Millington, TN

wcbi.com

Rounds of Wet Weather Ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Multiple rounds of rain are on the way. TONIGHT: Scattered showers continue through most of the night. Rain will be light to moderate at times. Overcast skies. Low near 50°. MONDAY: Isolated showers will move out during the morning, and the rest of the...
MEMPHIS, TN
MyArkLaMiss

3 semi-trucks involved in early morning Arkansas crash

UPDATE: Traffic along the Westbound lane is now backed up. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three semi-trucks drove off the road on I-40 in St. Francis County, Arkansas, Tuesday morning. The Eastbound lanes have one lane. Officials are trying to get the interstate opened for people wanting to go to Memphis. An ice storm warning started Monday […]
SAINT FRANCIS COUNTY, AR
WREG

School closings in Memphis, TN-MS-AR

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the threat of potential winter weather coming to the Mid-South, multiple school districts have announced closings for Wednesday, Feb. 1. The National Weather Service on Monday morning predicted much of the area could see ice accumulations of one-quarter to one-half inch between late Monday and Wednesday afternoon. The following schools will […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

In 67 minutes of video, brutality followed by nonchalance

If you stumbled on the scene too late, you might have missed him there, bloodied and beaten. The officers’ demeanors seem untroubled and their work nonurgent as they mill at this quiet corner trading battle tales, a fist bump and a back pat. The police ranks have ballooned, but everyone seems to agree there’s nothing to see here. They tie their boots and fret over their glasses and carp about knee pain, so you might have missed him there among the phalanx that towers above, the ones who wear a smile and spurt laughter and will go home safe.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Memphis police disband unit that beat Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis police chief on Saturday disbanded the city’s so-called Scorpion unit, citing a “cloud of dishonor” from newly released video that showed some of its officers beating Tyre Nichols to death after stopping the Black motorist. Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Young and the Restless Jan. 27 time change

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Due to Young and The Restless being preempted on Friday, January 27 by breaking news coverage, it will air at a later time. The show will air at 1:35 a.m. on Saturday, January 28. Viewers are advised to set their DVRs to record.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Second round of ice storm expected Tuesday afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  An ice storm warning lasts through midday Wednesday. Most of the counties in the News Channel 3 viewing area are affected. Here is Tim Simpson’s weather forecast as of Tuesday afternoon: After a brief break from the wintry precipitation, another round is headed our way this afternoon and evening. Temperatures remain below […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Funeral held for Dr. Charles Champion, beloved Memphis pharmacist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hundreds of people came together Monday to celebrate the life of a local legend, Dr. Charles Champion. Dr. Champion served the Mid-South for decades, at Champion’s pharmacy. He made history as the first Black man to work as a pharmacist in a City of Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

12-car pileup blocks part of major Memphis street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Twelve cars were involved in a car crash on Third Street just south of I-55 Tuesday morning. Memphis Police said five drivers were taken to hospitals in three separate crashes at that location. All five were in non-critical condition, police said. Northbound Third Street south of I-55 was closed. Southbound lanes remained […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KHBS

Gov. Sanders deploys AR National Guard to West Memphis

ROGERS, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorized the Arkansas National Guard to serve as reinforcement in West Memphis. It came in the wake of Memphis police releasing body camera footage of the beating of Tyre Nichols and expected protests. In a tweet sent on Saturday and confirmed by...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR

