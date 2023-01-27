The fourth-quarter earnings season for the Medical sector kicked off last week. Per the latest Earnings Preview, quarterly results have been dull year over year, reflecting the ongoing macroeconomic headwinds and record level of inflationary pressure worldwide. Going by the sector’s scorecard, 8.9% of the companies in the Medical sector, constituting 28.4% of the sector’s market capitalization, reported earnings till Jan 25. Of these, 80% beat earnings estimates and 20% beat the same for revenues. Earnings increased 5% year over year on 7% higher revenues.

1 DAY AGO