30. New Japan Cup Quarterfinals: Hiromu Takahashi vs. Shingo Takagi – NJPW New Japan Cup 3/21/22. How much better would this company be if we got stuff like this matchup more often? Although they’re stable buddies, you knew they wouldn’t take it easy on each other. They brought fire to every strike as if they hated each other. In some ways, this was even more physical and violent than Hiromu/EVIL. The idea behind this was simple as Shingo had the clear power advantage and Hiromu willing himself to remain alive. He’d weather the storm and then fire off his own high octane attack that caught Shingo by surprise. Of course, it would take so much more to keep Shingo down but Hiromu is a madman, as proven by his match against Suzuki. He traded blows with Shingo even late but got destroyed by a Pumping Bomber. Shockingly, he survived Made in Japan and this continued. Hiromu fought back with some of his best shots but again, Shingo wouldn’t stay down. Near the end, Shingo hit a GTR that looked 100 times better than Goto’s. In the end, Shingo just proved to be too much for Hiromu, winning with Last of the Dragon after 23:43. Just a spectacular match between two of the best wrestlers on the planet. [****¼]

8 HOURS AGO