Once a Decade Kind of Cold on Friday & Saturday in Northern Maine
It’s an understatement to say it can be really cold in Aroostook County, Maine. But the extreme cold we’re going to get on Friday and Saturday only comes around about once every 10 years, according to the National Weather Service. (See below). Once in Decade Kind of Cold...
Proposal Would Allow Maine Hunters 70 and Older Designate a Deer Subpermittee
A proposed Maine law would allow senior hunters have a subpermittee hunt deer on their behalf. A proposal aims to increase deer harvests for senior hunters. LD 90, An Act to Allow Persons 70 Years of Age or Older to Use a Subpermittee to Harvest Deer, was presented by Representative Tiffany Strout (R) of Harrington. If passed, a hunter could apply for a permit which designates a subpermittee to hunt deer for the permittee.
Final Results & Winners: Who Caught the Biggest Fish at the Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby?
The results are in from the 18th annual Long Lake Ice fishing Derby. ( ). It was a great weekend of fishing with the opening ceremonies on Friday night, January 27 and the derby on Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29, 2023. Prizes and $21,000 Purse. The prizes are...
Maine ratepayers to pay $1B for Aroostook wind power line
(BDN) -- A state regulator on Tuesday said Maine ratepayers would foot the bill for 60 percent of a massive new Aroostook County wind power line that will link the region to the New England electric grid. The share for Maine ratepayers would be $1 billion, or $1 per month...
Having The Largest TV In Maine Makes This The Ultimate Sports Bar
Even though, these days, a lot of people have huge TVs at their homes, there was a time when you were likely to find the biggest TVs at bars and restaurants. When I was younger, before cheap LED TVs were super common, I worked at a bar that had an old school "projection" TV. Set up in one corner of the dance floor, it was used to project music videos played by the DJ (or big sports games).
Aroostook Centre Mall | Shopping mall in Presque Isle, Maine
Aroostook Centre Mall is a shopping mall in Presque Isle, Maine, USA. It opened on November 1, 1993. Shortly after its opening, the U.S. government announced the closing of nearby Loring Air Force Base, the region's largest employer. The mall contains a J. C. Penney, the only remaining anchor store....
Man seriously injured after crash in northern Maine
HOULTON -- A man was seriously injured after his truck went off the road and rolled over in Houlton, according to Maine State Police. The 88-year-old man was driving down I-95 in Houlton when he lost control of his pickup truck. His truck crossed both lanes of travel before going...
Can You Help the Maine State Police-Troop F Identify Subjects in Photos?
Troop F – UPDATE ** We have identified the two subjects in the photo, thank you for everyone's assistance. The Maine State Police Troop F is trying to identify the individuals in the photos related to an ongoing investigation in southern Aroostook County. Contact the Maine State Police if...
MDI Girls Beat Presque Isle 60-57 [STATS]
It's been a long time since the MDI Girls have gone 2-0 on their Aroostook County trip, but they completed the sweep with a 60-57 win over the Presque Isle Wildcats, hanging on to win in the last seconds on Saturday, January 28th. Presque Isle led 10-9 at the end...
Ellsworth Boys Remain Unbeaten as Mercier Scores 41 in Win Over Caribou 67-41 [STATS]
Maybe it's the Aroostook County air, but Ellsworth Eagle Chance Mercier sure loved playing in Caribou on Saturday afternoon, as he erupted for 41 points, and the Ellsworth Eagles beat Caribou 67-41 to remain undefeated. Ellsworth led 18-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 27-18 at the end...
One Person Died in Caribou Apartment Fire, Officials Report
The Maine Public Safety Department reports that one person died Wednesday in a fire that destroyed a multi-unit apartment building in Caribou. The Caribou Fire & Rescue Department responded to the blaze at 7 Water Street just before 2:00 a.m. Several people in the building were able to evacuate safely. The two-story building was a complete loss.
Remarkable 7-Year-Old Mainer Publishes Book He Wrote During Pandemic
Evan Nadeau, 7-years-old of Madawaska has become self-published. How did he complete this amazing dream? I'm glad you asked. During the Pandemic he decided to write about what makes him happiest, his dogs. Tanner and Sadie are his two rescue dogs and Evan says,. I really like my pets. My...
Presque Isle Downs & Casino Halts Gaming and Dining Operations Due to System Upgrades
Presque Isle Downs & Casino's is halting all gaming and dining operations Tuesday evening until 10 a.m. Wednesday due to player card system upgrades taking longer than expected. The Casino's player card system was upgraded early Tuesday morning, and was taking longer to complete than the Casino originally expected. Table...
Ellsworth’s Chance Mercier and Caribou’s Madelyn Deprey Win Big East Boy’s and Girl’s Player of the Week for 2nd Consecutive Week
Congratulations to Ellsworth's Chance Mercier and Caribou's Madelyn Deprey who were respectively named the Big East Boy's and Girl's Player of the Week for Week 7 as voted by the coaches of the Big East. Chance Mercier played 2 games for Ellsworth up in the "County", scoring 65 points. He...
Caribou Girls Rally to Beat Ellsworth 55-52 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team dominated the 1st Half on Saturday, January 28th against Caribou, leading 34-25 at the end of the 1st Half. But the 2nd Half belonged to the Vikings, as they outscored Ellsworth 30-18, and the Vikings beat Ellsworth 55-52. Ellsworth led 20-8 at the end of...
