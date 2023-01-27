Read full article on original website
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Fake Florida Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and CertificatesTeressa P.Burlington, NJ
Sidewalk counselor Mark Houck acquitted of all charges in federal courtLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, SteakhouseMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
6 of Our Favorite South Philly CheesesteaksEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
thesunpapers.com
Moorestown council addresses park name change
Moorestown residents celebrated the unveiling of Percheron Park last fall and welcomed the statue Diligence to Main Street, turning a years-long project into a reality. “I don’t think we could have imagined it being a better day weather wise and crowd wise,” said Kathy Logue, president of the Friends of Percheron Park, as reported in an earlier edition of The Sun. “It was wonderful, and the crowd was waiting to see that statue …
thesunpapers.com
South Jersey nurse honored for excellence
The director of nursing at Lions Gate Continuing Care Retirement Community has earned the LeadingAge Excellence in Professional Advancement Award for her contributions to senior care. Tatina Carr was cited last month for progressive leadership within a LeadingAge New Jersey and Delaware member organization, building a shared vision, developing robust...
thesunpapers.com
Memories and Memorabilia: Senior center program touches on Haddonfield stations
Seniors at the Mabel Kay center on Jan. 24 were part of the first Memories and Memorabilia program, a presentation on the history of gas stations and auto dealerships in Haddonfield. The host was borough resident and founder of the newspaper Haddonfield Today David Hunter. The program featured Douglas Rauschenberger,...
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County honors Mansfield farmers with stewardship award
The Burlington County Commissioners announced the selection of the Knezick family as the recipient of the county’s award for outstanding farm stewardship in recognition of the improvements and conservation practices at their Foggy Bottom Farm in Mansfield. The Knezick family purchased the 125-acre property in 2016 and transformed it...
thesunpapers.com
Board welcomes Bollendorf as interim superintendent
Moorestown’s board of education meeting last month started off with remarks from newly elected President Mark Villanueva. “This is an exciting time and I’m very happy to introduce again Mr. Bollendorf, who will be our interim superintendent …” Villanueva said of the former Washington Township school superintendent.
thesunpapers.com
Summer camp applications now open
The Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting job applications for summer camp positions. The deadline is March 10. Anyone 16 and above can apply to work as a camp counselor. Qualified teachers are also needed as site supervisors. All applications will be scheduled for an interview after the deadline.
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County announces winter and summer restaurant weeks
In 2023, Burlington County Restaurant Week will be twice as delicious, giving residents two opportunities to enjoy the great eateries in Burlington County. The annual celebration of Burlington County restaurants is being expanded with the addition of separate winter and summer promotions. Winter Restaurant Week 2023 will kick off on...
camdencounty.com
Rabid Cat Confirmed in Haddon Township
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – The Camden County Health Department has been notified by the state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) that a rabid cat caught by a Haddon Township resident has tested positive for rabies. The resident called animal control who picked up the cat and brought...
camdencounty.com
Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Tuesday evening into the morning of Monday, Feb. 6. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
NJ woman vanishes — authorities need your help
🔴 A young New Jersey woman has vanished and authorities are asking for your help. 🔴 Imani Glover of Morristown was last seen in NYC but has ties to several NJ cities. 🔴 Anyone with info is asked to contact Morristown Police and you can remain anonymous.
thesunpapers.com
Library hosts certified wildlife presentation
The Moorestown Library virtually hosted “Creating a Certified Wildlife Habitat,” a presentation by Kristin Hock, habitat outreach coordinator for New Jersey Audubon, earlier this month. According to its official website, New Jersey Audubon is a nonprofit committed to connecting all people with nature and stewarding the nature of...
After another closure, here are the last 7 Houlihan’s in NJ
Houlihan's, the fast casual restaurant with the Blue Whale drink that comes in a glass almost the size of a fish bowl, was one of my favorite places. That's when there was one in Lawrenceville. That was in 2019 when the chain filed for bankruptcy protection. I hated to see it go.
Check Your Numbers: 4 Big Powerball Lottery Winners in Southern NJ
If you recently purchased some Powerball lottery tickets in Atlantic County, you might want to double-check your numbers. That's because not one, but two winning tickets were sold for Monday night's Powerball lottery drawing. According to officials with the New Jersey Lottery, a total of five tickets matched four of...
Skull Fished Out Of Delaware River ID'd As Missing Trenton Man
A skull fished out of the Delaware River nearly 40 years ago has been identified as belonging to a missing New Jersey man, authorities revealed Monday, Jan. 30. Richard Thomas Alt, a 31-year-old Trenton man, was last seen by loved ones on Christmas Eve in 1984, said Bucks District Attorney Mat…
All NJ Harmon stores now closing as Bed Bath & Beyond struggles
UNION — The entire Harmon chain of stores has begun shutting down for good, as Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. continues to struggle with its massive debt. Additional closures were first announced by the Union based company on Friday. The remaining 30 Harmon stores statewide had going out of...
Skull found on riverbank in 1986 ID’d as missing NJ man
MORRISVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a skull found on banks of the Delaware River in Pennsylvania more than 3 1/2 decades ago has been identified as that of a man long believed slain in New Jersey along with his girlfriend, whose body had been found in the river on the New Jersey side the […]
My NJ E-ZPass nightmare — can you relate?
It’s amazing that in all the years of doing the Dennis & Judi Show and having people calling and complaining about E-ZPass, I am finally a victim of their incompetence and ineptitude myself. My son was driving my car on four separate occasions, (three of them at the Belmar...
thesunpapers.com
Pet registration at municipal building
Residents can register their cats and dogs at the Mantua Township Municipal Building (401 Main St.) during normal business hours until March 31st. Residents may also mail a completed pet registration application form to our office using the following information:. Mantua Clerk’s Office, 401 Main St., Mantua, NJ 08051.
Carjackers were no match for a brave Philly transit worker and his 15-ton bus
PHILADELPHIA — Route 5 SEPTA bus driver Chris DeShields interrupted what appeared to be a Fishtown carjacking last week on a late-night run by using his 40-foot bus to box in and scare off the would-be robbers. He was driving north on Frankford Avenue about 10:40 p.m., carrying five...
Milltown's Wranglers Share Sad News for Groundhog Day 2023
MILLTOWN, NJ - Milltown's Wranglers shared the unfortunate news through social media on Sunday and answered the burning question on the minds of the Groundhog Day faithful. There won't be a Groundhog Day celebration in Milltown on February 2. According to the post on Milltown Mel's Facebook page, the borough will be unable to hold their annual Groundhog Day festivities due to a New Jersey statute prohibiting Milltown Mel III from stepping into his predecessors' paws. The Wranglers tried, but were unable to find a groundhog available that met the state's approval in time for Groundhog Day on Wednesday. Groundhog Day became a "Milltown Thing" ever...
