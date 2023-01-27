ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Alabama church splitting from United Methodist Church following vote

By Richard Everett, Aaron Dixon
 4 days ago

DOTHAN, Ala ( WDHN ) — An astounding number of Harvest Church congregants have voted to leave the United Methodist denomination.

On Jan. 13, Harvest released a statement saying the church will allow its congregation to decide whether or not to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. in a multi-day vote.

According to a source close to Harvest Church, the vote ended with 99% choosing to disaffiliate from the UMC.

The source says they are leaving the denomination because they feel like the UMC is moving away from biblical authority and is not following their own rules.

In November, Harvest Church filed a temporary restraining order against the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference.

The restraining order, which expired on November 20, barred the UMC Alabama-West Florida Conference from all property held or owned by Harvest Church.

The church’s next step is to seek a declaration from a judge to gain ownership of the church’s land.

Burt
4d ago

It's hard to give up something you feel your a part of but if they alter the teaching and. feel It's not a part of Gods word and teachings then there's nothing left to do. but the ones wanting to change the wording and mock God will not profit.

