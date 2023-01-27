ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

Fatal Traffic Collision Shuts Down Westbound Highway 4

MARTINEZ (BCN) The California Highway Patrol has shut down the westbound lanes of Highway 4 in Martinez early Wednesday due to a fatal traffic collision. Officers responded to a 4:17 a.m. report of a collision involving multiple vehicles near the Pine Street off-ramp. Westbound traffic is being diverted off the...
MARTINEZ, CA
Big Rig On Fire Blocks Lanes On Highway 152

A big rig fire had westbound lanes blocked on state highway 152 Monday morning near Kaiser Aetna Road in Santa Clara County. Cal Fire said in a Tweet at 6:48 a.m. that drivers should use caution in the area. The big rig is fully engulfed in flames. There was no...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Tesla driver in Devil's Slide crash faces 3 counts of attempted murder

A Pasadena man is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly driving his Tesla off a cliff at Devil's Slide earlier this month, prosecutors said. Dharmesh Arvind Patel is set to be arraigned Monday afternoon at the San Mateo County Hall of Justice on three counts of attempted murder, San Mateo County District Attorney Steven Wagstaffe said.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA

