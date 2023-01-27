Read full article on original website
Related
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Rodgers Shares Serious Praise for New Jets OC Hackett
With speculation swirling over Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers's next move, a familiar name from his recent past is resurfacing. That would be Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who served as Rodgers’s offensive coordinator for three seasons in Green Bay. It was under Hackett’s tutelage that Rodgers rejuvenated his career, winning MVP awards in 2020 and ’21.
Wichita Eagle
How Chris Jones, ‘the most unstoppable man in football,’ got last laugh vs. Bengals
As he considered the endless trash talk radiating out of Cincinnati last week, Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark effectively just shrugged. Like the rest of the Chiefs almost unanimously were. At least publicly. Because the Bengals, as they’d relentlessly remind with that foolishly inflammatory “Burrowhead” stuff, had indeed upended the...
Wichita Eagle
Coaching Status of Former Bears Player Unclear
View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears coaching staff remains unsettled even with Senior Bowl week taking place. They had one more addition to it last week in Zach Cable, son of former Raiders head coach and longtime NFL assistant Tom Cable. Zach Cable will be an offensive quality control coach. He had announced the appointment himself.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Lying About Malik Willis vs. Dak in Draft?
FRISCO - There is a rumor that popped up during 2022 NFL Draft time regarding the Dallas Cowboys making arrangements to replace Dak Prescott ... and it is popping up again. Here's how it unfolded in April ... The Tennessee Titans drafted Liberty quarterback Malik Willis at pick No. 86,...
Wichita Eagle
Rams Unsung Hero? WR Van Jefferson ‘Proving It’
If the 2022-23 Los Angeles Rams were a movie, the team lacked a leading man due to injuries that decimated the reigning Super Bowl champions. Sequels are almost never as good as the original. However, there is a cast of main characters including coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, receiver...
Wichita Eagle
Titans to Install Artificial Turf Playing Surface at Nissan Stadium
The Titans announced Tuesday that they are removing the natural grass field at Nissan Stadium and replacing it with new synthetic turf ahead of the 2023 NFL season. Tennessee elected to make the change in surfaces after assessing injuries and technology, as well as Nashville’s climate, which has led to the franchise’s struggles to cultivate and maintain grass inside the venue. The Titans already have been practicing on synthetic turf, which was added to their indoor practice facility last year.
Wichita Eagle
Two by Two, UW Produces Top Talent in Pairs, With Tackle Next Up
Over the past two seasons, even through a coaching change, the University of Washington football team has had a tendency to provide its greatest players in position pairs. Consider that cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon both emerged as first-team All-Pac-12 selections in 2021 and high NFL draft picks last April, with McDuffie now headed to the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Wichita Eagle
Does a Kirk Cousins For Trey Lance Trade Make Sense For the Vikings and 49ers?
Another promising 49ers season came to an end this weekend because of an issue that has plagued them for much of the Kyle Shanahan era: Quarterback injuries. During Sunday's 31-7 loss to the Eagles in the NFC championship game, Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson became the third and fourth San Francisco signal-callers to get hurt this season. Purdy injured his elbow early in the game and Johnson suffered a concussion, which resulted in Purdy trying to mount a comeback without being able to throw the football; it was revealed the next day that he had torn his UCL.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Sean Payton, Broncos Negotiating With Ex-HC Vic Fangio
The Denver Broncos' blockbuster move to acquire head coach Sean Payton from the New Orleans Saints might not be unprecedented. You'd have to go back about 20 years, but such head coach trades have happened in the past, the most recent of which was Jon Gruden to Tampa Bay in 2002.
Wichita Eagle
Broncos Take Clemson LB Trenton Simpson in PFF Mock Draft
With the Denver Broncos’ selection acquired via the Bradly Chubb trade finally reaching its resting place at the No. 29 overall in the 2023 NFL draft, fans can now start to ponder which players could be added to a roster in need of some young, exciting talent. The Broncos...
Wichita Eagle
J.J. Watt on Texans’ DeMeco Ryans Hire: ‘Let’s Gooooooo!’
David Culley didn't really move the needle. Similarly, Lovie Smith was widely regarded as a Plan B place-holder. But with Tuesday's announcement that former player DeMeco Ryans will be their next head coach, the Houston Texans not only got the man they wanted but also the desired reaction. While those...
Wichita Eagle
NFC Team Has Interest in Steve Wilks for Defensive Coordinator Job
For whatever reason, none of the other four teams with a head coaching vacancy expressed interest in Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks. Wilks did a remarkable job turning the season around despite losing his best player, Christian McCaffrey, in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers. The Panthers went 6-6 on his watch and were in the mix for a division title and playoff berth heading into a Week 17 matchup with Tampa Bay.
Wichita Eagle
Dolphins Not Chasing Big-Name QBs in 2023
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers obviously have a lot of star power, they still can turn any borderline playoff team into an instant contender, and they very well might change teams in the offseason. But they're not joining the Miami Dolphins because the Dolphins are riding with Tua Tagovailoa in...
Wichita Eagle
Dolphins Land Fangio as DC
The Miami Dolphins got their man to run their defense. The team has agreed to terms with highly regarded defensive mind Vic Fangio to become their new defensive coordinator, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.P. Fangio will be getting a three-year contract with a fourth-team team option, per Pelissero.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Ravens Seek Permission to Interview Eric Bieniemy
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens requested permission to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the same position in Baltimore, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. While it might Bieniemy a lateral move, the Ravens would give Bieniemy full authority to run the offense unlike...
Comments / 0