MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report out Tuesday details solutions to improve the treatment of eating disorders in Vermont. It’s a problem that was exacerbated by the pandemic, according to experts. Families and providers say the state lacks enough options for families whose loved ones --- especially young adults and teens -- are struggling with an eating disorder. And lawmakers last session told the health and mental health departments to create a working group to find out what the state needs to treat them.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO