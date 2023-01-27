ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State football adds former Buckeye linebacker James Laurinaitis as grad assistant

By Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

Ohio State has added one of its former football All-Americans to the staff.

James Laurinaitis has been hired to assist with the coaching of linebackers for the Buckeyes, OSU announced Friday.

Laurinaitis was an All-American the last three years of his OSU career from 2005-2008 before having an eight-year NFL career. The first seven were with the then-St. Louis Rams and he became the franchise’s all-time leading tackler with 852.

Laurinaitis joined former OSU teammate Marcus Freeman’s staff at Notre Dame last year as a grad assistant with the added title of assistant linebackers coach. Now he is returning to Columbus. Ohio State plays at Notre Dame on Sept. 23 in the season's fourth game.

“I am thrilled for our program and especially for our current and future Buckeyes who will benefit so much from having James on staff,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said in the news release. “James is a terrific young man with wisdom as a Buckeye and experience as an eight-year NFL veteran. He is going to be a very important part of our program going forward.”

OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles served as linebackers coach last season. Now he will have help from one of the most decorated Buckeyes to play the position.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football adds former Buckeye linebacker James Laurinaitis as grad assistant

The Columbus Dispatch

