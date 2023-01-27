ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Independent

Warning as killer creatures wash up on English beaches

Beachgoers have been warned to stay vigilant after sightings of venomous jellyfish-like creatures across Dorset’s beaches last week.The Portuguese man o’war has been found washed up on multiple beaches, including Chesil Beach on January 19.The Portuguese man o’war is typically found in the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian Ocean. It has numerous venomous cells that can launch a sting powerful enough to kill or paralyse small organisms.These types of fish tend to stay in open water but can get washed up closer to the shore following long spells of strong south-westerly winds. With no independent means of propulsion, they drift...
New York Post

This is the creature that has great white sharks trembling with fear

How the tides have turned. An unlikely pair of culprits have been scaring great white sharks away from the coast of South Africa for years, according to scientists who began noticing the absence of the dreaded apex predator along the country’s Western Cape — known as the global “Great White Capital” — back in 2017. What was first suspected to have been caused by human activities such as overfishing has now been pinned on something else entirely. According to new research, it’s a particularly vicious pair of orcas, or killer whales. Not only are they slaughtering the great whites en masse...
The Daily South

Scientists Plead With Florida Boaters To Give Critically Endangered Right Whale And Her Calf Space

Experts are urging boaters to keep their distance from a critically endangered right whale and her calf as they make their way South along Florida’s East coast. The precious family unit was first reported off Crescent Beach back in December. As mom Spindle and baby continue their slow journey towards warmer waters, scientists have issued a desperate plea to boaters: leave them alone.
FLORIDA STATE
ScienceAlert

This Island Appeared Out of Nowhere, With Life Forms Never Seen Before

When a new island arose from the South Pacific in 2015, it created an unprecedented opportunity not just for geologists and volcanologists, but for biologists and ecologists, too. The appearance of a new island offers a chance to learn about how ecosystems begin, starting with microbial pioneers that colonize new...
Whiskey Riff

Octopus Jumps Out Of The Water And Surprise Attacks A Crab

But, what a cool encounter. Octopus and crabs are both common inhabitants of the ocean, and they are known for their unique abilities and behaviors. Octopus are intelligent and highly adaptable cephalopods, while crabs are crustaceans known for their hard shells and powerful claws… both taste pretty good to humans, however.

