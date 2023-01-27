ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham police seek driver who hit pedestrian and fled

By Robert Mittendorf
 4 days ago

Bellingham Police are seeking witnesses to a crash where a driver fled after injuring a pedestrian in the Roosevelt neighborhood.

Police and firefighters were sent to a report of a hit-and-run collision near the intersection of Woburn and Carolina streets about 6 p.m. Tuesday, said police Lt. Claudia Murphy.

“There were witnesses who reported seeing a vehicle strike a person walking across the street and then flee the area without stopping to check on the injured male,” Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

The victim, a 38-year-old man, was unconscious and firefighters took him by ambulance to St. Joseph hospital, she said.

His injuries weren’t life-threatening.

But the driver still faces charges for fleeing the scene of a crash, Murphy said.

Investigators are still looking for the suspect vehicle, which was described as a light-colored pickup truck.

“If anyone was driving in the area of Woburn, between Alabama and Iowa between 5:55-6:15 p.m. and saw what happened, or if you have a dash cam and captured video along Woburn during that timeframe, please contact us,” Murphy said.

Tips can be made online at cob.org/tips or by phone at 360-778-8611.

