ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Border police dealing with new smuggling problem: eggs

By by Cameron Arcand | The Center Square contributor
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

(The Center Square)- The United States Customs and Border Protection is asking Americans to stop trying to smuggle in raw eggs from Mexico.

As avian flu is causing the price of eggs and poultry to rise, along with the current inflation rate, people are purchasing the products in Mexico instead of shelling out the extra cash at the grocery store.

“There has been a large increase in the volume of prohibited food items, such as raw eggs and raw poultry meat, brought by travelers from Mexico. We would like to remind the traveling public that federal agricultural regulations remain in effect,” Jennifer De La O, CBP Director of Field Operations in San Diego, said in a news release on Jan 20.

In a separate tweet, De La O said that people could face up to a $10,000 fine if they take a crack at illegally smuggling the items.

The San Diego Field Office has recently noticed an increase in the number of eggs intercepted at our ports of entry. As a reminder, uncooked eggs are prohibited entry from Mexico into the U.S. Failure to declare agriculture items can result in penalties of up to $10,000. pic.twitter.com/ukMUvyKDmL — Director of Field Operations Jennifer De La O (@DFOSanDiegoCA) January 18, 2023

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that over 57 million birds have died from the illness, according to the news release .

The news release reminds people that agricultural items should be declared when crossing the southern border at a port of entry, but that Mexican raw eggs and poultry are not allowed and “will be confiscated at the port.”

As of December, egg prices have increased 60% in the U.S. compared to December 2021, the Consumer Price Index determined.

Confiscations have reportedly increased by 300% since last month, according to KENS 5 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming bill would allocate resources to fund border wall

(The Center Square) – Republican lawmakers in Wyoming are advancing legislation that would appropriate more than $5 million toward border security efforts in Texas, Arizona and Florida. SF0166, “Border wall and sanctuary city transport,” was filed by Republican state Sen. Larry Hicks, with Sens. Dave Kinskey, John Kolb and Cheri Steinmetz cosponsoring. Republican state Reps. John Bear, Donald Burkhart, Mark Jennings, and Ember Oakley filed the House companion bill. The...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

AG Paxton supports House committee investigations into border crisis

(The Center Square) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has sued the Biden administration more than a dozen times over border security and immigration issues, expressed his support for Republican-led House committees investigating the Biden administration’s border policies. Paxton on Tuesday sent a letter to U.S. Reps. Jim Jordan and James Comers, chairs of the House Judiciary and Oversight committees, respectively, expressing support for their efforts and offering to aid their respective committees’ investigations. ...
TEXAS STATE
Wyoming News

After Baby Formula Scandal, FDA Announces New Unit Focused on Food Safety

TUESDAY, Jan. 31, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Stung by recent food safety scandals -- most notably last year's infant formula shortage, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that it is creating a new unit devoted to food safety. The newly dubbed Human Foods Program will wield wide-ranging powers. "We’re proposing the creation of a unified, newly envisioned organization, called the Human Foods Program, that elevates key focus areas,...
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
34K+
Post
845K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy