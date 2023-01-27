ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

wamc.org

Vermont Governor and VA officials focus on new law expanding benefits to veterans exposed to toxic substances

Vermont Governor Phil Scott’s weekly briefing today focused on the PACT Act, a new federal law that expands health care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic materials. According to the Veterans Administration the PACT, or Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics, Act expands VA health care for all veterans exposed to toxic substances such as burn pits and Agent Orange during the Vietnam and Gulf Wars, and post-9/11 conflicts. It also requires toxic exposure screenings for every veteran enrolled in VA health care.
VTDigger

Vermont awarded $23M grant to support children, families and the early childhood system

Jan. 31, 2023 (MONTPELIER, Vt.)—Vermont has been awarded a $23 million federal grant to strengthen the state’s early childhood system, support the early childhood workforce and improve the quality and availability of services for children from birth to age 8. The Preschool Development Grant (PDG) Renewal Grant will provide the state with approximately $7.7 million per year for three years (2023–2025), with $2 million of subgrants going to local communities annually to support mental health care for children and families, high-quality child care and family engagement along with support for the early childhood workforce.
WCAX

Rhode Island shelter finds home for wolf-hybrid in Vermont

SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A wolf-hybrid dog is settling into his new home in Vermont -- which isn’t out of the ordinary. What makes Zeus special is how he wound up in the Green Mountain State. “You’re a good boy,” said Ron Monroe, Zeus’ new owner. It’s only been...
WCAX

Report: Act 250 reforms key to Vt. farm viability

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Proposed Act 250 land use reforms could help farms remain viable by allowing them to diversify their business models, according to a report to the Vermont Legislature. The report from the Natural Resources Board says there are too many regulatory barriers from the state agency of...
WCAX

Vt. report outlines improvements to system for treating eating disorders

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report out Tuesday details solutions to improve the treatment of eating disorders in Vermont. It’s a problem that was exacerbated by the pandemic, according to experts. Families and providers say the state lacks enough options for families whose loved ones --- especially young adults and teens -- are struggling with an eating disorder. And lawmakers last session told the health and mental health departments to create a working group to find out what the state needs to treat them.
VTDigger

Will Vermont prioritize youth incarceration over child development?

On Jan. 11, the Vermont Department for Children and Families presented its budget to the House Appropriations Committee. Its proposal would redirect $4.6 million that has been earmarked for “child development” to a fund that will be used to pay for building a temporary, architecturally secure structure to house adjudicated youth.
DVM 360

Vermont emergency veterinary clinic now offers exotic animal care

Exotics department run by only veterinarian in the state with such advanced and progressive training in exotic pet care. The Burlington Emergency & Veterinary Specialists (BEVS) has opened a new department for exotic animals. “We’ve treated a variety of small mammals over the years, and just like our love for...
wabi.tv

First round of $450 energy relief checks are in the mail

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills says the first round of $450 winter energy relief payments are on the way to eligible taxpayers. Maine Revenue Services is mailing the first 5,000 relief checks Monday. The payments are expected to arrive in mailboxes later this week. Maine Revenue Services will issue...
vermontbiz.com

Register for a Vermont Farm Bureau Winter Workshop!

Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Vermont Farm Bureau is hosting a Winter Workshop Series featuring three great topics. These workshops are free in-person opportunities in February, March, and April. The full schedule is below!. February 2nd. Join the Vermont Farm Bureau for an informational session on grant...
WBUR

A warm start to winter adds to challenges for Vermont’s logging industry

Recent snowfall has made it feel more like winter in Vermont. But warm temperatures through December into early January have already taken their toll on one industry: logging. Loggers rely on frozen ground to access certain forested areas, but that’s been difficult so far this year. And the warming climate is just one of the challenges the industry is facing.
Idaho State Journal

Idaho's largest health care provider to take action after worker displays hand gesture associated with white supremacy

Idaho’s largest health system says it is investigating and “will take appropriate actions” after a St. Luke’s Magic Valley medical team member was shown in a photo on St. Luke’s social media displaying a hand gesture associated with white supremacy. The photo accompanied a post on St. Luke’s official social media, announcing a new piece of equipment for cardiovascular procedures at the St. Luke’s hospital in Twin Falls. The post has been removed from St. Luke’s social media. ...
VTDigger

Maine firm takes over ValleyNet operations

Biddeford Internet Corp., also known as GWI, has been transferred ValleyNet’s operating agreement to manage ECFiber, assuming responsibility for ValleyNet’s obligations and 27 employees based at its Royalton offices, the parties announced. Read the story on VTDigger here: Maine firm takes over ValleyNet operations.
WCAX

Made in VT: Slow Process

As Vt. braces for brutal cold, vets caution to 'bring the pets inside'. Updated: 13 hours ago. It's going to be a frigid week with temperatures expected to dip into the minus 20s...
