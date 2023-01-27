Read full article on original website
boisestatepublicradio.org
The history of Idaho's queer spaces outside of Boise
This Thursday, Feb. 2, the Fettucine Forum will be hosting an event that looks at the history of queer spaces throughout Idaho, beginning in the 1970s. The lecture will explore where and how LGBTQ+ members found one another, built community and ultimately found a home right here in the Gem state. Dr. Lisa McClain and Boise State University graduate student, Rachel Taylor, joins Idaho Matters to talk more about their upcoming forum.
boisestatepublicradio.org
U of I President asks lawmakers for help following the killing of four students, fields questions on school's DEI budget
On Friday, University of Idaho president Scott Green made an emotional plea to lawmakers for an additional million dollars to help the school recover costs responding to the murder of four students in November. In front of the Joint Finance Appropriation Committee, Green asked budget writers to approve Gov. Brad...
Four Idaho chefs nominated for prestigious restaurant awards
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. It's official — the Treasure Valley is the home of James Beard award-nominated chefs. Not one, not two, not three — but four were announced in the 2023 James Beard Awards for Restaurant and Chef Semifinalists.
idahofreedom.org
Boise State University paid critical race theory advocate more than $25K for one-hour discussion
Ibram X. Kendi, critical race theory advocate and author of “How to be an Antiracist,” was reportedly paid $25K and a travel buyout of $2,500 to speak for one hour at a Martin Luther King, Jr. event at Boise State University. The contract between the university and Kendi’s...
Not A Good Look For Idaho, A High Rate of People Are Quitting
Anthony Klotz, a management professor at the University College London, coined the term "Great Resignation" and it could be making its way through Idaho. A recent study that was conducted by Wallethub shows that millions of people are quitting across the country and have pointed out why. Burnout is a...
Post Register
Shortage of dogs at Idaho Humane Society
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A shortage of available dogs at the Idaho Humane Society, resulted in several dogs being flown to Idaho. High demand is limiting the amount of dogs at the Idaho Humane Society, requiring them to look out of state. Laurien Mavey, a worker at Idaho Humane Society, said the shortage is due Treasure Valley's strong willingness to adopt.
KIVI-TV
The Idaho School Board Association responds to Labrador regarding controversial proposed policy
BOISE, Idaho — On January 25, State Attorney General Raul Labrador sent a letter to the Idaho State School Board regarding policy 3281 addressing the topic of student gender identity at Caldwell High School. The Caldwell School District says the policy, if passed, aims to create a safe learning...
Does Anyone F#&k!@g Care About Boise’s Foster Kids in Airbnbs?
BOISE, Idaho. Boise's Airbnbs are the foster parents no one else wants to be. Amid Idaho's foster care crisis, Airbnbs have opened their doors to over 100 children since November of 2021; an initiative launched by Mike Dixon, program manager of IDHW Division of Family & Community Services. In a...
Nampa Police Seek Plumber Taking Advantage of Senior Citizens
The Treasure Valley is growing--that's no secret. With growth comes all sorts of new elements to any community--crime is often one of them. While we still live in a relatively safe place, crimes like the ones we're sharing with you today are totally unacceptable and the Nampa Police Department hopes that you can point them in the right direction to bring this to an end.
Idaho pharmacists can do a lot more than fill prescriptions
Jan. 16 was not only MLK and Human Rights Day — it was also Pharmacy Day. That's right, every year Idaho State University's College of Pharmacy takes over the top floor at the state Capitol in Boise to inform, educate — and vaccinate. Vaccinate? Yep. Pharmacists in our state can deliver vaccines in arms for COVID, flu, Dtap (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis), shingles and pneumonia. And that's not all. They can...
Former Boise city council member's use of $14,000 in campaign funds raises questions
BOISE, Idaho — Lisa Sánchez, who recently served as the District 3 representative in the Boise City Council, spent $14,655 of her campaign funds in the non-election year of 2022, according to finance reports – and the Ada County Clerk is in the process of reviewing the filings.
Sick Of The Boise Frenzy? Time To Buy A Beautiful Idaho Beach
Another round of cold weather makes us miss the sunshine and the heat. As much as we love the Gem State, long stretches of cold, cloudy weather make us think about getting on a plane to head somewhere warm, with sand under our feet and water all around us. Who doesn't love a vacation? The only problem is the cost. By the time you find a place to stay and pay for the food, drinks, flights, experiences, and ground transportation, your relaxing time away costs a stressful amount of money. The average vacation to Florida costs over $2,700 per couple. Hawaii costs over $3,200 for two people.
One of the Best Coffee Shops in America is Right Here in Boise
Coffee shops in Boise? There's probably an immeasurable amount of them, as there are loads of options all throughout Boise and the surrounding areas — which I think most people would say is a great thing! Having a lot of coffee shops allows for quality, variety, and for each of us to have our own "favorites."
Idaho Senate Bill Would Repeal ban on Public Funding Support to Religious Organizations
A Nampa legislator introduced a bill Monday that would repeal the Blaine Amendment in Idaho’s Constitution, a clause that states no public entity — including the Legislature — shall appropriate funds that support religious organizations, including schools. The joint resolution, sponsored by Rep. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, would...
Teenagers detained by BPD at Boise Towne Square Mall
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Department (BPD) responded to a report of someone in the Boise Towne Square Mall with a gun, Tuesday night. According to BPD, at 5:15 p.m., officers detained a group of around 10 teenagers after they found two airsoft guns. The department said that the scene is now secure and the investigation is ongoing.
KTVB
Idaho welcomes 130 shelter dogs and cats
BOISE, Idaho — Approximately 130 adoptable dogs and cats arrived in Boise Monday, a pit stop to their eventual forever homes. Over one hundred at-risk pets from the New Orleans area flew into Boise Airport (BOI) Monday morning, where they were then delivered to shelters in Idaho and Washington.
The Marshall Plan: Payette family aims to make the perfect church pew
The Marshall Company in Payette has been making church furniture, specifically pews for hundreds of churches across the west.
Idaho State Board of Education releases annual higher education report
BOISE, Idaho — More out-of-state students are eyeing Idaho as a possible place to enroll in college, according to a new report from the Idaho State Board of Education. Every year, the state board releases a fact book with data on higher education. It includes statistics about enrollment trends, graduation rates and budget information.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Labrador questions legality of “dangerous” LGBTQ+ policy that’s used in many Idaho schools
Originally published Jan. 25 on IdahoEdNews.org. Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador this week questioned the legality of what he called a “dangerous” and “suspect” LGBTQ+ rights policy that’s already in place at about a third of Idaho’s school districts and charters. That policy...
Idaho lawmakers ask BSU president about inclusion staff, fee increase
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Boise State University President Marlene Tromp faced questioning about the university’s fees, staff positions related to “inclusion and belonging,” and payments to speakers during her presentation to state budget writers Tuesday. In many cases, Tromp did not have the information lawmakers were looking for.
