Monday. Crews were called to the 1100 block of Idlewylde Circle at around 10:30 a.m. to see a house with flames coming out with entrapments reported. Everyone was able to escape, along with...
Johnson City Press
Man killed in Thursday crash in Hampton
HAMPTON — A 31-year-old man was killed in a Thursday evening crash on U.S. Highway 19E near the intersection with Gap Creek Road. A passenger and a 1-year-old infant in a child-restraint seat were transported to the Johnson City Medical Center, where they were in stable condition.
Janie's Place: Bristol's Newest Sensation in Classic Southern Food
Janie's Place, a new restaurant in Bristol, Tennessee, is quickly becoming a local favorite. The restaurant opened its doors just three weeks ago and offers a variety of delicious, homemade dishes that are sure to please local palates.
Johnson City Press
5 Questions with Washington County Principal of the Year Matt Combs
Matt Combs was recently named the 2023-24 Principal of the Year for Washington County Schools for his hard work serving the students and staff at Jonesborough Elementary School. Combs has spent 16 years as an educator for Washington County Schools, first teaching first and fourth grade at Boones Creek Elementary...
Comments / 0