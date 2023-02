ATHERTON, Calif. (KRON) — Stephen and Ayesha Curry are opposed to a proposed townhomes project in their Atherton neighborhood, according to a letter they sent to Atherton’s mayor and city manager on Jan. 18. The celebrity couple cites “safety and privacy” concerns as reasons they are against a housing project on 23 Oakwood. The Warriors […]

ATHERTON, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO