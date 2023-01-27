What's up with GM in Spring Hill and Tennessee's other major auto players?

Good morning and welcome to Your Week, our exclusive newsletter where each Sunday we feature our best coverage.

Have you ever driven past that enormous GM manufacturing plant in Spring Hill and thought, "hmmm, I wonder what's going on in there?"

Growth and development reporter Melonee Hurt got the inside scoop this week.

Turns out, there's a lot going on in there, and some of it might just surprise you. For example, the plant assembles gas and electric-powered cars on the same line. There's a farming operation on part of the site. And, as if our minds weren't already boggled enough, they can build a car in 78 seconds flat. Wow, right?

GM is one of Tennessee's major auto industry players in a growing electric scene. As part of our Sunday package this week, we also checked up on the state's other major players, including Volkswagon, Ford, Nissan and more. There's a lot happening and even more cool facts to know, but don't take my word for it. Go see.

In other news from my team: Lower Broadway is getting some facelifts, the old naval building in Shelby Bottoms is at the center of some big plans and, for giggles, we tell you about a new business that will let you have a drink with your favorite furry friend.

Business enterprise reporter Sandy Mazza tells us that downtown Nashville is about to get some of it's biggest upgrades yet.

"New restrooms are one piece of a wide-reaching plan to spruce up Lower Broadway and crack down on trash, noise, and drunk-in-public problems (read: peeing, fighting, and screaming Miley Cyrus lyrics in the street) in the city’s busiest tourism zone," her story reads.

Millions in funding for the old naval building at Shelby Bottoms has been included in Nashville's spending plan. Growth and development reporter Molly Davis tells us what's in store for those funds and more in her write-up this week. Molly also has the inside scoop on a new dog park restaurant and bar coming to The Nations. There's doggie beer.

I have a 5-pound chihuahua, y'all, and I'm kind of curious about that doggie beer. Word is, it's non-alcoholic, which is reassuring.

