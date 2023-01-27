Read full article on original website
She was told she got approved for rent relief. Then she got an eviction notice.
Dikeisha Washington said she was approved for rent relief, set to cover about $13,000 in rent over a span of several months.
WSET
Gov. Youngkin removes regulatory burdens to increase opportunities for nurse aides
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced this week that the Virginia Board of Nursing is implementing changes to improve the quality of training, availability of training, and the hiring process of qualified nurse aides in the Commonwealth of Virginia. “Today’s actions by the Board of Nursing will...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health teams up with other groups to help rural Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is teaming up with some other medical partners to expand access to healthcare in the commonwealth. The goal is to increase telehealth abilities in southwest Virginia and more rural areas. Experts at UVA Health are lending their resources to make this happen. Together, UVA and its partners secured a $5.1 million grant to improve outcomes for patients with COVID-19 and other chronic health conditions that have gotten worse throughout the pandemic.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia faces critical shortage in at-home pediatric pulmonary care
The pediatric pulmonary clinic at UVA Children’s Hospital manages nearly 300 ongoing cases of children with significant heart or lung disease, or other types of genetic or neuromuscular diseases, such that the children can’t breathe on their own, who need around-the-clock care. The challenge for these children, their...
Virginia opens door for end of undemocratic school boards
The Virginia House of Delegates has passed a bill with strong bipartisan support that would allow local governments to request elected school boards.
First-of-its-kind program teaches farming: 'This is exactly what I want to do'
On a cold, rainy Sunday morning, Duron Chavis and Senija Davis prep for the upcoming planting months at the Brook Road Youth Farm.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Sadler speaks of senate run, skill games lawsuit against Commonwealth of Virginia
On Nov. 9, Hermie Sadler launched his campaign bid for the newly drawn District 17 seat that includes Emporia and Greensville County. Until nearly two years ago, politics never crossed the mind of the former NASCAR driver and FOX Sports analyst. Why would it? Sadler despises politics. Though Sadler is...
Virginia lawmakers ask for study on requiring insurers to cover doula care
Two bills that would have required private insurers in Virginia to provide coverage for state-certified doula care were unanimously struck down last week by lawmakers in both chambers, who instead requested a study of the proposal. The bills will now go before the Senate Health Insurance Reform Commission, which is charged with studying mandated health […] The post Virginia lawmakers ask for study on requiring insurers to cover doula care appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Sheriff bans Joe Morrissey from Henrico jail over an incident with children
Joe Morrissey has been banned from the Henrico jail facilities for 90 days after an incident involving his children, according to Henrico Sheriff Alisa Gregory.
foodservicedirector.com
Virginia House subcommittee kills universal free meals bill
A bill that would have provided free school meals to all K-12 students in Virginia has been killed in a House subcommittee. The state bill failed to pass the House Pre-K-12 Education Subcommittee last week in a 5-3 vote. HB 1967 would have required schools to provide free breakfast and...
Augusta Free Press
Sovereignty: Six Tribal Nations of Virginia celebrate milestone anniversary this week
Virginia’s six Tribal Nations are observing the fifth anniversary this week of the United States formally recognizing their sovereign governments. Formal recognition enabled the six nations to build infrastructure and programs to serve thousands of tribal residents and neighboring community members with health care, food, education, housing, emergency preparedness and environmental stewardship.
WDBJ7.com
Death of former Virginia delegate leads to half-staff flag order
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered US and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday to honor a former delegate who died last week. Jimmie Massie III, a Republican who served the 72nd District in Henrico County from 2008 to 2018, died January 25 at age 64.
thenewjournalandguide.com
Cancer Bill Introduced In Virginia Chamber By McEachin’s Friend
Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, recently introduced legislation that aims to mitigate some of the challenges that people may face before they receive a cancer diagnosis. McQuinn, a longtime friend of Congressman Don McEachin who died from cancer on Nov. 28 at age 61, recently introduced Bill 2356, which would require health insurers to cover colorectal screening without copayments or deductibles. That includes an outpatient colonoscopy, even if someone has used Colo-Guard, an over-the-counter test as an initial screening at home. The legislation proposes that health insurers cover all preventive screening for colorectal cancer, including colonoscopies.
Virginia House advances ban on transgender women in school sports
The Virginia House of Delegates advanced a bill on Monday that would ban transgender women and girls from competing in women's sports at any level in Virginia schools -- but places no restrictions on transgender men.
thenewsprogress.com
Department of Historic Resources Announces Launch of Grant Program for Historic Preservation of Resources Associated with Virginia’s Black, Indigenous, and People of Color Communities
The department will host a webinar in partnership with Preservation Virginia to provide prospective grant applicants with information on how the allocated $5 million funding will be used to support rehabilitation, stabilization, acquisition, and data recovery projects across the state— RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) is...
'Human error' leads to $200+ million Virginia schools shortfall
The Virginia Department of Education is acknowledging it made a mistake in calculating state aid for K-12 schools, an error that is leaving divisions with less funding than expected.
rvamag.com
An Ode to Oderus Urungus, Our Scum Dog Overlord!
Once upon a time, in Richmond, Virginia, there stood a statue of Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue for 133 years. However, in the wake of the summer of 2020 protests and growing social awareness, the State Supreme Court approved the removal of the statue. Governor Ralph Northam issued a statement on the removal saying, “It is time to display history as history, and use public memorials to honor the full and inclusive truth of who we are today and in the future.”
Virginia Democrats defending police reform after death of Tyre Nichols
The Virginia House of Delegates adjourned in honor of Tyre Nichols on Monday. It was their first gathering since video was released Friday night, showing Memphis police officers beating the 29-year-old FedEx worker, who later died in the hospital.
Virginia rabbi shares what his family went through during Holocaust
As the years go by families are losing loved ones and the world is losing survivors. In Virginia Beach, the son of one says it's a concern for his community.
Virginia deer hunting bill has no ‘path forward,’ says committee chair
A Southwest Virginia delegate’s shot at expanding the deer hunting season to year-round on private property appears to have missed the mark this session. On Jan. 18, the House Natural Resources Subcommittee failed to take any action on House Bill 1811 from Del. Marie March, R-Floyd. While March said Friday she is tweaking the bill, […] The post Virginia deer hunting bill has no ‘path forward,’ says committee chair appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
