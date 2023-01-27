The DC universe is officially heading in a brand-new direction. On Jan. 31, James Gunn and Peter Safran, who took over leading the superhero-comics-inspired film and television franchise in November, announced DC Studios' plans for the future. They shared details for 10 upcoming projects — five movies and five TV shows — which will create Chapter One of the new DCU, which they're calling the "Gods and Monsters" chapter. You might be a little confused If you're not deep into DC lore. Basically, all these projects will be in one shared universe. Old movies like "Batman v. Superman," the Gal Gadot "Wonder Women" series, "Aquaman," and "Black Adam" won't have any impact going forward. However, that doesn't mean all those actors are gone. According to Variety, Gunn and Safran said that Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, and Zachary Levi could all potentially reprise their respective roles. But so far, the only casting news they've shared is that Viola Davis will return as Amanda Waller for her series "Waller."

18 HOURS AGO