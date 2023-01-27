A panel of HBCU band directors, band staff members, and musicians, that had been assembled by Best American Craftsman (BAC), selected Dr. Roderick Little as the HBCU Band Director of the Year. This is a tremendous honor for Little and the band program. It was the first time that such an award had been presented, but BAC President Michael Corrigan promises that it will become an annual event.

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO