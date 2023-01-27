Read full article on original website
ISBE names Dr. Tony Sanders new state superintendent of education
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) today named School District U-46 Superintendent Dr. Tony Sanders the new state superintendent of education. Sanders will take over in late February. ISBE Deputy Education Officer Krish Mohip will serve as interim state superintendent of education during the...
$150,000 donor-advised grant to support community Resource Liaison Pilot Position
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — The Community Foundation of Macon County announced a $150,000 donor-advised grant to fund a Community Resource Liaison position as an extension of the Macon County Continuum of Care (COC) on Tuesday. This funding will be spread over 2 years, $75,000 in 2023 and $75,000...
Heartland Community College hosts 'funnyraiser'
NORMAL, Ill. (WICS) — The Heartland Community College (HCC) Foundation is hosting a night of stand-up comedy to support programs and scholarships. The hosts HCC Funnyraiser Comedy Night will be held in the Astroth Community Education Center on Friday, February 17, 2023, from 7:00 pm to 9:30 pm. The...
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes announce new videoboard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Lucky Horseshoes have announced the construction of a brand new, state-of-the-art videoboard at Robin Roberts Stadium. The videoboard is scheduled to be installed before Opening Day on May 31st. When completed, the videoboard will be located just beyond the outfield wall in the...
Illinois FOP responds to death of Tyre Nichols
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) State Lodge President Chris Southwood issued the following statement regarding the police beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. “Tyre Nichols died at the hands of bad police officers. All good law enforcement officers are outraged and sickened by...
Sangamon County permanent vote by mail applications being mailed
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois now offers qualified registered voters the opportunity to be placed on a Permanent Vote by Mail list for all future elections or only General Elections. As mandated in June of 2021 by Public Act 102-0015, County Clerk Don Gray has mailed a paper application...
City Council will have more budget hearings this week
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — More hearings for the city’s budget are underway on Monday. The city council has already had one hearing to discuss the overview of the new budget. These budget hearings are going on right now here inside the city council chambers. On Monday, they’re talking...
Springfield Dirksen Parkway Driver Services Facility to close for renovation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Driver Services facility at 2701 S. Dirksen Parkway in Springfield will close for major renovations. Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias says, the building will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday and will remain closed for 24 to 36 months. A temporary Driver Services...
Documentary about the Old State Capitol to air on TV
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A documentary about the Old State Capitol will be airing on television for the public twice during President’s Day weekend. “History Reborn'' is a new and locally-produced documentary about the demolition and reconstruction of the Old State Capitol in the 1960s. This week, Springfield...
New data shows Illinois has a higher unemployment rate than national average
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois has the second-highest unemployment rate in the nation. These numbers come from new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said Illinois is just behind Nevada with the highest unemployment rate in the nation. These new numbers came...
ISM launched Growing Up X exhibit over weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Museum launched its new exhibit Growing up X on Saturday. The exhibit focuses on the generation that grew up in the 70s' and 80s'. It features clothing, toys, and technology and gives people a sensation of nostalgia. The exhibit also touches on...
The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum hosted a sensory-friendly event
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM) held a sensory-friendly event. The event was called Abe for All: Sensory-Free Sunday and it was created for people who might be easily overwhelmed by intense light, sounds, and large crowds. The ALPLM encouraged guests to come...
Crime Stoppers seeking information on aggravated battery and mob action in SHG gym
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department about an aggravated battery and mob action that occurred at the Sacred Heart-Griffin Gym located at 1601 W Washington. Police say it happened around 6:10 p.m. on Jan. 7. We're told the...
Charges against District 186 dropped in lawsuit
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Civil charges against District 186 in the death of Pierre Scott have been dismissed. The district was being sued by Pierre Scott's family for wrongful death and other charges after Pierre was stabbed to death on Lanphier's campus. His family is accusing the district of...
Man found dead in Lowe's parking lot
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A 56-year-old Springfield man was found dead inside his semi-truck on Saturday. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, says the man was found dead in the Lowe's parking lot on North Dirksen at 4:40 p.m. An autopsy was done on Monday and preliminary findings show...
Central Illinois High School Basketball Scoreboard: January 30th
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Tuesday January 30th High School Basketball Scoreboard. Have a score update? Tweet Sports Director Dante Furco on twitter, @DanteFurco.
Police: 16-year-old arrested for shooting, killing 13-year-old
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A 13-year-old was shot and killed on Monday night according to the Decatur Police Department. The Decatur Department responded to a residence on 4th Drive at 10:47 p.m. about a 13-year-old juvenile with an apparent gunshot wound. The teen was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital...
