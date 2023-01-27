Read full article on original website
On Milwaukee
Edith Cocktail Bar opening Downtown
Rhondi Love will open Edith Cocktail Bar in early February at 228 W. Wells St. in Downtown Milwaukee. Love, who was born and raised in Milwaukee, has been fascinated by cocktail making and the ambiance of cocktail lounges for her entire adult life. In 2021, after a visit to a tree house bar and distillery in Chattanooga, Tenn. she decided it was finally time to open her own place.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan Pasty Company; made from scratch with fresh ingredients
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Need something quick, easy and filling for dinner? Sheboygan Pasty Company makes their pasties from scratch, by hand, with fresh ingredients. Brian Kramp is at Sheboygan Pasty Company, where they’ve perfected a dish that’s easy to cook and perfect for a cold winter day.
CBS 58
Red panda sponsorship, a Valentine's Day gift option that supports Milwaukee's zoo program
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Zoological Society of Milwaukee is making a push for the most unique Valentine's Day gift around, and arguably one of the most adorable. They are offering the opportunity to sponsor Cinder, a red panda cub born at the Milwaukee County Zoo. Cinder made her public debut late on Sept. 22 of last year, the third cub born to parents Dash and Dr. Erin Curry.
CBS 58
New micro-market opens in the Third Ward offering convenient grocery options to residents
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's Third Ward, an area that has more than 6,000 residents and 450 businesses, now has a grocery store. Go Grocer opening at the Gaslight Lofts offers a range of options for people who live in the building and around it. "I think it's been around...
CBS 58
Expert says now is the right time to plan for Valentine's Day in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Department stores around Milwaukee have transformed the Christmas decor into red hearts and paper cupids, and that means that Valentine's Day is almost here. Iron Thompson with VISIT Milwaukee joined us on Tuesday, Feb. 1 to discuss how early in the month is the best time...
cwbradio.com
State Breweries Seeing Changes in Patron's Habits
(By Hope Kirwan, Wisconsin Public Radio) In recent months, Henry Schwartz from MobCraft Beer said it feels like brewery customers have hit a "hard reset" on their pre-pandemic habits, according to Hope Kirwan with Wisconsin Public Radio. "We've seen a lot of new customers that have shown up, maybe because...
CBS 58
MATC plays host to kid-centric exhibit 'Magical Black Tears: A Protest Story' during Black History Month in February
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Who knew a children's book could be the focus of a temporary exhibit at Milwaukee Area Technical College's Create Gallery?. Both the literature and exhibition are called "Magical Black Tears: A Protest Story" and is geared toward children ages four through twelve. It aims to serve...
CBS 58
Warming center turns into overnight shelter for homeless during deadly cold temperatures
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The frigid temperatures shed a light on one of the most vulnerable group of people who have to seek shelter from the cold. Organizations have told CBS 58 there aren't enough spots in overnight shelters in the Milwaukee area. Now, one organization is stepping up to help.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Visitors to downtown Milwaukee urged to beware
Milwaukee police are offering a warning to anyone visiting downtown Milwaukee. Be aware of your surroundings -- and what's inside your vehicle.
CBS 58
Beautiful sounds of strung guitars will fill 'Latino Arts' during annual youth competition
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's a decade in the making of excellence in classical guitar involving performers of all ages. The Latino Arts Strings Program is hosting its "10th Annual Guitar Festival and Concert" this Saturday at Latino Arts on Milwaukee's south side. The event is once again in person...
CBS 58
Snow check after the weekend's big snow
All of southeast Wisconsin saw snow over this past weekend with anywhere from 2-4" in our northern counties to 7-11" in the Milwaukee/Waukesha metro areas. It was the biggest snow of the season so far. Milwaukee officially picked up 7.9" of snowfall from Saturday night through early Sunday morning. It...
CBS 58
Looking ahead at 2023's schedule at Racine Zoo
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Winter has officially hit Southeastern Wisconsin with the area's first substantial snowfall paired with frigid temperatures, but that has not taken the wind from Racine Zoo's sails as they plan for fun and action-packed 2023. We were joined by Racine Zoo's Executive Director Beth Heidorn...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Wisconsin
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Wisconsin. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
CBS 58
UWM's planetarium offers a behind-the-scenes look at nature's remarkable light shows every Friday in February
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- What's not enthralling about viewing the northern lights? Those who have not been lucky enough to see this natural phenomenon in person will have an opportunity to learn more about them every Friday evening in February at UWM's planetarium. The program is called "Northern Lights." In...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
As bitter cold settles in, how to keep your pipes from freezing
MILWAUKEE - A winter storm brought several inches of snow to southeast Wisconsin Saturday, Jan. 28, and as the week begins, the cold settles in. There are steps you can take to avoid frozen or burst pipes. "Even if the upper floors of the building are heated, if there are...
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Wisconsin
While Wisconsin is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in West Allis along I-94 just outside of Milwaukee.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Explore Cast Iron Luxury Living in West Bend
West Bend, WI – Cast Iron Luxury Living took the retro industrial look of the old West Bend Company factory and paired it with beautiful modern accents to offer luxury living on the Milwaukee River in West Bend. Enjoy fine dining from brew pubs to supper clubs within walking...
CBS 58
Grammy-winner Future set to perform in Milwaukee this March
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With over six billion streams on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, rapper, singer and songwriter Future's music has had the ability to captivate audiences around the world. He is bringing that captivating energy to Fiserv Forum on March 26, 2023. The show was announced on...
CBS 58
Milwaukeeans clean up snowfall aftermath as multiple city snow emergencies are set to expire
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- After a snowfall blanketed Milwaukee on Saturday, residents Sunday were left to clean up the mess. Driving around Milwaukee's east side neighborhoods, CBS 58's Ellie Nakamoto-White stopped and spoke with neighbors about how they were handling the aftermath. Some were using snowblowers to clear the areas...
