Warning as killer creatures wash up on English beaches
Beachgoers have been warned to stay vigilant after sightings of venomous jellyfish-like creatures across Dorset’s beaches last week.The Portuguese man o’war has been found washed up on multiple beaches, including Chesil Beach on January 19.The Portuguese man o’war is typically found in the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian Ocean. It has numerous venomous cells that can launch a sting powerful enough to kill or paralyse small organisms.These types of fish tend to stay in open water but can get washed up closer to the shore following long spells of strong south-westerly winds. With no independent means of propulsion, they drift...
Orca washes ashore on Florida beach in 'extremely rare' stranding
The first orca to wash up on a Florida beach was found dead early Wednesday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration which said it has no records of a killer whale stranding in the Southeast.
This is the creature that has great white sharks trembling with fear
How the tides have turned. An unlikely pair of culprits have been scaring great white sharks away from the coast of South Africa for years, according to scientists who began noticing the absence of the dreaded apex predator along the country’s Western Cape — known as the global “Great White Capital” — back in 2017. What was first suspected to have been caused by human activities such as overfishing has now been pinned on something else entirely. According to new research, it’s a particularly vicious pair of orcas, or killer whales. Not only are they slaughtering the great whites en masse...
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
Why 400 lobster tails in the Florida Keys put two fishermen behind bars
Officers say the majority of the tails were undersized.
A Hawaii man told his friend he had hooked a "huge" tuna while deep-sea fishing. He went overboard and is still missing.
Rescuers searched for a third day Tuesday for a Hawaii fisherman who went overboard from a boat after hooking a tuna over the weekend, authorities said. Mark Knittle, 63, of Captain Cook, was fishing with a friend off Honaunau on the Big Island on Sunday, when he hooked an ahi, or tuna, police said.
The Daily South
Scientists Plead With Florida Boaters To Give Critically Endangered Right Whale And Her Calf Space
Experts are urging boaters to keep their distance from a critically endangered right whale and her calf as they make their way South along Florida’s East coast. The precious family unit was first reported off Crescent Beach back in December. As mom Spindle and baby continue their slow journey towards warmer waters, scientists have issued a desperate plea to boaters: leave them alone.
Trio Of Orca Whales Maul A Great White Shark Off The Coast Of South Africa
I feel like we all have a misconception about orca whales. Although these magnificent creatures are massive in size, ranging from 20 to 26 feet and weighing between 6,600 to 8,800 pounds, we tend to think of them as harmless creatures that we go to watch do tricks at Sea World.
Remains of mysterious large sea creature found at San Francisco beach
The creature it belongs to was nearly driven to extinction.
Odd ‘armored’ fish seen hanging from mouth of Florida heron. It’s an invasive species
Multiple videos have shown herons eating the fish.
This Island Appeared Out of Nowhere, With Life Forms Never Seen Before
When a new island arose from the South Pacific in 2015, it created an unprecedented opportunity not just for geologists and volcanologists, but for biologists and ecologists, too. The appearance of a new island offers a chance to learn about how ecosystems begin, starting with microbial pioneers that colonize new...
More than 140 pounds of cocaine washed up in the Florida Keys. How much is that worth?
The drugs were found in two separate loads, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Hiker dies on viewing platform at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
The 70-year-old is believed to have died from natural causes at the Keanakakoi viewing overlook
A 12-year-old boy reeled in a great white shark off Fort Lauderdale. What happened next
Talk about a great catch.
Move over polar bears, there's another top predator along the Arctic coast
A new study has revealed that certain sea stars rival polar bears as the most prolific predators in coastal Arctic ecosystems.
allthatsinteresting.com
A Beachcomber Just Stumbled Upon A 12-Million-Year-Old Whale Skull In Maryland
The whale skull was found packed in a 650-pound block of sediment that preserved the fossil like a "sarcophagus." As Cody Goddard walked along Matoaka Beach in the Chesapeake Bay, he hoped to find fossils, maybe some ancient shark teeth. Instead, the Pennsylvania man stumbled upon a 12-million-year-old whale skull.
Video of unidentified creature seen off NC coast stirs debate online
Is it an alligator? Is it a fish? Or could video of some creature off the NC Coast be something completely different?
Octopus Jumps Out Of The Water And Surprise Attacks A Crab
But, what a cool encounter. Octopus and crabs are both common inhabitants of the ocean, and they are known for their unique abilities and behaviors. Octopus are intelligent and highly adaptable cephalopods, while crabs are crustaceans known for their hard shells and powerful claws… both taste pretty good to humans, however.
Incredible Video Captures Bald Eagle Dropping A House Cat Into Its Nest For Eaglets To Eat
Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
