Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Fraternity member found dead at alleged Idaho murderer’s Washington State University
A Washington State University student was found dead in his dorm last week. WSU made national headlines last month when one of its criminology graduate students, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, became the main and only suspect in the brutal quadruple murders in the neighbouring college town of Moscow. The university and its Greek life have now come under scrutiny after 19-year-old freshman Luke Tyler was found dead on 22 January at the Pullman campus. Foul play is not suspected but Tyler’s official cause of death will be determined by an autopsy later this week, The Daily Evergreen reported. A group of...
NBC News
CDC warns that a brand of eyedrops may be linked to drug-resistant bacterial infections
One person has died and at least three others are left with permanent vision loss because of a bacterial infection possibly linked to a brand of over-the-counter eyedrops, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A majority of those affected reported using preservative-free EzriCare Artificial Tears before becoming...
KRQE News 13
Austin in Philippines to discuss larger US military presence
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was in the Philippines on Wednesday for talks about deploying U.S. forces and weapons in more Philippine military camps to ramp up deterrence against China’s increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan and in the disputed South China Sea. Austin flew from...
KRQE News 13
Hong Kong bans CBD, forcing businesses to shut or revamp
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong banned CBD as a “dangerous drug” and imposed harsh penalties for its possession on Wednesday, forcing fledging businesses to shut down or revamp. Supporters say CBD, or cannabidiol, derived from the cannabis plant, can help relieve stress and inflammation without getting...
KRQE News 13
US reassures Kosovo it won’t support Serb-majority ministate
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The United States on Tuesday reassured Kosovars that it wouldn’t support the creation of a Serb-majority ministate in Kosovo — like one in Bosnia — as Washington attempts to convince the country to accept a controversial association. The U.S. Embassy in Pristina...
KRQE News 13
Thousands of care sector workers protest in Brussels
BRUSSELS (AP) — More than 10,000 people protested through central Brussels on Tuesday to demand better working conditions and more pay in the care sector which have been especially hard-hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. Trade union activists and workers are demanding that more people be hired in hospitals and...
One Of The World's Deadliest Insects Is Found All Over Texas & It Wants To 'Kiss' You
The Lone Star State is home to some pretty gnarly creatures like giant killer wasps and venomous "sea dragons," to name a few. However, most of them aren't quite as deadly as one tiny insect that calls Texas home, and it’s just waiting to give you a kiss. Kissing...
Comments / 0