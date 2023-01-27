ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Eagle

76ers Rumors: Philly’s on the Hunt for Another Big Man?

At the start of the 2022-2023 offseason, reports indicated that the Philadelphia 76ers had confidence in their young group of centers, which included second-round picks, Charles Bassey and Paul Reed. Weeks before training camp, the Sixers brought in some competition by adding the former Sixth Man of the Year, Montrezl Harrell.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Denver Picks At Weak Spots, Defeats Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans had a 12-point lead with just over four minutes remaining in the first half but the Denver Nuggets cut that down to just 3 points when the halftime buzzer sounded. Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. made two three-pointers to start the third quarter and the Pelicans played from behind the rest of the way. The 122-113 road defeat is the ninth-straight loss for New Orleans.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Kawhi Leonard Gives Honest Assessment of LA Clippers This Season

The LA Clippers have been playing extremely well recently, winning six of their last seven games, including one tonight against the Chicago Bulls. Despite the recent success, Kawhi Leonard knows the team has a lot of catching up to do. After the Clippers defeated the Chicago Bulls, Kawhi Leonard was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Luka Doncic ‘Chirps Back’ at Pistons: 4 Big Takeaways From Mavs Win

The Dallas Mavericks (27-25) got a much-needed victory on Monday night against the Detroit Pistons, 111-105, led by Luka Doncic's 53-point performance in his return from what was essentially a two-game absence. Despite 27 first-half points from Doncic, including 24 in the first quarter, Detroit held a four-point halftime lead...
DALLAS, TX
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Austin Reaves Reassessment Timeline Pushed Back

The Lakers received some excellent news this morning regarding the status of Lonnie Walker IV. However, information about another Lakers guard came out, but it wasn't as great as Lonnie's. Lakers reporter for the LA Times Dan Woike says that guard Austin Reaves will be looked at on Thursday and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Battery Charges Dropped Against Former NBA Star Amar’e Stoudemire

Editors’ note: This story contains accounts of domestic violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or at https://www.thehotline.org/. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office dropped misdemeanor battery charges against former NBA All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire on Tuesday,...
Wichita Eagle

Houston Homecoming: How New Coach DeMeco Ryans Changes Franchise

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans have closed the deal on a hire that doesn't just figure to change the football team. As he leaves his job as the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator to take over in the city in which he played, former Texans standout DeMeco Ryans isn't simply going to be charged with fixing all the things that are broken about a team that needs to quit winning just four games a year.
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Willie Green Grinding Away For Another Successful Season

New Orleans, La.- Any NBA organization employing the third head coach in three seasons will have to give the new person on the job a bit of leeway. Any coach able to tread water without two All-Stars on the roster will get the benefit of the doubt for a while. After a 1-12 start to his coaching career, Willie Green ended his rookie campaign with a season-saving “Gotta Fight” speech during a play-in before falling in six games to the Phoenix Suns.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

Insiders Battle on Twitter Over Viral Sean Payton-to-Broncos Rumor

On Tuesday, news broke that the Denver Broncosare finalizing a deal with the New Orleans Saints to acquire Sean Payton's coaching rights. Payton will become the 20th head coach in Broncos history. As Broncos Country soars with elation over the Payton news, one NFL insider threw some cold water on...
DENVER, CO

