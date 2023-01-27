ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11Alive

Police search for Gainesville shopping plaza shooting suspect

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville police officers are searching for the man they say shot two people at a shopping plaza. Investigators with the Gainesville Police Department announced Tuesday they are searching for Guillermo Vazquez Martinez. The 42-year-old is accused of shooting two men at the Village Shoppes of Gainesville in what police call a targeted attack the day before.
New York Post

Al Sharpton calls black cops involved in Tyre Nichols killing ‘disgrace to our race’

Civil rights activist Al Sharpton on Saturday accused the five black Memphis police officers charged with beating Tyre Nichols to death of being a “disgrace to our race.” “Do you think cause you were black we wouldn’t say nothing?” fumed Sharpton while speaking at a rally to more than 100 people at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem. “Did you think that you’d hide behind your blackness?” “I want to say loud and clear that we will fight black cops, white cops, any color cops that commit crimes against us, ” he added. “Your blackness ain’t gonna stop us from fighting you. These five...
