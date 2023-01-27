Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
‘Large crash involving many vehicles’ reported on I-80
CASPER, Wyo. — A large crash involving many vehicles occurred on Interstate 80 and will keep the westbound portion closed for an unknown length of time, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation District 1 officials. “This large-scale event will take the Wyoming Highway Patrol hours to investigate and the...
oilcity.news
Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm
CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
wyo4news.com
Lorie Lynn Cantrell (December 14, 1969 – January 25, 2023)
Lorie Lynn Cantrell, 53, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 31, 2023
Today – Sunny, with a high near 14. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind around 11 mph. Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values...
wyo4news.com
Wreck last night leads to 1 dead and 2 injured
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Last night at approximately 7:44 p.m. an accident occurred on I-80 near mm 96 between Green River and Rock Springs in the eastbound lane. Two vehicles were involved leading to one death and two injuries. Rafael Cervantes, 54, from Illinois, succumbed to his injuries. He...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 30 – January 31, 2023
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
wyo4news.com
RS Chamber and Life Skills announce the 2022 Adopt a Tree winner
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Through the holiday season every year, trees along Dewar Drive and Elk Street in Rock Springs are lit up by local businesses and people of the community to help spread Christmas cheer. Businesses and individuals then decorate these trees. This year, the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce asked Life Skills Partners to pick out the winner.
sweetwaternow.com
Research on Old West Revolver Determines It Was Used Extensively
GREEN RIVER — A frontier-era handgun recently researched by the Sweetwater County Historical Museum showed signs of extensive use. Museum staff determined the handgun to be a .45-caliber, six-shot Colt Single Action Army single-action revolver, perhaps the most iconic handgun in American history. Museum staff assessed that it was manufactured in 1883.
wyo4news.com
Wyo4News Insights – Memorial Hospital Foundation
Welcome to Wyo4News Insights, a weekly feature highlighting community issues and events that shape our lives in Southwest Wyoming. Wyo4News insights airs each Sunday on 96.5 FM at 7:00 am, 106.7 FM at 9:00 am, 99.7 FM at 8:00 am, and 1360 AM at 8:00 am. Insights is sponsored by Genesis Alkali.
wyo4news.com
Cancer Survivorship Support Group Meets Tomorrow
The Wyoming Cancer Resource Center invites anyone with a cancer diagnosis to join the Cancer Survivorship Support Group held at Elements Wellness Center, located at 120 Winston Drive in Rock Springs, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. this Thursday. The group meets the first Thursday of every month. For more...
