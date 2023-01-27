Read full article on original website
Police Chase on Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago Leads to Arrest
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can apply
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled people
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
Home Invasion Suspect Critically Shot By 80-Year Old Homeowner In Chicago
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cowboys Lying About Malik Willis vs. Dak in Draft?
FRISCO - There is a rumor that popped up during 2022 NFL Draft time regarding the Dallas Cowboys making arrangements to replace Dak Prescott ... and it is popping up again. Here's how it unfolded in April ... The Tennessee Titans drafted Liberty quarterback Malik Willis at pick No. 86,...
Coaching Status of Former Bears Player Unclear
View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears coaching staff remains unsettled even with Senior Bowl week taking place. They had one more addition to it last week in Zach Cable, son of former Raiders head coach and longtime NFL assistant Tom Cable. Zach Cable will be an offensive quality control coach. He had announced the appointment himself.
NFC Team Has Interest in Steve Wilks for Defensive Coordinator Job
For whatever reason, none of the other four teams with a head coaching vacancy expressed interest in Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks. Wilks did a remarkable job turning the season around despite losing his best player, Christian McCaffrey, in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers. The Panthers went 6-6 on his watch and were in the mix for a division title and playoff berth heading into a Week 17 matchup with Tampa Bay.
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman active vs. Bengals in AFC Championship Game
The Chiefs have their All-Pro tight end for Sunday evening’s AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Travis Kelce (back) is not among the seven players the Chiefs designated as inactive. Kelce entered the weekend designated as questionable after he surprisingly showed up...
How Chris Jones, ‘the most unstoppable man in football,’ got last laugh vs. Bengals
As he considered the endless trash talk radiating out of Cincinnati last week, Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark effectively just shrugged. Like the rest of the Chiefs almost unanimously were. At least publicly. Because the Bengals, as they’d relentlessly remind with that foolishly inflammatory “Burrowhead” stuff, had indeed upended the...
J.J. Watt on Texans’ DeMeco Ryans Hire: ‘Let’s Gooooooo!’
David Culley didn't really move the needle. Similarly, Lovie Smith was widely regarded as a Plan B place-holder. But with Tuesday's announcement that former player DeMeco Ryans will be their next head coach, the Houston Texans not only got the man they wanted but also the desired reaction. While those...
Does a Kirk Cousins For Trey Lance Trade Make Sense For the Vikings and 49ers?
Another promising 49ers season came to an end this weekend because of an issue that has plagued them for much of the Kyle Shanahan era: Quarterback injuries. During Sunday's 31-7 loss to the Eagles in the NFC championship game, Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson became the third and fourth San Francisco signal-callers to get hurt this season. Purdy injured his elbow early in the game and Johnson suffered a concussion, which resulted in Purdy trying to mount a comeback without being able to throw the football; it was revealed the next day that he had torn his UCL.
Titans to Install Artificial Turf Playing Surface at Nissan Stadium
The Titans announced Tuesday that they are removing the natural grass field at Nissan Stadium and replacing it with new synthetic turf ahead of the 2023 NFL season. Tennessee elected to make the change in surfaces after assessing injuries and technology, as well as Nashville’s climate, which has led to the franchise’s struggles to cultivate and maintain grass inside the venue. The Titans already have been practicing on synthetic turf, which was added to their indoor practice facility last year.
Podcast: Hear from Butker, Cook and more inside the Chiefs’ AFC title game locker room
Today is the locker room show podcast. SportsBeat KC goes into the Chiefs’ locker room and the interview room, and you’ll hear from several of the key players in the team’s victory over the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Championship. From the locker room, you’ll hear from...
Report: Broncos Send Saints Two High Picks in Sean Payton Deal
With the Broncos set to hire Sean Payton as their next head coach, the team had to finalize a deal with the Saints to officially acquire the contractual rights to Payton. Therefore, Denver is expected to send New Orleans a 2023 first-round pick and a ’24 second-round pick, while receiving a ’24 third-round pick to complete the deal, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.
Report: Sean Payton, Broncos Negotiating With Ex-HC Vic Fangio
The Denver Broncos' blockbuster move to acquire head coach Sean Payton from the New Orleans Saints might not be unprecedented. You'd have to go back about 20 years, but such head coach trades have happened in the past, the most recent of which was Jon Gruden to Tampa Bay in 2002.
Aaron Rodgers Shares Serious Praise for New Jets OC Hackett
With speculation swirling over Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers's next move, a familiar name from his recent past is resurfacing. That would be Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who served as Rodgers’s offensive coordinator for three seasons in Green Bay. It was under Hackett’s tutelage that Rodgers rejuvenated his career, winning MVP awards in 2020 and ’21.
Mike Tomlin Taking Special Interest in DT Keion White at Senior Bowl
MOBILE -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be looking to bolster their defense at all levels in this coming NFL Draft, and head coach Mike Tomlin got a jump on scouting defensive prospects at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, this week. Tomlin was taking a special interest in the defensive...
When, where would Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade take place? Here’s a look at the planning
You can’t have a Super Bowl parade without a victory. But you must plan for one well in advance. Using its recent sports parade-planning experience as a guide, Kansas City is doing that now. It would be KC’s third such event in the past eight years. Sometime late...
Broncos Take Clemson LB Trenton Simpson in PFF Mock Draft
With the Denver Broncos’ selection acquired via the Bradly Chubb trade finally reaching its resting place at the No. 29 overall in the 2023 NFL draft, fans can now start to ponder which players could be added to a roster in need of some young, exciting talent. The Broncos...
Twitter Reacts to QB Hendon Hooker Chatting with Lions
The Detroit Lions will have an opportunity to scout and meet with several senior quarterbacks at the 2023 Senior Bowl. One of the draft prospects could eventually end up on the 2023 roster. Executive director Jim Nagy recently shared that every year, one of the quarterbacks who participates in the...
