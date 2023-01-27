Austin police officers' body cameras show how deadly shooting of Anthony Franklin unfolded

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Roberto Villalpando, Austin American-Statesman
Austin police on Friday released video taken from an officer's body-worn camera and 911 calls showing how a deadly police shooting took place on Jan. 15 in a downtown Austin entertainment district.

Police shot and killed 31-year-old Anthony Marquis Franklin, ending a foot chase through West Sixth and Colorado streets. Authorities identified the officers who fired their weapons as officers Kelby Radford, Ryan Rawlins and Jacob Bowman.

The officers shot Franklin when he was on the ground, after he had jumped from a porch.

Here's what we know:

What happened before the Austin police shooting?

Around 11:33 p.m. Jan. 15, multiple calls to 911, within seconds of each other, described "a man with a gun and gunshots fired in the downtown area ... the callers provided various locations in and around West Sixth Street," according to police.

One caller said a shooter was near Lavaca and Fifth streets and that a man had been shot, while another "described a chaotic scene with people running in the 300 block of West Sixth Street."

More: Austin officers fatally shoot man Sunday night during downtown gun incident

When did Austin police first arrive at the scene?

Officers first arrived on the scene at 11:35 p.m. and began searching for the man with a gun, based on descriptions given to them by 911 operators, police said. They were told the shooter was thin, standing about 6-foot-1 to 6-foot-2 with "afro-style hair" and wearing dark clothing. Within minutes, police found a man who had been shot, and he began speaking with the officers. He was later taken by Austin-Travis County EMS medics to a hospital, where he was treated and discharged.

How did police find Anthony Marquis Franklin?

Around 11:43 p.m., three officers in a police vehicle in the area saw a man, later identified by police as Franklin, who matched the description of the shooter. According to police, the approaching officers, while calling out to Franklin, saw he had a gun. The officers then yelled out, "Gun!" to one another, police said.

The officers ordered Franklin to drop the gun, but he instead began to run westbound on West Sixth Street and then northbound on Colorado Street. One officer left the vehicle and began to run after Franklin, while the other two followed in the vehicle. Police said Franklin continued to ignore the officers' orders to drop the gun and show his hands.

More: Austin police chief won’t discipline officers who shot driver with baby in backseat

How did the shooting of Anthony Marquis Franklin happen?

Police cornered Franklin in the 600 block of Colorado Street, where he ran onto the porch of a building. The officers continued to order Franklin to show his hands, but then he jumped off the porch and fell to the ground.

"Within seconds, all three officers fired their department-issued firearms at Mr. Franklin, striking him," police said in a statement. "Mr. Franklin threw the gun toward a vehicle parked on the street near him. The gun landed directly in front of Mr. Franklin."

In his bodycam video, Bowman can be heard saying, "He was reaching, right?"

Officers ordered Franklin, "Do not move," and once he complied, they secured Franklin and searched him for any other weapons. Then, the officers began first aid on Franklin. He was taken by EMS medics to the hospital, where he later died at 12:30 a.m., police said.

None of the officers reported being injured.

Where did police release video of the Anthony Marquis Franklin shooting?

Following an Austin Police Department policy adopted only recently, the department released video of the shooting captured on the three officers' body-worn cameras. The policy seeks to make police video, 911 calls and similar material public within 10 business days of a police shooting.

"In compliance with state law that prohibits the release of certain information and to maintain the integrity of the investigation, the materials have been redacted," police said in a statement Friday.

All of the released materials are available on the department's YouTube site and other social media platforms.

What's happened to Austin police officers Kelby Radford, Ryan Rawlins and Jacob Bowman?

Because the three officers discharged their firearms, they have been placed on administrative leave, which is the department's standard protocol. According to police:

  • Rawlins has seven years and nine months of service.
  • Radford has three years and eight months of service with the department.
  • Bowman has 11 months of service with the department.

In these cases, Austin police conduct two concurrent investigations: a criminal investigation undertaken by the department's Special Investigations Unit and the Travis County district attorney's office; and an administrative investigation done by the department's Internal Affairs Unit with oversight from the city's civilian Office of Police Oversight.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin police officers' body cameras show how deadly shooting of Anthony Franklin unfolded

