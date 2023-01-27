ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

15 Valentine’s Day Gifts Guys Will Love More Than Fantasy Football

 6 days ago

Shopping for women on Valentine’s Day is simple. You can’t go wrong with jewelry (fancy), lingerie (sexy) or flowers (classic). Even a handwritten love letter will do! But browsing for men, on the other hand? Now that’s a tall task. Figuring out what to buy a guy is challenging on any occasion, but then you factor in the added pressure of the lovey-dovey holiday. If you haven’t been dating very long, you don’t want to go overboard with a gift that might freak him out. And if you’ve been married for years, you’ve probably run out of options.

Don’t worry, we got you! We curated a gift guide filled with foolproof finds for the man in your life. He’ll love these presents more than fantasy football, golf and video games combined. Just like in the NFL draft, these gifts are our top picks.

Godiva Chocolate Gold Gift Box

Just like Forrest Gump once said, “Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.” Wrapped in a red ribbon, this Godiva gold gift box contains 36 assorted pieces of chocolate. If your sweetheart has a sweet tooth, he’ll savor these delicious treats.

Titleist Pro V1 Personalized Golf Balls

Does your hubby spend every weekend on the golf course? Send him a special message with these customizable golf balls. You can personalize the balls with a picture or his name! It’s a hole-in-one gift.

Personalized Whiskey Decanter Set

You’re as smooth as Tennessee whiskey! Bourbon and brandy drinkers will think this personalized whiskey set is pretty neat (get it?). Each gift comes with a decanter and four glasses.

Nike Blazer Sneakers

Ladies, if you want your gentleman to step up his shoe game, these vintage-inspired Nike Blazer sneakers are an excellent place to start. These cool kicks look good with everything. Instant swag!

Ms. Pac-Man Arcade Game

The game of love! If you really want to go all out, then treat your gaming guy to this Ms. Pac-Man arcade game. We surprised my dad with this nostalgic gift over the holidays, and he’s been playing almost every day since. There’s actually a bit of a love theme with the game, so it’s totally relevant for Valentine’s Day!

Personalized NFL Throw Blanket

Since the Super Bowl is only days before Valentine’s Day this year, stay sporty with this personalized NFL throw blanket. This soft throw will keep your man cozy all season. There are 74 different options to choose from so you he can represent his favorite football team!

Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager

Relax and unwind after a long day with this shiatsu massaging device! Originally a gift for my mom, this back and neck massager was recently stolen by my dad, who uses it every night while watching TV. This powerful pillow massager contour to your body, relieving muscle tension with its deep-kneading modes.

Milwaukee Cordless Drill/Driver Kit

Dudes love their tools. Just the other day, my dad went into a full Ted Talk explaining the difference between a Phillips Head screwdriver and a flat head screwdriver. Fascinating. Anyway, we have a feeling your fella will dig this cordless drill. And the red is perfect for Valentine’s Day!

Hot Ones Hot Sauce Gift Set

If your boyfriend a fan of the YouTube series Hot Ones or just a hot sauce aficionado, he’ll definitely appreciate this 10-pack of spicy sauces. Host Sean Evans Sean Evans has called this Season 19 hot sauce lineup “the best tasting Hot Ones gauntlet that we’ve ever had in the history of the show”! Spice things up on Valentine’s Day with this hot sauce set.

Vintage Victrola Portable Record Player

Crank up the tunes with this timeless Victrola record player! Music fans will geek out over this vintage suitcase record player with built-in speakers. Choose from a variety of different styles.

UGG Ascot Slippers

It’s about time your man discovered why you’re so obsessed with your UGGs! These ascot slippers are cozy and classic. Warning: he may never want to take them off.

Ooni Pizza Oven

Let’s be real — this gift is as much for you as it is for him. If he’s been dreaming of visiting Italy and throwing dough in the air, then this is the next best thing. Get ready for some homemade pizza pies! That’s amore.

Champion Reverse Weave Hoodie

Another piece of clothing that will immediately elevate his cool factor is this Champion hoodie. It’s an everyday essential! Cozy and comfortable, this sweatshirt looks good on its own or under jackets. Available in every color of the rainbow!

J.Crew Multipack of Boxers

If men buy women lingerie on Valentine’s Day, then it only makes sense to shop for boxers! And this multipack from J.Crew is just too perfect for the holiday of love. Those heart-print boxers are adorable!

MLB Baseball Caps

Any Dodgers or Yankees fans out there? These baseball caps are my absolute favorite. The subtle vintage vibes add some street style edge. Take me out — to the ballgame and then to a romantic Valentine's Day dinner!

