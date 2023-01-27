ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WXII 12

Body found on Ledford Middle School campus

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A body was found on the campus of Ledford Middle School Wednesday morning. Deputies did not say where the body was found on campus, but confirmed the body is not that of a student. School staff found the body at a door going into the building...
THOMASVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

94-year-old man dies in wrong-way crash on I-73 in Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A 94-year-old man died in a wrong-way crash on I-73 in Asheboro Tuesday morning. Police said the crash happened around 10 a.m. between US Highway 64 Business and McDowell Road. Callers reported seeing a white Nissan Frontier traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-73. Police...
ASHEBORO, NC
WSLS

Missing 57-year-old man with dementia found safe

DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE:. The man has been found safe, according to police. A 57-year-old man with dementia is missing out of Danville, according to the Danville Police Department. Marvin Pennick, 57, was last seen around 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30 in the 100 block of Locust Lane, authorities...
DANVILLE, VA
CBS 17

26-year-old North Carolina man shot, killed, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday afternoon. At around 3:56 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 3500 block of Lynhaven Drive after getting a report of a shooting. At the scene, police found Kalup Maynard, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was […]
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Man Dies After Being Shot in Parking Lot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Monday just after 10:00 p.m., Winston-Salem Police were called to a shooting at the 1000 block of Geneva Rd. While officers responded to the scene, gunshot victim Demetrius Alexander Williams arrived at a nearby hospital. Williams would die in spite of life-saving measures being performed. It was learned that Williams had been shot in a parking lot at 1800 Geneva Rd.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

Man dead after parking lot shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead after being shot in a parking lot on the 1800 block of Geneva Road in Winston-Salem, police say. Winston-Salem police responded to the shooting on the 1000 block of Geneva Road just after 10 p.m. Monday. Officers found Demetrius Alexander Williams, 35,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
cbs17

Woman killed in Durham shooting near Duke Park identified

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman killed in a shooting near Durham’s Duke Park has been identified. The Durham Police Department said Shakida Laquan Rivers, 41, was shot Friday morning just after 2 a.m. in the 100 block of West Knox Street, which is near Duke Park. Rivers...
DURHAM, NC
WXII 12

Man died of his injuries after fight with ex-girlfriend, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. — A man has died after confronting his ex-girlfriend in Salisbury, according to a press release by the Salisbury Police Department. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers received a dispatch in reference to a breaking and entering on Woodleaf...
SALISBURY, NC
WXII 12

94-year-old driver killed in wrong-way crash, officers say

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A wrong-way crash leaves one driver dead Tuesday morning on Interstate 73, officers said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Asheboro officers responded to reports of a crash around 10 a.m. north of McDowell Road. Callers reported seeing a...
ASHEBORO, NC
CBS 17

4 dead, several injured after spate of NC shootings

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are dead after police reported multiple shootings across the Triad this weekend. These shootings all happened between early Saturday and early Sunday morning, with three in Greensboro and two in Winston-Salem. Greensboro Winston-Salem This weekend makes a total of eight homicides in Winston-Salem and five homicides in Greensboro since […]
GREENSBORO, NC

