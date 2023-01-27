ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslsports.com

Big 12 Schedule Released For 2023 BYU Football Team

PROVO, Utah – BYU football officially has a Big 12 football schedule. Since BYU received an invitation to join the Power Five conference in 2021, it hasn’t yet felt real. But, getting an actual football schedule, the time has come for BYU to get ready for life in the Big 12.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Five Takeaways From BYU Football’s Inaugural Big 12 Schedule

PROVO, Utah – BYU football finally knows who they will be playing in their first Big 12 schedule. The 2023 Big 12 football schedule dropped on Tuesday. It’s a fascinating schedule that might be among the toughest in the league. In case you’ve missed it, here’s the schedule....
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Football Lands Commitment From Highland’s Siosefa Brown

PROVO, Utah – BYU football got a big boost for its 2024 recruiting class in Highland High athlete Siosefa Brown. Brown announced his commitment on social media. A 6-foot-5, 205-pound prospect, Brown projects as a future defensive edge rusher for BYU. Brown picked BYU over a handful of Power Five offers from California, Vanderbilt, Washington State, and Utah.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Football Bolsters Defensive Line With Two Snow College Commits

PROVO, Utah – An area of focus for BYU football as they enter the Big 12 Conference is along the defensive line. Defensive tackle Stone Mulitalo announced his pledge to BYU. A former Skyridge High standout, Mulitalo earned a three-star ranking by 247Sports amidst the pandemic-stricken class of 2021.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Football Adds Transfer Wide Receiver From Indiana

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football added another wide receiver to their room, this time a talented transfer from Indiana. Emory Simmons made his intentions known via Twitter Sunday morning warning teams to “buckle up”. Utah is the third stop for Simmons after he spent last season with the Hoosiers and the prior three seasons at North Carolina. Simmons has one year to play for the Utes with option of taking his Covid year if he so wishes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy