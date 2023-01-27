ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

foxillinois.com

ISBE names Dr. Tony Sanders new state superintendent of education

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) today named School District U-46 Superintendent Dr. Tony Sanders the new state superintendent of education. Sanders will take over in late February. ISBE Deputy Education Officer Krish Mohip will serve as interim state superintendent of education during the...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Heartland Community College hosts 'funnyraiser'

NORMAL, Ill. (WICS) — The Heartland Community College (HCC) Foundation is hosting a night of stand-up comedy to support programs and scholarships. The hosts HCC Funnyraiser Comedy Night will be held in the Astroth Community Education Center on Friday, February 17, 2023, from 7:00 pm to 9:30 pm. The...
NORMAL, IL
foxillinois.com

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes announce new videoboard

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Lucky Horseshoes have announced the construction of a brand new, state-of-the-art videoboard at Robin Roberts Stadium. The videoboard is scheduled to be installed before Opening Day on May 31st. When completed, the videoboard will be located just beyond the outfield wall in the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Illinois FOP responds to death of Tyre Nichols

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) State Lodge President Chris Southwood issued the following statement regarding the police beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. “Tyre Nichols died at the hands of bad police officers. All good law enforcement officers are outraged and sickened by...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Sangamon County permanent vote by mail applications being mailed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois now offers qualified registered voters the opportunity to be placed on a Permanent Vote by Mail list for all future elections or only General Elections. As mandated in June of 2021 by Public Act 102-0015, County Clerk Don Gray has mailed a paper application...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

City Council will have more budget hearings this week

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — More hearings for the city’s budget are underway on Monday. The city council has already had one hearing to discuss the overview of the new budget. These budget hearings are going on right now here inside the city council chambers. On Monday, they’re talking...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Documentary about the Old State Capitol to air on TV

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A documentary about the Old State Capitol will be airing on television for the public twice during President’s Day weekend. “History Reborn'' is a new and locally-produced documentary about the demolition and reconstruction of the Old State Capitol in the 1960s. This week, Springfield...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

ISM launched Growing Up X exhibit over weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Museum launched its new exhibit Growing up X on Saturday. The exhibit focuses on the generation that grew up in the 70s' and 80s'. It features clothing, toys, and technology and gives people a sensation of nostalgia. The exhibit also touches on...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Charges against District 186 dropped in lawsuit

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Civil charges against District 186 in the death of Pierre Scott have been dismissed. The district was being sued by Pierre Scott's family for wrongful death and other charges after Pierre was stabbed to death on Lanphier's campus. His family is accusing the district of...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Man found dead in Lowe's parking lot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A 56-year-old Springfield man was found dead inside his semi-truck on Saturday. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, says the man was found dead in the Lowe's parking lot on North Dirksen at 4:40 p.m. An autopsy was done on Monday and preliminary findings show...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Police: 16-year-old arrested for shooting, killing 13-year-old

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A 13-year-old was shot and killed on Monday night according to the Decatur Police Department. The Decatur Department responded to a residence on 4th Drive at 10:47 p.m. about a 13-year-old juvenile with an apparent gunshot wound. The teen was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital...
DECATUR, IL

