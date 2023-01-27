Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Sunny and seasonably cold
PEORIA (25 News Now) - We’ll have one more bitter cold night before more seasonal temperatures return to our forecast for a few days. Expect sunny skies for the rest of the week. Next week will be warmer with rain possible early in the week. This Evening and Tonight:
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow tonight will lead to slick travel conditions
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the viewing area from 6 PM tonight through 8 AM Sunday morning. Mixed precipitation of freezing rain and snow will bring slick traveling conditions across the area, especially on overpasses, ramps, secondary roads, and untreated surfaces. Snow accumulations up to an inch and ice accretions up to a tenth of an inch are possible for Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, Stark, Marshall, Woodford, Fulton, and Mason counties. Higher amounts are possible in Livingston and LaSalle counties. Lesser amounts in Logan and McLean counties as they’ll see more rain.
Another Round of Light Snow Friday, More Snow & Freezing Rain This Weekend
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Winter appears to have found Central Illinois this week with most of the area seeing multi-day snow accumulations ranging from 2.0″ to 7.0″, the highest totals in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford Counties. Another series of storm systems will bring periods of light snow to Central Illinois and perhaps a little bit of freezing rain to the area through the weekend.
TRAFFIC ALERT: McCluggage lane closure Wednesday-Thursday expected to cause delays
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Drivers headed west on the McCluggage Bridge will experience delays this week as one lane will be closed for two days. According to a press release from the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), the right lane of westbound US 150 across the McCluggage Bridge will be closed February 1-2 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
2023′s farm outlook begins with drier than regular conditions
PEORIA (25 News Now) - So far, this season’s drier conditions are affecting the farmers, but those at the Peoria County Farm Bureau say farmers are always optimistic at this time of the year. The soil profile has thawed out when usually it is frozen at this time of the year.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire causes backup along I-74/55 exchange
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington Fire Department posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that a vehicle fire has caused a miles-long traffic jam along the southbound lanes of the I-74 and I-55 exchange. Companies from Bloomington and Bloomington Township responded at 10:20 a.m. to extinguish the fire....
Saturday Night @: Wonderdog (Now In Peoria!)
In case you haven’t heard, they had a fire at the East Peoria location and while that is being remodeled, they’ve moved into this location off of Knoxville. Here’s some photos from the PJ Star and a recent, “You Gotta Eat” segment. Let’s go in...
Ice-related crashes on I-55
A semi hauling trash bags crashed just north of the U.S. 68 Draffenville exit 47 interchange. Flooded roads in Campbell, Mo. Roads became rivers in Campbell after heavy rainfall Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Fire blocks portion of U.S. 68 in Marshall County. Updated: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:30...
Flower shops prepare ahead for Valentine’s Day rush
PEORIA (25 News Now) - “It gets crazy. There are a lot of people in here. The phone ringing, arrangements stacked to the ceiling,” begins Glen Miller,. Many flower shops, like GP Miller Floral, located in Keller Station in Peoria, are busy preparing for an influx of Valentine’s Day orders.
Illinois Is Home to a Wizard Of Oz Festival – Illinois Oz Festival Here’s What You Need to Know
Many of us grew up hearing those six words while watching Dorothy, Toto, Scarecrow, Cowardly Lion, and the Tin Man head off to find the wizard. The Wizard of Oz was released in 1939 and as of 2023 is 84 years old. Few movies have stood the test of time quite like this beloved classic.
TRAFFIC ALERT: House fire closes roads in Peoria
UPDATE (8:40 p.m.)– Peoria Fire & Rescue has sent out a press release. At approximately 11:28 a.m. Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to 2319 Sheridan Rd for a house fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished fire that was in the walls of the kitchen, containing the fire to the room of origin. No victims or occupants were found during the search of the property.
Indoor market brings hundreds of shoppers to Peoria RiverPlex
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Shoppers in the area did not have to wait until the spring to go shopping down by the Peoria Riverfront. The first indoor Riverfront Market of the season was deemed successful for several vendors Saturday. It was a packed house inside Peoria’s RiverPlex and shoppers...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocking traffic near Forrest Hill and Dries
UPDATE (7:50 p.m.) — According to Peoria police, the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:28 p.m. Friday. One person received minor injuries. It is currently unknown what caused the crash. UPDATE (7:33 p.m.) — The road has been reopened. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police have blocked traffic...
Lariat Steakhouse sign catches fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to the Lariat Steakhouse sign catching fire near Glen Avenue and War Memorial Drive Monday. According to Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger, an Electrical shortage caused the fire at approximately 4:30 p.m. Firefighters put out the fire in approximately 20...
Ticket Winners for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live in Peoria!
The Laser congratulates our ticket winners for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live in Peoria:. From all who had entered to win at thelaseronline.com over the last few days, those five were drawn at random as our ticket winners on Tuesday (1/31)! They each won a 4-pack of tickets for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party at the Peoria Civic Center Arena on Saturday, February 4, 2023.
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Jumer’s Castle Lodge
—— JUMER’S CASTLE LODGE. If you remember Jumer’s, you have to remember their legendary cinnamon rolls!. These are definitely a part of Peoria’s history and you can read more about them in the MBIP Links below. —— WHAT IT IS TODAY: THE GRAND REGENCY OF PEORIA...
Budget cuts to be discussed at Unit 5 meeting Tuesday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Unit 5 school board plans to discuss possible budget cuts during a special meeting Tuesday. The district has said a number of programs would be on the chopping block if voters do not approve the district’s tax referendum in April. Those cuts include...
Galesburg store closes up shop; set to transition online
GALESBURG, Ill. — A Galesburg small business has closed up shop, but it's not the end. The store is set to transition to a different format of selling its product. Dovetail Rivet & Stitch, located at 61 S. Seminary St., held its last day in store on Sunday, Jan. 29. The store sells contemporary art, fine craft and handmade goods made by independent artists and other small businesses.
What’s going in the former Abingdon Hardee’s? An existing retail chain is moving across town
Abingdon is getting a new Dollar General. How it will differ from the existing store remains to be seen. A media spokesperson from Dollar General confirmed to WGIL via email that the company would soon start construction on a new store at 712 N. Monroe St. in Abingdon. It will first demolish the existing building on the property that originally was a Hardee’s restaurant and recently AT’s Pub & Sport.
Dogs rescued after house fire in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Two dogs were rescued by a neighbor after a house fire in Normal occurred when the homeowners were gone. Normal Fire Department says a neighbor reported heavy smoke from the home in the 800 block of Landau Lane before 11 am on Sunday. The department...
