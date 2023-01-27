ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edith Cocktail Bar opening Downtown

Rhondi Love will open Edith Cocktail Bar in early February at 228 W. Wells St. in Downtown Milwaukee. Love, who was born and raised in Milwaukee, has been fascinated by cocktail making and the ambiance of cocktail lounges for her entire adult life. In 2021, after a visit to a tree house bar and distillery in Chattanooga, Tenn. she decided it was finally time to open her own place.
Sheboygan Pasty Company; made from scratch with fresh ingredients

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Need something quick, easy and filling for dinner? Sheboygan Pasty Company makes their pasties from scratch, by hand, with fresh ingredients. Brian Kramp is at Sheboygan Pasty Company, where they’ve perfected a dish that’s easy to cook and perfect for a cold winter day.
Red panda sponsorship, a Valentine's Day gift option that supports Milwaukee's zoo program

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Zoological Society of Milwaukee is making a push for the most unique Valentine's Day gift around, and arguably one of the most adorable. They are offering the opportunity to sponsor Cinder, a red panda cub born at the Milwaukee County Zoo. Cinder made her public debut late on Sept. 22 of last year, the third cub born to parents Dash and Dr. Erin Curry.
State Breweries Seeing Changes in Patron's Habits

(By Hope Kirwan, Wisconsin Public Radio) In recent months, Henry Schwartz from MobCraft Beer said it feels like brewery customers have hit a "hard reset" on their pre-pandemic habits, according to Hope Kirwan with Wisconsin Public Radio. "We've seen a lot of new customers that have shown up, maybe because...
Snow check after the weekend's big snow

All of southeast Wisconsin saw snow over this past weekend with anywhere from 2-4" in our northern counties to 7-11" in the Milwaukee/Waukesha metro areas. It was the biggest snow of the season so far. Milwaukee officially picked up 7.9" of snowfall from Saturday night through early Sunday morning. It...
Looking ahead at 2023's schedule at Racine Zoo

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Winter has officially hit Southeastern Wisconsin with the area's first substantial snowfall paired with frigid temperatures, but that has not taken the wind from Racine Zoo's sails as they plan for fun and action-packed 2023. We were joined by Racine Zoo's Executive Director Beth Heidorn...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Wisconsin

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Wisconsin. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
As bitter cold settles in, how to keep your pipes from freezing

MILWAUKEE - A winter storm brought several inches of snow to southeast Wisconsin Saturday, Jan. 28, and as the week begins, the cold settles in. There are steps you can take to avoid frozen or burst pipes. "Even if the upper floors of the building are heated, if there are...
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Wisconsin

While Wisconsin is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in West Allis along I-94 just outside of Milwaukee.
VIDEO | Explore Cast Iron Luxury Living in West Bend

West Bend, WI – Cast Iron Luxury Living took the retro industrial look of the old West Bend Company factory and paired it with beautiful modern accents to offer luxury living on the Milwaukee River in West Bend. Enjoy fine dining from brew pubs to supper clubs within walking...
Grammy-winner Future set to perform in Milwaukee this March

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With over six billion streams on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, rapper, singer and songwriter Future's music has had the ability to captivate audiences around the world. He is bringing that captivating energy to Fiserv Forum on March 26, 2023. The show was announced on...
