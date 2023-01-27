Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Seeking Income? 3 Utilities Stocks Worth Consideration
Income investors commonly target the Utilities sector, as companies in the realm generate reliable and predictable demand thanks to their services being a necessity. In addition, these stocks are generally considered defensive by nature, making them an attractive option for investors seeking an income stream during uncertainty. Further, the sector...
NASDAQ
Virtu Financial (VIRT) Declines 5.8% Since Q4 Earnings Miss
Virtu Financial, Inc.’s VIRT shares fell 5.8% since it reported weak fourth-quarter results on Jan 26. Lower commissions and trading income, and higher interest and dividend expenses affected the results. Further, weaker performance in the Market Making and Execution Services units hurt the company. The negatives were partially offset by lower operating expenses.
NASDAQ
SB Financial Group (SBFG) Declares $0.12 Dividend
SB Financial Group said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
Medical Device Stocks' Earnings on Feb 1: BSX, TMO & More
The fourth-quarter earnings season for the Medical sector kicked off last week. Per the latest Earnings Preview, quarterly results have been dull year over year, reflecting the ongoing macroeconomic headwinds and record level of inflationary pressure worldwide. Going by the sector’s scorecard, 8.9% of the companies in the Medical sector, constituting 28.4% of the sector’s market capitalization, reported earnings till Jan 25. Of these, 80% beat earnings estimates and 20% beat the same for revenues. Earnings increased 5% year over year on 7% higher revenues.
NASDAQ
Why Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
NASDAQ
Investors Heavily Search Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Here is What You Need to Know
Bank of America (BAC) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this nation's second-largest bank have returned +7% over the past month versus...
NASDAQ
Why Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Arbor Realty Trust (ABR), which belongs to the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This real estate...
NASDAQ
Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Declares $0.23 Dividend
Reynolds Consumer Products said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company also paid $0.23 per share. At the...
NASDAQ
The Bancorp (TBBK) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
The Bancorp (TBBK) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Accenture (ACN)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 47.40MM shares of Accenture Plc (ACN). This represents 7.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 46.22MM shares and 7.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.56% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Should You Buy Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Ahead of Earnings?
Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Air Products and Chemicals APD may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Air Products and Chemicals...
NASDAQ
Gibraltar (ROCK) Updates GAAP EPS Outlook for 2022, Stock Up
Gibraltar Industries, Inc. ROCK recently provided preliminary financial information and updated its GAAP earnings per share guidance for 2022. The company unveiled that it will incur a non-cash charge of $14 million or 35 cents per share, for the fourth quarter. This is to write down assets associated with the processing equipment business, which accounted for 10% of Agtech’s 2021 revenue. The processing equipment business was classified as held for sale as of Mar 31, 2022.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.03MM shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR). This represents 7.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 16.41MM shares and 7.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.30% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Why Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Red Rock Resorts (RRR), which belongs to the Zacks Gaming industry. This company has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially when looking at...
NASDAQ
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for S&T Bancorp (STBA): Time to Buy?
S&T Bancorp (STBA) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this...
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Down Firmly In Negative Territory; Tech Stocks Drifting Lower
(RTTNews) - U.S. stocks are down firmly in negative territory on Monday, with those from the technology sector suffering sharp losses as investors await earnings updates from top notch tech firms. Investors are also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. The Bank of England and...
NASDAQ
Rollins (ROL) Declares $0.13 Dividend
Rollins said on January 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share. At the most recent share...
NASDAQ
Microchip (MCHP) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Microchip Technology MCHP is set to release its third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 2. For the quarter, Microchip expects net sales in the range of $2.135-$2.177 billion, indicating 3-5% sequential growth. At the mid-point of the guidance, net sales are expected to grow 22.7% year over year. Non-GAAP earnings...
NASDAQ
Why International Seaways (INSW) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
International Seaways (INSW) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a...
