Greensboro mother pleads for justice after 8-year-old daughter shot
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A mother spent the last six days in the hospital keeping a close watch on her 8-year-old daughter, a child she put to bed on Jan. 24 and hours later found her shot in the face in the middle of the night. “I’m thinking ‘you’re going to die in my hands,'” Anna […]
WXII 12
Body found on Ledford Middle School campus
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A body was found on the campus of Ledford Middle School Wednesday morning. Deputies did not say where the body was found on campus, but confirmed the body is not that of a student. School staff found the body at a door going into the building...
94-year-old man dies in wrong-way crash on I-73 in Asheboro
ASHEBORO, N.C. — A 94-year-old man died in a wrong-way crash on I-73 in Asheboro Tuesday morning. Police said the crash happened around 10 a.m. between US Highway 64 Business and McDowell Road. Callers reported seeing a white Nissan Frontier traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-73. Police...
Driver dies marking 5th death, including 2 children, after crash on NC 109 near Clarksbury Church Road
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Troopers responded to a fatal crash on N.C. 109 on Monday. FOX8 is told the crash happened around 6 p.m. near Clarksbury Church Road. A 1996 Ford passenger vehicle was going east on Clarksbury Church Road, and a Chevrolet pickup truck was going south on N.C. 109. The Ford tried to […]
WSLS
Missing 57-year-old man with dementia found safe
DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE:. The man has been found safe, according to police. A 57-year-old man with dementia is missing out of Danville, according to the Danville Police Department. Marvin Pennick, 57, was last seen around 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30 in the 100 block of Locust Lane, authorities...
26-year-old North Carolina man shot, killed, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday afternoon. At around 3:56 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 3500 block of Lynhaven Drive after getting a report of a shooting. At the scene, police found Kalup Maynard, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was […]
wfmynews2.com
Vigil held for 26-year-old killed in Greensboro shooting Saturday
Kalup Maynard was shot on Lynhaven Dr. Jan. 28. He was one of four people killed in Triad shootings over the weekend.
abc45.com
Man Dies After Being Shot in Parking Lot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Monday just after 10:00 p.m., Winston-Salem Police were called to a shooting at the 1000 block of Geneva Rd. While officers responded to the scene, gunshot victim Demetrius Alexander Williams arrived at a nearby hospital. Williams would die in spite of life-saving measures being performed. It was learned that Williams had been shot in a parking lot at 1800 Geneva Rd.
Man dies at hospital after being shot on Geneva Road, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting call on Monday night. Just after 10 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to Geneva Road about a man who had been shot. While they were on the scene, Demetrius Alexander Williams, the victim, arrived at an area hospital. Williams died from his injuries at the […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem man killed after parking lot fight leads to shots fired
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One man is dead after a shooting in Winston-Salem. It happened Monday around 10:15 p.m. on the 1000 block of Geneva Road, near Ebert Street and Silas Creek Parkway. Police responded to reports of shots fired. While responding, a gunshot victim, Demetrius Williams, 35, of Winston-Salem,...
wfmynews2.com
Man dead after parking lot shooting in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead after being shot in a parking lot on the 1800 block of Geneva Road in Winston-Salem, police say. Winston-Salem police responded to the shooting on the 1000 block of Geneva Road just after 10 p.m. Monday. Officers found Demetrius Alexander Williams, 35,...
cbs17
Woman killed in Durham shooting near Duke Park identified
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman killed in a shooting near Durham’s Duke Park has been identified. The Durham Police Department said Shakida Laquan Rivers, 41, was shot Friday morning just after 2 a.m. in the 100 block of West Knox Street, which is near Duke Park. Rivers...
WXII 12
Man died of his injuries after fight with ex-girlfriend, police say
SALISBURY, N.C. — A man has died after confronting his ex-girlfriend in Salisbury, according to a press release by the Salisbury Police Department. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers received a dispatch in reference to a breaking and entering on Woodleaf...
'My daughter is forever scarred' | Father shares his 8-year-old's recovery process after shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The father of 8-year-old Aacuria Hinton spoke to News 2 about his daughter. Someone shot her last week while she was sleeping in her bed. Michael Hinton said 8-year-old Aacuria Hinton is known for her bubbly personality. "She's an all-around talented little girl who wants to...
'He was a father' | Vigil held for one of four people killed over the weekend in Triad shootings
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A community is mourning the loss of a Greensboro man. Candles lit the faces of those young and old grieving the loss of Kalup Maynard. "I know he'd want everybody to be strong," said Tenia Spencer-Maynard Kalup's sister. Long live KK glowed in the grassy area...
Police confirm 7 victims in shooting that killed 1 at Southside Johnny’s in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Seven people were shot, one of whom was killed, at a Greensboro gentleman’s club on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 2:55 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to Southside Johnny’s on 6400 West Market Street after getting a report of a shooting. At the scene, police found […]
Loaded gun found on inmate inside Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A loaded gun was found while an inmate was being booked into the Guilford County Detention Center on Sunday. Officials tell FOX8 that around 7:15 p.m., 19-year-old Stevie Vonnell King was arrested by an officer with the Greensboro Police Department and brought to the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro to […]
1 dead, several shot at Greensboro gentleman’s club on West Market Street: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and several others were shot at a gentleman’s club on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 2:55 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to Southside Johnny’s on 6400 West Market Street after getting a report of a shooting. At the scene, police found several […]
WXII 12
94-year-old driver killed in wrong-way crash, officers say
ASHEBORO, N.C. — A wrong-way crash leaves one driver dead Tuesday morning on Interstate 73, officers said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Asheboro officers responded to reports of a crash around 10 a.m. north of McDowell Road. Callers reported seeing a...
4 dead, several injured after spate of NC shootings
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are dead after police reported multiple shootings across the Triad this weekend. These shootings all happened between early Saturday and early Sunday morning, with three in Greensboro and two in Winston-Salem. Greensboro Winston-Salem This weekend makes a total of eight homicides in Winston-Salem and five homicides in Greensboro since […]
