ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLBT

Things To Know Wednesday, February 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. There’s no bill that’s been introduced this legislative session that has...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Redmond Vault

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Greenwood Cemetery was established early in Jackson’s history. It’s all welcoming. Meaning if you died in Jackson early on, you were buried here. No matter religion, social status or race, scattered out amongst each other. Cecile Wardlaw with Friends of Greenwood Cemetery gets asked about it all the time.  “I’m always […]
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Coffee named as USM’s dancer of the week

Vicksburg native Taylor Coffee was as the University of Southern Mississippi’s Dancer of the Week. Coffee, who is a sophomore dance education major, was selected by the seniors and faculty of the department. “I felt really good about myself just knowing that everyone around me is seeing me improve...
VICKSBURG, MS
newsfromthestates.com

‘This is a complete attack:’ At least 31 anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced this session in Mississippi

South view of the State Capitol in Jackson. The first Legislative session of the new year convenes today, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021. Credit: Vickie D. King/Mississippi Today. Lawmakers have introduced 31 bills targeting the rights of LGBTQ+ Mississippians in education and health care as the first deadline to pass bills out of committee approaches.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Performers honor Black history through song and spoken word

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens poured into Duling Hall to be a part of a program that, through songs and spoken word, brings voices of the past, present, and future together. The purpose was to unify and uplift one another, and to remind each other of the sacrifice others made to help get us to where we are today.
JACKSON, MS
jacksonadvocateonline.com

Standing on the shoulders of his predecessor, Dr. Little judged HBCU Band Director of the Year

A panel of HBCU band directors, band staff members, and musicians, that had been assembled by Best American Craftsman (BAC), selected Dr. Roderick Little as the HBCU Band Director of the Year. This is a tremendous honor for Little and the band program. It was the first time that such an award had been presented, but BAC President Michael Corrigan promises that it will become an annual event.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Callaway sends four athletes to the next level

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Callaway held their signing ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate 4 players who will be playing college football. Kedarius Wade-University of Lousiana-Lafayette Maurice Evans- East Central Community College Daquavion Thompson and Chris Brown- Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

New 7v7 football team features local stars

MADISON, Miss. — Hear from some of the 50+ players former Ole Miss receivers Mike Espy and Shay Hodge have brought in to their MESH Academy 7 0n 7 teams. Hodge and Espy said they founded MESH academy to shine a spotlight on Mississippi football while still allowing the kids to be kids.
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Opposition grows against Mississippi House Bill 1020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Opposition continues to grow against Mississippi House Bill 1020. Multiple leaders in Hinds County, as well as the Mississippi Senate Democratic Caucus, said they are against the bill. The proposal, which was authored by State Rep. Trey Lamar (R-District 8), would create a separate court system in the Capitol Complex Improvement […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

JSU president receives ‘no confidence’ vote by faculty senate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson State University (JSU) faculty senate expressed no confidence in President Thomas Hudson during a meeting on Thursday, January 26. The Clarion Ledger reported the faculty senate voted to bring concerns to the community campus and stakeholders. Faculty Senate President Dr. Dawn Bishop McLin said the faculty senate noted, “these […]
JACKSON, MS
fox5ny.com

Jackson, Mississippi, preparing to go without water periodically for up to 10 years as crisis continues

JACKSON, Miss. - Organizations in Jackson, Mississippi, are asking for help from other states as the water crisis dries up resources. It’s been over five months since the Pearl River crested and Jackson, Mississippi’s water system failed. Now, crews are working to replace the pipe system, but families and businesses are prepared to go without water periodically, for up to 10 years.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Merit Health Central CEO, like many of its services, exits for the suburbs

Merit Health Central’s chief executive officer David Henry is leaving the south Jackson hospital to take the helm at Merit Health Madison following the reduction and relocation of many of the hospital’s services to the company’s suburban facilities like Merit Health River Oaks. He began in the new role Monday. When reached by phone last […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson mayor plans to name interim public works director

JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson is without a public works director, but the mayor said that will soon change. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said he plans to name an interim director later this week. The last public works director was Marlin King, who was reassigned to a new position before resigning in September 2022.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Animal show held at Mississippi Trade Mart

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People came from near and far to showcase their rounding skills during the Fired Up team rounding at the Equine Center at the Fairgrounds. Paris of horse riders galloped through the dirt as they tried to wrangle in calves. Just across the way was the rabbit extravaganza, allowing kids to enter […]
JACKSON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

First legal medical marijuana sales are made in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Patients have started buying medical marijuana in Mississippi, nearly a year after the products were legalized in the state. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association said in a news release Thursday that the first purchases happened Wednesday at The Cannabis Company in Brookhaven and at two dispensaries in Oxford — Hybrid Relief and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Jan. 27-29

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 27-29) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Circus on Ice – Friday – Jackson Community Bike Ride – Friday – Jackson Bravo III Unbeatable Beethoven – Saturday […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy