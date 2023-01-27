ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aroostook County, ME

Comments / 0

Related
I-95 FM

Proposal Would Allow Maine Hunters 70 and Older Designate a Deer Subpermittee

A proposed Maine law would allow senior hunters have a subpermittee hunt deer on their behalf. A proposal aims to increase deer harvests for senior hunters. LD 90, An Act to Allow Persons 70 Years of Age or Older to Use a Subpermittee to Harvest Deer, was presented by Representative Tiffany Strout (R) of Harrington. If passed, a hunter could apply for a permit which designates a subpermittee to hunt deer for the permittee.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine ratepayers to pay $1B for Aroostook wind power line

(BDN) -- A state regulator on Tuesday said Maine ratepayers would foot the bill for 60 percent of a massive new Aroostook County wind power line that will link the region to the New England electric grid. The share for Maine ratepayers would be $1 billion, or $1 per month...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Having The Largest TV In Maine Makes This The Ultimate Sports Bar

Even though, these days, a lot of people have huge TVs at their homes, there was a time when you were likely to find the biggest TVs at bars and restaurants. When I was younger, before cheap LED TVs were super common, I worked at a bar that had an old school "projection" TV. Set up in one corner of the dance floor, it was used to project music videos played by the DJ (or big sports games).
MAINE STATE
tourcounsel.com

Aroostook Centre Mall | Shopping mall in Presque Isle, Maine

Aroostook Centre Mall is a shopping mall in Presque Isle, Maine, USA. It opened on November 1, 1993. Shortly after its opening, the U.S. government announced the closing of nearby Loring Air Force Base, the region's largest employer. The mall contains a J. C. Penney, the only remaining anchor store....
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
WPFO

Man seriously injured after crash in northern Maine

HOULTON -- A man was seriously injured after his truck went off the road and rolled over in Houlton, according to Maine State Police. The 88-year-old man was driving down I-95 in Houlton when he lost control of his pickup truck. His truck crossed both lanes of travel before going...
HOULTON, ME
101.9 The Rock

MDI Girls Beat Presque Isle 60-57 [STATS]

It's been a long time since the MDI Girls have gone 2-0 on their Aroostook County trip, but they completed the sweep with a 60-57 win over the Presque Isle Wildcats, hanging on to win in the last seconds on Saturday, January 28th. Presque Isle led 10-9 at the end...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
101.9 The Rock

One Person Died in Caribou Apartment Fire, Officials Report

The Maine Public Safety Department reports that one person died Wednesday in a fire that destroyed a multi-unit apartment building in Caribou. The Caribou Fire & Rescue Department responded to the blaze at 7 Water Street just before 2:00 a.m. Several people in the building were able to evacuate safely. The two-story building was a complete loss.
CARIBOU, ME
erienewsnow.com

Presque Isle Downs & Casino Halts Gaming and Dining Operations Due to System Upgrades

Presque Isle Downs & Casino's is halting all gaming and dining operations Tuesday evening until 10 a.m. Wednesday due to player card system upgrades taking longer than expected. The Casino's player card system was upgraded early Tuesday morning, and was taking longer to complete than the Casino originally expected. Table...
101.9 The Rock

Caribou Girls Rally to Beat Ellsworth 55-52 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team dominated the 1st Half on Saturday, January 28th against Caribou, leading 34-25 at the end of the 1st Half. But the 2nd Half belonged to the Vikings, as they outscored Ellsworth 30-18, and the Vikings beat Ellsworth 55-52. Ellsworth led 20-8 at the end of...
ELLSWORTH, ME
101.9 The Rock

101.9 The Rock

Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
883K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy