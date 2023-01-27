ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach

Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton lands head coach job

The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
NBC Chicago

NFL Playoffs: Championship Sunday Live Updates

The cast for Super Bowl LVII is set. Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a matchup chock full of intrigue and history. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce -- both marquee players for their respective teams...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach

DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Chicago

Jalen Hurts Arrives in Snazzy Fit Before Eagles-49ers NFC Title Game

Jalen Hurts arrives in snazzy fit before NFC Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jalen Hurts is ready to go. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback arrived at Lincoln Financial Field, where his team will host the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game showdown. The 24-year-old star QB arrived in an eye-catching full purple ensemble, one that turned heads on social media.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Chicago

How Many Super Bowls Have the Chiefs Won?

How many Super Bowls have the Chiefs won? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Kansas City Chiefs are on their way to the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12 in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Chicago

Who Are the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games Coaches?

Who are the coaches for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Manning brothers will revive old conference rivalries at this week's first ever Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas. Eli will be coaching the NFC against his older brother Peyton, who will oversee the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Chicago

Twitter Questions Sean Payton-Broncos Marriage Before It Even Begins

Twitter questions Payton-Broncos marriage before it even begins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Most marriages begin with happiness – a ceremony surrounded by friends and family, a relaxing honeymoon and maybe even a grace period for any potential disagreements. If social media is any indication, the Denver Broncos...
DENVER, CO
NBC Chicago

Ex-Players Rip NFL Over Protocol for Team Carrying Third Quarterback

Ex-players rip NFL over protocol for team carrying third QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers found themselves in a nightmare situation during the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury on the 49ers’ first possession...
NBC Chicago

Conflicting Reports on If Vic Fangio Hired as Dolphins DC

Conflicting reports on Vic Fangio's future originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Sunday it appeared that former Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is set to become not only the next defensive coordinator for the Dolphins, but the highest-paid coordinator in the league. But on Monday morning a new report came out saying the deal isn’t quite done yet.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

