Normani Is a '90s Star in Exclusive "Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" Season 2 Clip
Get ready to meet The Soul Vibrations. Season two of "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" will introduce Oscar (Tommy Davidson) and Uncle Bobby's (Cedric the Entertainer) '90s band, which also includes Giselle, voiced by none other than singer Normani. And yes, Normani will sing in the nostalgic episode that sees Penny (Kyla Pratt) and her pals discovering her uncle's musical backstory.
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Return as Unlucky Detectives in the "Murder Mystery 2" Trailer
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are back as a mystery-solving duo in Netflix's upcoming sequel to 2019's "Murder Mystery." In the four years since their last adventure, Aniston and Sandler's characters, married couple Audrey and Nick Spitz, have become full-time detectives now struggling to get their agency up and running. But an invitation to their friend the Maharaja's disastrous wedding may change all that when it lands them in yet another conundrum in "Murder Mystery 2."
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
The Charming Texas Bakery Owned By Sandra Bullock
Celebrities often go into various endeavors besides acting. Their fame can be used as an excellent marketing tool and they usually have the finances to back up their enterprises. Celebrity doesn't always equate to success, however. Take for example Steven Speilberg's themed restaurant Dive!, which didn't survive; or Britney Spears' New York restaurant Nyla, which didn't last long either. Of course, there have been plenty of celebrity success stories as well, such as Hugh Jackman's The Laughing Man Coffee Shop or Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin. What we don't see that often, though, is a celebrity trying the same style of business again once it has failed.
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
10 Projects Coming to the DCU, Including Superman, Batman, and Robin
The DC universe is officially heading in a brand-new direction. On Jan. 31, James Gunn and Peter Safran, who took over leading the superhero-comics-inspired film and television franchise in November, announced DC Studios' plans for the future. They shared details for 10 upcoming projects — five movies and five TV shows — which will create Chapter One of the new DCU, which they're calling the "Gods and Monsters" chapter. You might be a little confused If you're not deep into DC lore. Basically, all these projects will be in one shared universe. Old movies like "Batman v. Superman," the Gal Gadot "Wonder Women" series, "Aquaman," and "Black Adam" won't have any impact going forward. However, that doesn't mean all those actors are gone. According to Variety, Gunn and Safran said that Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, and Zachary Levi could all potentially reprise their respective roles. But so far, the only casting news they've shared is that Viola Davis will return as Amanda Waller for her series "Waller."
Check Out the First Photos From Donald Glover's Beyoncé-Inspired Show, "Swarm"
Donald Glover's "Atlanta" may be done, but his next project is already in the works — and it looks just as compelling. Entitled "Swarm," the series dives into stan culture, the internet, and the psychological complications that can come with them. In a Jan. 30 interview with Vanity Fair,...
Gap's Latest Campaign Is a Tribute to Stephen "tWitch" Boss
Gap's newest campaign is dedicated to the memory of the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss. In the imagery shot prior to the renowned dancer's passing late last year, Boss models pieces from the retailer's collaboration with menswear brand The Brooklyn Circus. In line with his legacy, as well as his close personal friendship with Brooklyn Circus founder Ouigi Theodore, the collection "explores the concepts of individuality, movement and modern prep," per a press statement.
