ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, TN

What's up with GM in Spring Hill and Tennessee's other major auto players?

By Nicole Young, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dWodG_0kTrag9r00

Good morning and welcome to Your Week, our exclusive newsletter where each Sunday we feature our best coverage.

Have you ever driven past that enormous GM manufacturing plant in Spring Hill and thought, "hmmm, I wonder what's going on in there?"

Growth and development reporter Melonee Hurt got the inside scoop this week.

Turns out, there's a lot going on in there, and some of it might just surprise you. For example, the plant assembles gas and electric-powered cars on the same line. There's a farming operation on part of the site. And, as if our minds weren't already boggled enough, they can build a car in 78 seconds flat. Wow, right?

GM is one of Tennessee's major auto industry players in a growing electric scene. As part of our Sunday package this week, we also checked up on the state's other major players, including Volkswagon, Ford, Nissan and more. There's a lot happening and even more cool facts to know, but don't take my word for it. Go see.

In other news from my team: Lower Broadway is getting some facelifts, the old naval building in Shelby Bottoms is at the center of some big plans and, for giggles, we tell you about a new business that will let you have a drink with your favorite furry friend.

Business enterprise reporter Sandy Mazza tells us that downtown Nashville is about to get some of it's biggest upgrades yet.

"New restrooms are one piece of a wide-reaching plan to spruce up Lower Broadway and crack down on trash, noise, and drunk-in-public problems (read: peeing, fighting, and screaming Miley Cyrus lyrics in the street) in the city’s busiest tourism zone," her story reads.

Millions in funding for the old naval building at Shelby Bottoms has been included in Nashville's spending plan. Growth and development reporter Molly Davis tells us what's in store for those funds and more in her write-up this week. Molly also has the inside scoop on a new dog park restaurant and bar coming to The Nations. There's doggie beer.

I have a 5-pound chihuahua, y'all, and I'm kind of curious about that doggie beer. Word is, it's non-alcoholic, which is reassuring.

Thanks for supporting The Tennessean. We are here for you.

Comments / 4

Brian Powers
4d ago

They will close in a couple years when they are stuck with all the evs that no one will buy.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

The Avenue Murfreesboro | Shopping mall in Tennessee

The Avenue Murfreesboro is an open-air regional lifestyle shopping center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, located 27 miles (43 km) southeast of downtown Nashville. More than one hundred stores reside within the complex. The anchor stores are Michaels, David's Bridal, Petco, Off Broadway Shoes, Ulta Beauty, Best Buy, Dick's Sporting Goods, Bed...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wcyb.com

Tennessee lawmakers consider eliminating urban growth boundaries

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Tennessee lawmakers are considering a proposal to eliminate urban growth boundaries. Some view them as outdated, but others are concerned about potential unintended consequences. Urban growth boundaries were first introduced in 1998 to give a sense of order to rapidly growing cities, but a 2017...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Center Square

Bill to cut Nashville city center funding calls into question tax plan for new $2.2B Titans stadium

(The Center Square) – A new proposed bill in the Tennessee not only proposes cutting some of the state tax funding to pay debt on the Music City Center, but it also calls into question plans to build a new $2.2 billion Tennessee Titans stadium. Senate Bill 648, filed Thursday by Sen. Jack Johnson, R-Franklin, on behalf of Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, would change the way taxes flow to Metro Nashville to pay debt from the Music City Center, which opened in 2013....
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Tennessee city lands on Forbes list of top travel spots in 2023

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY/WKRN) — A riverside city in Tennessee, a wildlife refuge in Georgia, and a Utah national park hotspot have made it onto Forbes Advisor’s list of “Best Places to Travel In 2023.”. Forbes Advisor editors and writers compiled the list of 50 hot global destinations...
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

UPDATED: Former Rockvale High Football Player / Current Cumberland University Player Involved in Tragic Accident

(Rutherford County, TN) This past Saturday (01/28/2023), Coach Guthrie with Rockvale High School told friends, former students and supporters of the Rockvale Rockets football team that former player Brady Owen was involved in a serious auto accident. As a result of the wreck, Owen was listed in the critical care unit at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
MSNBC

Tennessee Rep. Torrey Harris on Tyre Nichols: 'Memphis is going to hold the nation accountable.'

Tennessee Representative Torrey Harris speaks to Yasmin Vossoughian about the systemic issues that lead to the police killing of Tyre Nichols and the speed with which charges were filed: "Let's face it: Memphis Police Department did not move swiftly because it was the right thing to do. They moved swiftly because they know that the Memphis community is not going to play with them. And we're not."Jan. 29, 2023.
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Cost of renting increasing in Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — The cost of rent has been steadily increasing in Tennessee, and it’s at the highest rate on record. The rise in rent started during the pandemic. According to Jon Leckaie, a researcher at rent.com, the demand for housing was high, but there was not enough places being built to meet the demand due to the pandemic.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Knoxville Powerball player wins $50K

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winner, winner! One Knoxville Powerball player won thousands on a ticket Saturday night, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual matched four of five balls plus the Powerball on Jan. 28 to get the base prize of $50,000. The ticket was purchased at Kroger, 4918 Kingston Pike in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy