Mount Laurel, NJ

thesunpapers.com

Moorestown council addresses park name change

Moorestown residents celebrated the unveiling of Percheron Park last fall and welcomed the statue Diligence to Main Street, turning a years-long project into a reality. “I don’t think we could have imagined it being a better day weather wise and crowd wise,” said Kathy Logue, president of the Friends of Percheron Park, as reported in an earlier edition of The Sun. “It was wonderful, and the crowd was waiting to see that statue …
MOORESTOWN, NJ
thesunpapers.com

South Jersey nurse honored for excellence

The director of nursing at Lions Gate Continuing Care Retirement Community has earned the LeadingAge Excellence in Professional Advancement Award for her contributions to senior care. Tatina Carr was cited last month for progressive leadership within a LeadingAge New Jersey and Delaware member organization, building a shared vision, developing robust...
DELAWARE STATE
thesunpapers.com

Burlington County honors Mansfield farmers with stewardship award

The Burlington County Commissioners announced the selection of the Knezick family as the recipient of the county’s award for outstanding farm stewardship in recognition of the improvements and conservation practices at their Foggy Bottom Farm in Mansfield. The Knezick family purchased the 125-acre property in 2016 and transformed it...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Board welcomes Bollendorf as interim superintendent

Moorestown’s board of education meeting last month started off with remarks from newly elected President Mark Villanueva. “This is an exciting time and I’m very happy to introduce again Mr. Bollendorf, who will be our interim superintendent …” Villanueva said of the former Washington Township school superintendent.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Summer camp applications now open

The Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting job applications for summer camp positions. The deadline is March 10. Anyone 16 and above can apply to work as a camp counselor. Qualified teachers are also needed as site supervisors. All applications will be scheduled for an interview after the deadline.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Burlington County announces winter and summer restaurant weeks

In 2023, Burlington County Restaurant Week will be twice as delicious, giving residents two opportunities to enjoy the great eateries in Burlington County. The annual celebration of Burlington County restaurants is being expanded with the addition of separate winter and summer promotions. Winter Restaurant Week 2023 will kick off on...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
camdencounty.com

Rabid Cat Confirmed in Haddon Township

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – The Camden County Health Department has been notified by the state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) that a rabid cat caught by a Haddon Township resident has tested positive for rabies. The resident called animal control who picked up the cat and brought...
CAMDEN, NJ
camdencounty.com

Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Tuesday evening into the morning of Monday, Feb. 6. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
CAMDEN, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Library hosts certified wildlife presentation

The Moorestown Library virtually hosted “Creating a Certified Wildlife Habitat,” a presentation by Kristin Hock, habitat outreach coordinator for New Jersey Audubon, earlier this month. According to its official website, New Jersey Audubon is a nonprofit committed to connecting all people with nature and stewarding the nature of...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
PIX11

Skull found on riverbank in 1986 ID’d as missing NJ man

MORRISVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a skull found on banks of the Delaware River in Pennsylvania more than 3 1/2 decades ago has been identified as that of a man long believed slain in New Jersey along with his girlfriend, whose body had been found in the river on the New Jersey side the […]
MORRISVILLE, PA
New Jersey 101.5

My NJ E-ZPass nightmare — can you relate?

It’s amazing that in all the years of doing the Dennis & Judi Show and having people calling and complaining about E-ZPass, I am finally a victim of their incompetence and ineptitude myself. My son was driving my car on four separate occasions, (three of them at the Belmar...
NEW JERSEY STATE
thesunpapers.com

Pet registration at municipal building

Residents can register their cats and dogs at the Mantua Township Municipal Building (401 Main St.) during normal business hours until March 31st. Residents may also mail a completed pet registration application form to our office using the following information:. Mantua Clerk’s Office, 401 Main St., Mantua, NJ 08051.
MANTUA TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Milltown's Wranglers Share Sad News for Groundhog Day 2023

MILLTOWN, NJ - Milltown's Wranglers shared the unfortunate news through social media on Sunday and answered the burning question on the minds of the Groundhog Day faithful. There won't be a Groundhog Day celebration in Milltown on February 2. According to the post on Milltown Mel's Facebook page, the borough will be unable to hold their annual Groundhog Day festivities due to a New Jersey statute prohibiting Milltown Mel III from stepping into his predecessors' paws. The Wranglers tried, but were unable to find a groundhog available that met the state's approval in time for Groundhog Day on Wednesday. Groundhog Day became a "Milltown Thing" ever...
MILLTOWN, NJ

