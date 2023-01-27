Read full article on original website
Tyre Nichols case sees removal of seventh Memphis police officerSherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols: Illinois Fraternal Order Of Police Says, "Don't Lump Good Cops In With Bad Cops."South Suburban NewsMemphis, TN
3 Firefighters have been fired and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
As parents prepare to attend Biden's State of the Union address, Tyre Nichols - live, Trump condemns a "terrible" death.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Police in Memphis disbanded the scorpion team when one of its members was found dead; Opinion.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Officer charged in Tyre Nichols’ death attended college in West Virginia, according to records
INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) — An officer charged in relation to Tyre Nichols’ death graduated from West Virginia State University (WVSU) in 2013, according to online school records. Desmond A. Mills Jr., 32, majored in criminal justice and law enforcement at WVSU. The school’s Football Roster shows that Mills was No. 78 for the WVSU Yellow […]
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
wcbi.com
Rounds of Wet Weather Ahead
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Multiple rounds of rain are on the way. TONIGHT: Scattered showers continue through most of the night. Rain will be light to moderate at times. Overcast skies. Low near 50°. MONDAY: Isolated showers will move out during the morning, and the rest of the...
3 semi-trucks involved in early morning Arkansas crash
UPDATE: Traffic along the Westbound lane is now backed up. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three semi-trucks drove off the road on I-40 in St. Francis County, Arkansas, Tuesday morning. The Eastbound lanes have one lane. Officials are trying to get the interstate opened for people wanting to go to Memphis. An ice storm warning started Monday […]
School closings in Memphis, TN-MS-AR
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the threat of potential winter weather coming to the Mid-South, multiple school districts have announced closings for Wednesday, Feb. 1. The National Weather Service on Monday morning predicted much of the area could see ice accumulations of one-quarter to one-half inch between late Monday and Wednesday afternoon. The following schools will […]
fox13memphis.com
PHOTOS: Damage from Mid-South Ice Storm
Lakeland Tree Down Ice snaps a tree near Fletcher Trace Parkway and Davies Plantation Road in Lakeland, Tennessee. (WHBQ)
LIVE UPDATES: Road conditions in Memphis and Mid-South during the ice storm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Roads are turning dangerous as ice covers streets in Memphis and the Mid-South. In a tweet just before 9:30 p.m., MPD reminded drivers to “be careful.” The post also said,” Road conditions are not favorable due to the winter weather. Use caution if you must get out.”
In 67 minutes of video, brutality followed by nonchalance
If you stumbled on the scene too late, you might have missed him there, bloodied and beaten. The officers’ demeanors seem untroubled and their work nonurgent as they mill at this quiet corner trading battle tales, a fist bump and a back pat. The police ranks have ballooned, but everyone seems to agree there’s nothing to see here. They tie their boots and fret over their glasses and carp about knee pain, so you might have missed him there among the phalanx that towers above, the ones who wear a smile and spurt laughter and will go home safe.
Memphis police disband unit that beat Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis police chief on Saturday disbanded the city’s so-called Scorpion unit, citing a “cloud of dishonor” from newly released video that showed some of its officers beating Tyre Nichols to death after stopping the Black motorist. Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis...
Young and the Restless Jan. 27 time change
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Due to Young and The Restless being preempted on Friday, January 27 by breaking news coverage, it will air at a later time. The show will air at 1:35 a.m. on Saturday, January 28. Viewers are advised to set their DVRs to record.
Second round of ice storm expected Tuesday afternoon
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An ice storm warning lasts through midday Wednesday. Most of the counties in the News Channel 3 viewing area are affected. Here is Tim Simpson’s weather forecast as of Tuesday afternoon: After a brief break from the wintry precipitation, another round is headed our way this afternoon and evening. Temperatures remain below […]
actionnews5.com
Funeral held for Dr. Charles Champion, beloved Memphis pharmacist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hundreds of people came together Monday to celebrate the life of a local legend, Dr. Charles Champion. Dr. Champion served the Mid-South for decades, at Champion’s pharmacy. He made history as the first Black man to work as a pharmacist in a City of Memphis...
12-car pileup blocks part of major Memphis street
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Twelve cars were involved in a car crash on Third Street just south of I-55 Tuesday morning. Memphis Police said five drivers were taken to hospitals in three separate crashes at that location. All five were in non-critical condition, police said. Northbound Third Street south of I-55 was closed. Southbound lanes remained […]
KHBS
Gov. Sanders deploys AR National Guard to West Memphis
ROGERS, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorized the Arkansas National Guard to serve as reinforcement in West Memphis. It came in the wake of Memphis police releasing body camera footage of the beating of Tyre Nichols and expected protests. In a tweet sent on Saturday and confirmed by...
LIVE UPDATES: Hundreds without power in the Mid-South as ice settles in
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of people woke up without power after an ice storm hit the Mid-South Monday night and Tuesday morning. As of 8:32 p.m., 568 MLGW customers were without power due to 34 outages. UPDATE:. As of 6:39 p.m., 617 MLGW customers were without power due to...
Here's a list of school and public facility closures in the Mid-South ahead of this week's anticipated icy weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two rounds of icy weather are on its way to the Mid-South Tuesday and Wednesday, with possible ice accumulation nearing a quarter of an inch in the Memphis metro area alone. The National Weather Service issued an Ice Storm Warning for much of the Mid-South for...
Arkansas law enforcement react to Tyre Nichols video
With the release of video of the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died just three days later from his injuries after being beaten by five Memphis police officers, the reaction in central Arkansas has been swift.
City watch canceled for injured 64-year-old Memphis man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A city watch has been canceled by Memphis police for a missing man with a "massive wound" that needs frequent care. Police issued the City Watch Alert on Jan. 29, 2023, and canceled the alert on Jan. 30. Further details were not released.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta mayor sends letter to employees before release of Memphis video
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The mayor of Atlanta sent a letter to city employees on Friday afternoon related to the release of the Tyre Nichols video in Memphis, Tennessee. In the letter, the mayor says that he knows that videos like the one that will be released can...
WXIA 11 Alive
Protesters gathered in Atlanta plan to come back on Saturday following Tyre Nichols Memphis arrest video
Five Memphis Police Officers have been charged with 2nd Degree Murder. Two Shelby County deputies are on leave and two Memphis firefighters were relieved of duty.
