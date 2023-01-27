ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eden Reports

'There Will Be No Cars': Global Leaders Demand a Ban on Private Vehicles Amid Car Chip Shortage

During a recent international summit in Switzerland, Saudi Arabian diplomat Ahmed Al Jubeir shared his vision for the future: "There will be no cars." "There will be virtually no traffic. You could go to different places very efficiently without using cars. There are no cars. There are going to be different types of transportation that are environmentally friendly and based on renewable energy," Jubeir said.
defensenews.com

US Air Force awards Boeing $2.3B contract for 15 more KC-46s

WASHINGTON — The Air Force has awarded Boeing a $2.3 billion contract for 15 more KC-46 Pegasus refueling tankers. In a contract announcement Friday evening, the Pentagon said the latest batch of KC-46s will make up the ninth production lot of the tankers, and their construction is expected to be completed by the end of August 2026.
WASHINGTON STATE
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says Tesla Stock Is A 'Sleeping Giant'

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are taking off Tuesday despite catching a couple of price target cuts from analysts. Jim Cramer has indicated that Tesla may be "immunized" from negative coverage at current levels. "It's a sleeping giant now," Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know:...
rigzone.com

Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall

Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
TechSpot

These are the severance packages tech giants like Google, Meta and Amazon are offering to fired employees

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advise you can trust. The big picture: Many tech companies saw record profits during the pandemic, which prompted them to increase investments and rapidly expand their workforce. However, with rising fears of a global recession, more and more have recently announced mass layoffs affecting thousands of employees.

