Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
Stone Mountain man robbed by cash app.The News&StuffStone Mountain, GA
Hearing Coyotes Howling at the Moon? Take Precautions Now to Protect Your Fur Babies from Georgia's Song DogsDeanLandGeorgia State
Forsyth County library exhibit highlights Jewish history in AtlantaJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote SeasonDeanLandMarietta, GA
Tactical unit used in Memphis police beating similar to unit previously used in Atlanta
ATLANTA — More details are coming out linking the Memphis police chief to the city of Atlanta. The west Tennessee police chief, Cerelyn "CJ" Davis, worked with APD during the time a taskforce similar to the one used in Tyre Nichols traffic stop was implemented here. “When I heard...
Parents of sons killed by police take their fight to the Georgia State Capitol
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - They all have one thing in common, their sons were killed by metro Atlanta police officers. A group of about a dozen parents rallied inside the state capitol on Monday. The consistent message from grieving loved ones is that the people who’ve been killed,...
Tyre Nichols: Church interrupted as 200 men recite a Brotherhood Creed
“Shameful” is how Pastor Wilbur T. Purvis III describes the police beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, TN. Purvis was so affected that he halted worship services to lead a Brotherhood Creed accompanied by hundreds of men in the church Sunday.
Metro Atlanta pastor issues call to action in accountability following death of Tyre Nichols
A metro Atlanta pastor is calling for justice and action following the death of Tyre Nichols.
Construction permit to be issued that will allow police training facility at center of protests to move forward
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond announced Tuesday an agreement was in place to allow for the construction permit to be issued in the building of the much-contested Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, which has been the subject of a yearlong protest movement known as "Stop Cop City."
Tyre Nichols’ stepfather addresses rumors at prayer vigil
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The father of Tyre Nichols, Rodney Wells, took time on Monday to address what he is calling rumors. “My son was not messing around with one of the officer’s wives. That’s just a rumor,” said Wells. Wells addressed a crowd of protestors at...
Atlanta mayor launches 'Year of the Youth' initiative to keep children safe from crime
ADAMSVILLE, Georgia — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced he is launching a new initiative, aimed at making sure kids in the community have all the resources they need to succeed. He's calling the project the Year of the Youth, and the city has pulled in a number of partners...
Demonstrators in Atlanta plead for change in protests of Tyre Nichols police beating death
ATLANTA — Less than one day after law enforcement officials released the body camera footage which showed the arrest and beating death of Tyre Nichols, roughly three dozen people gathered outside of Centennial Olympic Park Saturday afternoon as a show of solidarity to those who gathered in Memphis, Tennessee.
Fulton County Sheriff considers renaming its SCORPION unit in wake of Tyre Nichols killing
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Following the death of Tyre Nicols in Memphis that resulted in murder charges for five police officers in the department's SCORPION unit, the Fulton County sheriff in Georgia is calling for change within his office. Sheriff Patrick Labat said on Tuesday that he thinks all...
Fake nursing diploma scheme in Florida leads to removal of 3 Atlanta VA nurses
ATLANTA — Three Atlanta nurses were removed from their positions at an Atlanta VA medical center once officials were made aware of a scheme involving fake nursing diplomas. The scheme, which created more than 7,600 fake nursing diplomas, was uncovered by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Federal agents learned...
Leaders launch PSA to tackle human trafficking at Atlanta airport
ATLANTA — State and local leaders are calling on you to help them battle a growing problem at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, which they said may be happening right in front of you as you head out for a flight. “Nearly 100 million passengers that come through here each year –...
Missing in Georgia | Janiyah Willis out of Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Mattie's Call has been issued for a missing teen out of Clayton County on Wednesday. Clayton County Police said 13-year-old Janiyah Willis was last seen at her home on Conkle Road in Jonesboro around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. They add that she suffers from multiple...
Police search for Gainesville shopping plaza shooting suspect
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville police officers are searching for the man they say shot two people at a shopping plaza. Investigators with the Gainesville Police Department announced Tuesday they are searching for Guillermo Vazquez Martinez. The 42-year-old is accused of shooting two men at the Village Shoppes of Gainesville in what police call a targeted attack the day before.
DeKalb County releases 11-month public safety training center permitting timeline
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Officials from the City of Atlanta and DeKalb County on Tuesday committed to the advancement of the project to build a new, $90 million training facility for the city's police and fire services. The future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center is slated to be built...
Al Sharpton calls black cops involved in Tyre Nichols killing ‘disgrace to our race’
Civil rights activist Al Sharpton on Saturday accused the five black Memphis police officers charged with beating Tyre Nichols to death of being a “disgrace to our race.” “Do you think cause you were black we wouldn’t say nothing?” fumed Sharpton while speaking at a rally to more than 100 people at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem. “Did you think that you’d hide behind your blackness?” “I want to say loud and clear that we will fight black cops, white cops, any color cops that commit crimes against us, ” he added. “Your blackness ain’t gonna stop us from fighting you. These five...
APD Use of Force Trainer comments on Tyre Nichols video released by Memphis police
ATLANTA — A use of force trainer for the Atlanta Police Academy said the body camera video showing what led to Tyre Nichols’ death would likely be used in training classes in the future. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. WSB Tonight’s Courtney Francisco...
Guilty pleas entered in 2017 killing at Atlanta’s Barcelona Wine Bar
Four men involved in the shooting death of an employee at Barcelona Wine Bar in northwest Atlanta entered guilty pleas M...
Atlanta mayor sends letter to employees before release of Memphis video
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The mayor of Atlanta sent a letter to city employees on Friday afternoon related to the release of the Tyre Nichols video in Memphis, Tennessee. In the letter, the mayor says that he knows that videos like the one that will be released can...
Woman stabbed during argument with another woman in Atlanta
A woman is recovering after being stabbed during an argument in Atlanta.
SWAT standoff at Gwinnett home followed kidnapping investigation, cops say
A situation involving the Gwinnett County police SWAT team is underway Tuesday morning just outside Buford, authorities said.
