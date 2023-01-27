Read full article on original website
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Lakers: Rui Hachimura Chose His Wizards Jersey Number In Part Due To LA Great
New Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura recently spoke with Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet about his arrival in LA. Through his first two contests for the Lakers, the 6'8" combo forward out of Gonzaga is averaging nine points on 46.7% shooting, five rebounds, one assist and 0.5 steals. "My...
76ers Rumors: Philly’s on the Hunt for Another Big Man?
At the start of the 2022-2023 offseason, reports indicated that the Philadelphia 76ers had confidence in their young group of centers, which included second-round picks, Charles Bassey and Paul Reed. Weeks before training camp, the Sixers brought in some competition by adding the former Sixth Man of the Year, Montrezl Harrell.
Denver Picks At Weak Spots, Defeats Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans had a 12-point lead with just over four minutes remaining in the first half but the Denver Nuggets cut that down to just 3 points when the halftime buzzer sounded. Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. made two three-pointers to start the third quarter and the Pelicans played from behind the rest of the way. The 122-113 road defeat is the ninth-straight loss for New Orleans.
Kawhi Leonard Gives Honest Assessment of LA Clippers This Season
The LA Clippers have been playing extremely well recently, winning six of their last seven games, including one tonight against the Chicago Bulls. Despite the recent success, Kawhi Leonard knows the team has a lot of catching up to do. After the Clippers defeated the Chicago Bulls, Kawhi Leonard was...
Luka Doncic ‘Chirps Back’ at Pistons: 4 Big Takeaways From Mavs Win
The Dallas Mavericks (27-25) got a much-needed victory on Monday night against the Detroit Pistons, 111-105, led by Luka Doncic's 53-point performance in his return from what was essentially a two-game absence. Despite 27 first-half points from Doncic, including 24 in the first quarter, Detroit held a four-point halftime lead...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Lakers Legend And Champion To Coach Rising Stars At Upcoming NBA All-Star Weekend
Retired power forward/center Pau Gasol, who helped lead your Los Angeles Lakers to three consecutive NBA Finals from 2008-2010, winning in '09 and '10, is going to make his presence felt at the league's upcoming 2023 All-Star Weekend. The 7'1" big man, a six-time All-Star in his day, announced that...
Lakers News: Austin Reaves Reassessment Timeline Pushed Back
The Lakers received some excellent news this morning regarding the status of Lonnie Walker IV. However, information about another Lakers guard came out, but it wasn't as great as Lonnie's. Lakers reporter for the LA Times Dan Woike says that guard Austin Reaves will be looked at on Thursday and...
Battery Charges Dropped Against Former NBA Star Amar’e Stoudemire
Editors’ note: This story contains accounts of domestic violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or at https://www.thehotline.org/. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office dropped misdemeanor battery charges against former NBA All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire on Tuesday,...
Houston Homecoming: How New Coach DeMeco Ryans Changes Franchise
HOUSTON - The Houston Texans have closed the deal on a hire that doesn't just figure to change the football team. As he leaves his job as the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator to take over in the city in which he played, former Texans standout DeMeco Ryans isn't simply going to be charged with fixing all the things that are broken about a team that needs to quit winning just four games a year.
Willie Green Grinding Away For Another Successful Season
New Orleans, La.- Any NBA organization employing the third head coach in three seasons will have to give the new person on the job a bit of leeway. Any coach able to tread water without two All-Stars on the roster will get the benefit of the doubt for a while. After a 1-12 start to his coaching career, Willie Green ended his rookie campaign with a season-saving “Gotta Fight” speech during a play-in before falling in six games to the Phoenix Suns.
Insiders Battle on Twitter Over Viral Sean Payton-to-Broncos Rumor
On Tuesday, news broke that the Denver Broncosare finalizing a deal with the New Orleans Saints to acquire Sean Payton's coaching rights. Payton will become the 20th head coach in Broncos history. As Broncos Country soars with elation over the Payton news, one NFL insider threw some cold water on...
