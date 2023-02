FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Makhel Mitchell had a career-high 13 rebounds with seven blocked shots and nine points while Ricky Council IV and Davonte Davis each scored 19 points to lead Arkansas to an 81-70 victory over Texas A&M Tuesday night at Bud Walton Arena. The win was the third-straight...

