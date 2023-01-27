Read full article on original website
Central Michigan Life
CMU men’s basketball starts strong, falters late in loss to Kent State
Feeding off of the energy it gathered from its last outing, Central Michigan men’s basketball came out strong and went toe-to-toe with the top team in the Mid-American Conference on Tuesday night, trailing by just one with 8:55 left to play. However, the last nine minutes of play showcased...
Central Michigan Life
CMU to celebrate Black History Month with fashion design exhibit in Detroit
This February, Central Michigan University students and alumni, along with three emerging Detroit designers, will exhibit their fashion design work in Detroit to celebrate Black History Month. The exhibit has been organized by CMU’s Fashion Merchandising and Design program in cooperation with Black Leaders Detroit. It is open to the...
Pinconning, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Pinconning. The Ogemaw Heights High School basketball team will have a game with Pinconning Area High School on January 30, 2023, 10:00:00.
Saginaw Nouvel’s OT win over Bridgeport costly
Two season-shifting wins came with a potentially season-shifting injury. But Saginaw Nouvel intends to weather Donny Yeager’s broken rib heading into the final seven games of the regular season after a 77-75 overtime win Saturday at Bridgeport.
Central Michigan Life
CMU students adapt Ancient Greek play, Lysistrata, featuring Woodstock-era adult comedy
The Central Michigan University’s theater department has put together its next feature, a play called “Lysistrata,” scheduled for the beginning of February. The department of theater and dance described CMU’s production of Lysistrata as a modern adaptation of an older play by Aristophanes. “Written in 411...
lansingcitypulse.com
Farmland near Grand Ledge could be Michigan megasite for high-tech project
1,400 acres near Grand Ledge are taking shape as a ‘megasite’ as Michigan races to cash in on high-tech manufacturing. The semiconductor industry may target the assembled property, with MSU being a significant property owner. Some neighbors in this rural community are fighting the move and hope to...
Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For Performance
27-year-old Armani Kelly is an aspiring rap artist who goes by the name Marley Whoop. Armani lives in Standish, Michigan, but on Saturday, January 21, 2023, he traveled over 100 miles from his home to Detroit for a performance. As he arrived in Detroit that evening, he called his mother, Lorrie Kemp, to let her know he made it into the city.
Central Michigan Life
After Hours Improv to host first show of the semester
Students and staff are invited to join the After Hours Improv RSO for their first show of the semester. The event will be from 6 to 10 p.m. on Feb 1 in room 161 in Anspach Hall. "I think faculty and students can expect to have a lot of laughs,"...
abc12.com
See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?
Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
Up North Voice
Tagged walleye caught on Houghton Lake
HOUGHTON LAKE – It’s been a slow start to the Houghton Lake Area Tourism Bureau’s (HLATB) “Catch Us If You Can” fishing contest. But Mark Lambie of Eagle “broke the ice” and caught the first tagged fish for the 2022-23 year. Mark was...
Rare piebald deer seen in Mid-Michigan
A Mid-Michigan woman was in for a rare sight after she spotted an unusual looking deer roaming near medical offices in Alma. A photo of the animal was captured
mibiz.com
Health plan expands care network to West Michigan with new Corewell Health contract
Anew deal with Corewell Health West extends Lansing-based Physicians Health Plan’s care network into West Michigan. The contract with Corewell Health West began Jan. 1 and includes PHP’s individual and group HMO, PPO, point-of-service plans and Medicare policies. The contract covers all of Corewell Health West’s hospitals, urgent care, hospice and home health, and outpatient care facilities across West Michigan.
Former Michigan Law Enforcement Officer Charged For Threatening Teens and Assaulting One Of Them. Above The Law?
Charges have been pressed against a former Michigan public service director after he threatened three teenagers and assaulted one of them. Michael Cecchini, 56, was placed on administration leave on September 18 2022 for his actions which occurred in the parking lot of an apartment building in Bay City where he lives, authorities said.
WNEM
Search team finds body of missing Ogemaw Co. woman
CLARE Co., Mich. (WNEM) - The body of a missing Ogemaw County woman was discovered by a search team over the weekend. The team located 34-year-old Sara Burns’ body on Jan. 28 in Leota. Burns was reported missing on Jan. 17 to the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office. She...
Saginaw man gave teen ‘enough time to turn his back’ before fatally shooting him, witness testifies
SAGINAW, MI — Sifting through memories at times hazy and precise, a Saginaw woman testified to seeing a houseguest fatally shoot a 16-year-old in her home nearly three years ago. In her recollection, the shooting happened suddenly, so quickly she didn’t see where the gun came from. She...
'Bad' MI court decision could cost 'most vulnerable' thousands at tax time
SPARTA, Michigan — Lt. Richard Johnston fought for freedom and served our country. Like so many Vietnam veterans, the West Michigan man was exposed to Agent Orange during his service and eventually died several years ago. Decades later, his widow is fighting for the benefits he rightfully earned as...
Northern Michigan man charged with drunk driving for third time after slamming into mailboxes, becoming combative with police
A Northern Michigan man has been charged with drunk driving for a third time after plowing through a row of mailboxes then becoming combative with police.
GRPD: Two cannabis businesses broken into overnight; investigation underway
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating two break-ins that happened overnight at two smokeshop businesses. The impacted businesses are near the 1200 block of Plainfield Avenue and the 800 block of Michigan Street. Police say the break-ins happened between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.
I-96 & I-69 east reopen after crashes in mid-Michigan
According to the traffic map from the Michigan Department of Transportation, the first crash happened around 6:45 a.m. in Ionia County on I-96 eastbound.
