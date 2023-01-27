Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh woman sentenced in murder of Crisie Luebbers
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A Plattsburgh woman whoplead guilty last year to the murder and kidnapping of a Schuyler Falls woman in 2021 has been sentenced to serve 45 years to life in prison, the Clinton County district attorney announced on Friday. According to officials, 43-year-old Nicole Cayea was involved...
Bristol woman accused of stealing $700K from family business
A grand jury has indicted Jodi Lathrop, 53, during a secret meeting at U.S. District Court in Burlington.
suncommunitynews.com
Plattsburgh man sentenced for cocaine, gun crimes
Keith Henry will now serve three years behind bars in high-level drug case. PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh man is now serving three years behind bars, stiff fines and penalties for possessing roughly 20 ounces of cocaine and two illegal guns. Keith A. Henry, 30, was indicted by a Clinton County...
WCAX
Essex rollover crash leads to DUI arrest
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A man was arrested following a rollover crash in Essex Saturday afternoon. Officials said the crash happened near the intersection of Colchester Rd. and Pinecrest Dr. Two people were transported to the hospital for evaluation. Police charged Nicholas Abad, 24, of Winooski, for suspicion of driving...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in New Haven
NEW HAVEN — A 43-year-old man from Middlebury was arrested for DUI following a crash in New Haven yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place near the intersection of US Route 7 and Campground Road at around 10:25 p.m. According to the report, Cavan Drake was traveling south on US...
suncommunitynews.com
Serge W. Guay
WEST CHAZY | It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Serge W. Guay, 73, of West Chazy. He passed away peacefully with his children by his side on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Serge was born on Aug. 27, 1949, in LaColle, Quebec, the son of Andre and Jeannine (Bedard) Guay.
newportdispatch.com
Police trying to identify woman seen in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE — Police are investigating a suspicious incident that took place in Cambridge on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified of a suspicious complaint at Aubuchon Hardware at around 1:00 p.m. Police say that an older woman entered the store at that time. The woman is seen on surveillance...
suncommunitynews.com
Phyllis Jean Perry
CROWN POINT | Phyllis Jean Perry passed away peacefully at Glens Falls Hospital Jan. 14, 2023. Phyllis was born Aug. 12, 1939, in Lake Placid, N.Y., to John and Joyce (Sibley) Wilson. She was one of nine children. The majority of her 83 years were spent residing throughout the "North...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for man who stole generator in Ferrisburgh
FERRISBURGH — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in a theft in Ferrisburgh on Thursday. The theft took place at Aubuchon Hardware at around 2:05 p.m. Police say that a man entered the store at around 2:05 p.m. The man is...
suncommunitynews.com
Wendy Egglefield Daniels Bergeson
ELIZABETHTOWN & JAMESTOWN, R.I. | Wendy Egglefield Daniels Bergeson passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer on Jan. 26, 2023, at her Jamestown, R.I., home. She was born Nov. 11, 1952. She is survived by her husband Judd, her dog Riley, her cat Sammy and her fish Cyclops....
suncommunitynews.com
Michael William Vanderhoof
WITHERBEE | Michael William Vanderhoof, known to everyone as Moss, passed away at 51 years old at his home on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. He was born in New Britain, Conn., Feb. 16, 1971, to Carolyn (Haran) Gordon and the late Michael George Vanderhoof. Moss was a long-time employee of...
mynbc5.com
Police investigating after car drives into Family Dollar in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Police are investigating after a car crashed into a Family Dollar on 357 Cornelia St. in Plattsburgh. There were no injuries in the crash. A store employee confirmed that the store is still open. Police have removed the car. Police told NBC5 that the driver was...
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Vermont
VERMONT -You're not alone if you're looking for the best pizza in Vermont. There are many great choices, from Hazel in Brattleboro to Parker Pie Co. in West Glover and Positive Pie in Hardwick to Marigold Kitchen in North Bennington. But which one is the best? Here are a few suggestions.
suncommunitynews.com
Champlain Area Trails has new trails underway
TICONDEROGA | On Jan. 26, Ti Arts Downtown Gallery welcomed Champlain Area Trails (CATS) Executive Director Chris Maron, who offered a presentation on the nonprofit organization to coincide with the gallery’s wintry exhibit, “The Big Chill.” Maron’s insight focused on the history of the organization to present-day, its origin story a particular point of interest.
suncommunitynews.com
SUNY plans spring semester warm-up events
PLATTSBURGH | It may only be the start of the spring 2023 semester, but the Office of Admissions has a full slate of events for prospective and accepted students planned for the coming weeks. According to Tonya Baker, senior events and recruitment administrator with admissions, accepted students will have the...
suncommunitynews.com
Patriot swimmers sweep pentathlon, win CLP Invy
PLATTSBURGH | Alix Perras picked up four of the five event wins for AuSable Valley at the CVAC pentathlon Jan. 27. Perras scored first place wins in the 100 IM (58.38), 100 fly (56.87), 100 back (55.38), and 100 breaststroke (1:12.09). He finished second in the fifth event — the 100 free — with a time of 57.88, just behind teammate Patrick Hagadorn with a time of 53.39.
