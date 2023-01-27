ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junior Buell
4d ago

This story is full of lies. KTVB has a liberal bias.

boisestatepublicradio.org

The history of Idaho's queer spaces outside of Boise

This Thursday, Feb. 2, the Fettucine Forum will be hosting an event that looks at the history of queer spaces throughout Idaho, beginning in the 1970s. The lecture will explore where and how LGBTQ+ members found one another, built community and ultimately found a home right here in the Gem state. Dr. Lisa McClain and Boise State University graduate student, Rachel Taylor, joins Idaho Matters to talk more about their upcoming forum.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Shortage of dogs at Idaho Humane Society

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A shortage of available dogs at the Idaho Humane Society, resulted in several dogs being flown to Idaho. High demand is limiting the amount of dogs at the Idaho Humane Society, requiring them to look out of state. Laurien Mavey, a worker at Idaho Humane Society, said the shortage is due Treasure Valley's strong willingness to adopt.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Nampa Police Seek Plumber Taking Advantage of Senior Citizens

The Treasure Valley is growing--that's no secret. With growth comes all sorts of new elements to any community--crime is often one of them. While we still live in a relatively safe place, crimes like the ones we're sharing with you today are totally unacceptable and the Nampa Police Department hopes that you can point them in the right direction to bring this to an end.
NAMPA, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho pharmacists can do a lot more than fill prescriptions

Jan. 16 was not only MLK and Human Rights Day — it was also Pharmacy Day. That's right, every year Idaho State University's College of Pharmacy takes over the top floor at the state Capitol in Boise to inform, educate — and vaccinate. Vaccinate? Yep. Pharmacists in our state can deliver vaccines in arms for COVID, flu, Dtap (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis), shingles and pneumonia. And that's not all. They can...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Sick Of The Boise Frenzy? Time To Buy A Beautiful Idaho Beach

Another round of cold weather makes us miss the sunshine and the heat. As much as we love the Gem State, long stretches of cold, cloudy weather make us think about getting on a plane to head somewhere warm, with sand under our feet and water all around us. Who doesn't love a vacation? The only problem is the cost. By the time you find a place to stay and pay for the food, drinks, flights, experiences, and ground transportation, your relaxing time away costs a stressful amount of money. The average vacation to Florida costs over $2,700 per couple. Hawaii costs over $3,200 for two people.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Teenagers detained by BPD at Boise Towne Square Mall

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Department (BPD) responded to a report of someone in the Boise Towne Square Mall with a gun, Tuesday night. According to BPD, at 5:15 p.m., officers detained a group of around 10 teenagers after they found two airsoft guns. The department said that the scene is now secure and the investigation is ongoing.
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Idaho welcomes 130 shelter dogs and cats

BOISE, Idaho — Approximately 130 adoptable dogs and cats arrived in Boise Monday, a pit stop to their eventual forever homes. Over one hundred at-risk pets from the New Orleans area flew into Boise Airport (BOI) Monday morning, where they were then delivered to shelters in Idaho and Washington.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho lawmakers ask BSU president about inclusion staff, fee increase

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Boise State University President Marlene Tromp faced questioning about the university’s fees, staff positions related to “inclusion and belonging,” and payments to speakers during her presentation to state budget writers Tuesday. In many cases, Tromp did not have the information lawmakers were looking for.
BOISE, ID
