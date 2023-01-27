Read full article on original website
WWE News: Roman Reigns Reacts to Sami Zayn’s Actions At Royal Rumble, Top 10 Reigns Title Defenses
Roman Reigns left Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn decimated in the ring to close out the Royal Rumble, and Reigns reacted to the moment in a new video. As noted, Reigns and The Bloodline laid waste to Zayn after he hit Reigns with a chair to stop a post-match assault on Owens. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion posted to TikTok after the show, as you can see below.
Cody Rhodes On Pointing at the Wrestlemania Sign, Teases New Merchandise
During the post-show press conference after the Royal Rumble (via Wrestling Inc), Cody Rhodes spoke about winning the men’s Rumble match and how cool it was to point at the Wrestlemania sign. He also teased new merchandise related to his torn pectoral injury last year. Here are highlights:. On...
Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage
Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and NXT is barrelling ahead to Vengeance Day this weekend. Yes indeed, the brand moves out of Capitol Wrestling Center on Saturday for a show in Charlotte, North Carolina. But before we get there, tonight will see the final competitors in the Fatal Four-Way NXT Tag Team Championship match determined as Chase U, The Dyad, and Malik Blade & Edris Enofé do battle for that Vengeance Day spot. Plus, the Creed Brothers will finally get their match against Indus Sher while Roxanne Perez responds to last week’s attack by Toxic Attraction. We’ll also see Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller talk before their NXT Championship match on Saturday, and the in-ring debut of Stevie Turner among other likely moments.
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen def. Xyon Quinn and Bronco Nima. * Javier Bernal def. Oba Femi. * Sol Ruca def....
Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 100) Review 1.30.23
Well everyone, we did it. Elevation has hit number 100, and as a result we’ll have a very special- wait, I’m being told this is just a normal episode. OK then. Tonight we’ve got Red Velvet, Rush, the budding feud between Athena and Yuka Sakazaki continues, Top Flight, and a main event of Claudio Castagnoli defending the ROH title against Blake Christian. Paul Wight, Matt Menard, and Ian Riccaboni are on commentary.
Sami Zayn On Whether The Bloodline Storyline Would Have Gone The Same Without Triple H In Charge
Sami Zayn’s involvement with The Bloodline is one of the top storylines in wrestling of the past year, and Zayn recently talked about whether it would have taken off without Triple H in charge. Zayn spoke with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport and was asked whether he would have had the same success if the previous regime had still been in charge of creative, and he said that he didn’t know but that he never got on screen with Roman Reigns until the changeover.
Michelle McCool Thanks Fans Following Her WWE Royal Rumble Appearance
Michelle McCool made an appearance in the women’s Royal Rumble this past Saturday, and recently thanked fans for it. She claimed that it was fan messages to WWE that resulted in her getting the call to appear. She wrote: “Real talk….thank YOU @WWEUniverse !Y’all legit did this and I...
Aubrey Edwards On Stars That Have Helped Her In AEW, Nyla Rose Making Her Break Character
Aubrey Edwards wears a number of hats in AEW, and she recently talked about some of the people who have helped her there as well and more. Edwards spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview and a couple of highlights are below:. On Nyla Rose making...
Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 1.31.23
Bob The Drag Queen On How Wrestling Spoke To Him As a Kid, Being Emotionally Invested in Mick Foley
Bob The Drag Queen is one of the most well-known drag queens in the world, and is also a fan of wrestling as he recently discussed. Bob is known for his time on RuPaul’s Drag Race, where he was the winner of season eight, along with the HBO series We’re Here and several other appearances in TV, film and more. He opened up about his wrestling fandom on a recent episode of StraightioLab, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):
Brandi Rhodes On Her Decision To Step Away From Wrestling, Cody’s Return From Injury
Brandi Rhodes has been away from wrestling since she exited AEW, and she recently opened up about the decision as well as Cody’s return from injury. Brandi spoke with The Bare Magazine for a new interview and you can see a couple of wrestling-related excerpts below:. On how she’s...
Update On Plans For Dark Side of The Ring Season Four Subjects
A new report has a couple new details on the upcoming fourth season of Dark Side of The Ring. PWINsider reports that they have heard the following names listed as subjects for episodes for the new season:. * Abdullah the Butcher. * Mike Awesome. * Bam Bam Bigelow. The site...
Producers For Last Night’s WWE Raw
A new report has the list of producers for last night’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the following people produced matches and segments on the show:. * Michael Hayes produced the Cody Rhodes & Judgment Day promos. * TJ Wilson produced Candice LeRae vs. IYO SKY.
Pantoja’s Top 100 Matches Of 2022 (#30-21)
30. New Japan Cup Quarterfinals: Hiromu Takahashi vs. Shingo Takagi – NJPW New Japan Cup 3/21/22. How much better would this company be if we got stuff like this matchup more often? Although they’re stable buddies, you knew they wouldn’t take it easy on each other. They brought fire to every strike as if they hated each other. In some ways, this was even more physical and violent than Hiromu/EVIL. The idea behind this was simple as Shingo had the clear power advantage and Hiromu willing himself to remain alive. He’d weather the storm and then fire off his own high octane attack that caught Shingo by surprise. Of course, it would take so much more to keep Shingo down but Hiromu is a madman, as proven by his match against Suzuki. He traded blows with Shingo even late but got destroyed by a Pumping Bomber. Shockingly, he survived Made in Japan and this continued. Hiromu fought back with some of his best shots but again, Shingo wouldn’t stay down. Near the end, Shingo hit a GTR that looked 100 times better than Goto’s. In the end, Shingo just proved to be too much for Hiromu, winning with Last of the Dragon after 23:43. Just a spectacular match between two of the best wrestlers on the planet. [****¼]
Jimmy Korderas Doesn’t Think Royal Rumble Needed More Surprises
In his latest Reffin Rant on Twitter, Jimmy Korderas stated his opinion that this weekend’s Royal Rumble stood on its own merits and wasn’t lacking due to the absence of significant audience surprises (via Wrestling Inc). Korderas chalked up the Rock’s lack of attendance as simply an unsubstantiated rumor and felt that the show shouldn’t hold itself hostage to online expectations. You can read a few highlights and find the original social media post below.
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
The ROH World Championship is on the line on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs....
NXT Star & More At Tonight’s WWE Raw
– An NXT star and a Smackdown star are at tonight’s WWE Raw, according to a new report. Per PWInsider, Damon Kemp and Mansoor are both at tonight’s show. NXT talent have been brought to Raw to work WWE Main Event tapings as of late. No word on if Mansoor will be working the Main Event taping.
Kenny Omega Reportedly Resolves Visa Issue, Will Be At AEW Dynamite
Kenny Omega’s visa issues are reportedly behind him, meaning that he will be at this week’s AEW Dynamite. As noted last week, Omega’s absence from the last couple weeks of AEW TV was said to be due to a visa issue. The Wrestling Observer reports that Omega’s issues have been cleared up and he will be at Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.
Hall’s NXT Review – 1.31.23
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T. It’s the go home show for Vengeance Day and that means it is time for the hard sell, which is one of the things NXT tends to do best. In addition to the build towards the show, we also have the long awaited Creed Brothers vs. Indus Sher match, which has been postponed at least once before. Let’s get to it.
Cazer’s AEW Dark Review 1.31.23
It is Tuesday Night and you know what that means! We’re back to recap this weeks episode of AEW Dark. Tonight we have 9 matches on the card and we’re back in Orlando for the studio style taping. We’ve got Top Flight, AR Fox, Yuka Sakazaki and the always impressive Konosuke Takeshita advertised for tonight’s episode. A pretty decent lineup, particularly for me as I’m a fan of all mentioned. Let’s get to it and see how they deliver!
