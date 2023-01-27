ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos Country Should be Excited About DeMeco Ryans

By Brennan Grose
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tIYeB_0kTrb0KV00

What do we know about DeMeco Ryans, the man?

The Denver Broncos ' head-coaching search has been a roller coaster. First, it was Jim Harbaugh, then it was Sean Payton, and now it seems to be DeMeco Ryans is the leader in the clubhouse.

Whether Payton was ever truly a top candidate or not is beside the point because an option that may be more exciting is taking shape. But why Ryans?

When the Broncos very publically seemed to be looking for a coach with head-coaching experience, how is it that they may end up with a 38-year-old who has only been coaching since 2017 and has only been a defensive coordinator for two seasons?

First and foremost, understand that Ryans is a terrific coach. Filling the shoes of former San Fransico 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh was a tall order. Not only did Ryans fill those shoes, he may have to buy some new shoes because the old ones don't fit anymore.

Following a 3-4 start to the season, the Niners went on an absolute tear, winning 12 consecutive games, fueling them all the way to the NFC Championship this weekend. This win streak was primarily due to the incredible 14.9 points allowed per game from the defense, easily the best in the NFL.

But we have seen young hotshot coordinators take a step up to become head coaches and fall flat on their faces. So what's so different about Ryans?

It says a great deal about Ryans that the Broncos' ownership group went into the search looking for an experienced head coach and is potentially leaving with this young, hotshot 38-year-old.

So what did Ryans do in that meeting that blew the committee away? Was it his Xs and Os? His incredible plan to save Russell Wilson? Maybe. But what seems to be the most likely case is Ryans, the man, is what sold the committee.

But who is Ryans, the man? According to former Eagles and Niners head coach Chip Kelly, DeMeco is someone he wouldn't be surprised if he became president one day. Ryans' teammates in his collegiate and professional career called him "Coach" due to his ability to understand the concepts on such a deep level that he could help anyone with their assignments.

But finally, Ryans is a man that people want to be around. Former linebacker Brian Cushing, who was teammates with Ryans in Houston, was recently on KOARadio's evening show Broncos Country Tonight and was asked if he would come out of coaching retirement to be on Ryans' staff if he asked.

Cushing started by saying he had given up coaching due to it being too time-consuming and that he was done with it. However, he finished by saying, "Until DeMeco's name started popping up again." This is the impact Ryans has on the people around him.

The Broncos are desperately crying out for a leader — a culture corrector. Someone who stands in the face of adversity and says, "We aren't done yet."

Ryans could very well be that person. The coach who finally restores the winning culture that was created and maintained by Pat Bowlen and is now in the fresh hands of the Walton-Penner group. This is a man to get excited about as the next head coach of the  Broncos.

