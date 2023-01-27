ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

The Comeback

Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Cowboys book shocking first interview to replace Kellen Moore

The Dallas Cowboys are taking an interesting approach to backfill Kellen Moore’s role on the team as they start offensive coordinator interviews. The Dallas Cowboys and Kellen Moore agreed to part ways earlier this week. Right away, Moore found another job as an offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers that made the whole thing look rather regrettable for Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach

DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Tom Brady closes door on Miami Dolphins with retirement announcement

This morning, news broke from Tom Brady himself that he was announcing his retirement from the NFL and thus, closing the door on joining the Miami Dolphins. Rumors, speculation, even wishes by some in the Dolphins fan base, all with hopes of Tom Brady joining the Dolphins this off-season despite the fact that Tua Tagovailoa has been openly supported by the team for a return. Now, it can all be put to rest.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Florida Gator News: O’Cyrus Torrence impresses at Senior Bowl practice

Practice for the Reese’s Senior Bowl is underway and as we wrote yesterday the Florida Gators have two representatives participating in the game, O’Cyrus Torrence and Richard Gouraige. Typically with these all-star games, the practices leading up to the game are just as important as the game itself as players are working directly with NFL coaches and have the opportunity to speak with personnel from all 32 teams.
GAINESVILLE, FL
FanSided

Yet another team has bowed out of Sean Payton sweepstakes

Count the Arizona Cardinals out of the Sean Payton sweepstakes after their latest moves. With the Arizona Cardinals bringing in more candidates to interview, this suggests Sean Payton is out of the running to be their next head coach. After the Cincinnati Bengals were eliminated from the postseason by the...
FanSided

A familiar face could replace Chip Caray in Braves booth

Tom Hart is a finalist to replace Chip Caray in the Atlanta Braves’ broadcasting booth. With Chip Caray leaving for a similar role with the St. Louis Cardinals, the Atlanta Braves will need to replace their lead play-by-play guy in the broadcasting booth. This will be the first season...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

FanSided

